Glocester, RI

Boston

That chill in the air you feel is the housing market

Prices in Greater Boston are still climbing, but not at the breakneck pace buyers have seen and sellers have enjoyed. Sales of single-family homes and condos in Massachusetts have dropped, and prices are still climbing — but like a hiker lugging a backpack full of unabridged dictionaries. The 3,806...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Cape Cod Chronicle

Energy Costs Are About To Spike

CHATHAM – “Spike” and “electricity” are not two words anyone wants to hear together. In this case the spike isn't going to destroy your electronics, but it could take a significant toll on your finances. Electricity rates in the region are scheduled to increase significantly...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

14% Worth Tax Rebate Checks Arriving On Thursday, Update On Stimulus

14% Worth Tax Rebate Checks Arriving On Thursday, Update On Stimulus. 3 million estimated Massachusetts residents are going to receive tax rebates worth 14% of what they paid in state income taxes on Thursday. Most of the taxpayers have gotten their tax rebate a month ago in November, although some are still waiting, according to WBUR.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

We asked for the best Bertucci’s dish. Here are your favorites.

20 locations remain open in Massachusetts. Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s faced some challenging experiences recently—they filed for bankruptcy and closed five locations in Massachusetts on Dec. 5. The eatery, born in Somerville in 1981, is known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, and has gained a following over the years. However, a representative from the company said that they experienced “severe setbacks” due to the pandemic, which led to the decision.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won at Cumberland Farms

Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won in Massachusetts Monday, including one bought at Cumberland Farms. One of the $100,000 prizes was won off of a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in East Templeton. It was from the game “$100,000 Holiday Bonus.” Another was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was sold at Sea Coast Mobil in Newburyport. The final $100,000 prize claimed Monday was from the game “20X The Money.” It was sold at Teo Mini Market in Waltham.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

This Big Box Store Is Making a Return in Massachusetts, Possibly the Berkshires?

As a little kid in the Berkshires, I can remember many great stores that we used to have that my parents would shop at all the time. Kmart in North Adams being one of the many and my favorite of course, Radio Shack. Were I'd be spending countless hours looking at a variety of electronics that I wish I could afford. Ha! Those were the days. My least favorite store though at the time that my mother and grandmother would shop at in the Berkshire Mall was Filene's (where the former Macy's once anchored afterwards). Only because when you're a kid, you're not really into clothing, jewelry, or the fact that the place smelled of perfume. LOL.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Powerful storm system brings potential for damaging winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain to Northeast

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island. According to the Outlook, a powerful storm system is expected to bring the potential for damaging southerly wind gusts, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and the risk of small river and stream flooding. The main time of concern is Thursday night and Friday.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
GoLocalProv

Dale Venturini — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

The past couple of years have been the best and the worst for Dale Venturini, the President and CEO of the Rhode Island Hospitality Association. She led the industry’s comeback from the devastating impact of the pandemic. The virus first shut down the hospitality sector, and then it was...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Boston

The pre-Christmas storm may shape up to be a bomb cyclone. Here’s what that means.

“Be careful if you’re out on the roads on Friday.”. A powerful storm system is expected to impact New England this week ahead of the holiday weekend. While the Arctic cold front is projected to bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions to much of the Midwest and Great Lakes and impact holiday travel plans, the Boston area is forecast to see rain Thursday night into Friday, though some higher elevations in Massachusetts could see snow.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

