(WTRF) West Liberty says they plan on freezing undergraduate base tuition for the 2023 – 2024 academic year. “We realize the financial conditions that many are facing and want our students and families to know that we are doing our best to keep tuition affordable. Our goal is to provide our students with a great return on their investment,” said Lori Hudson, Vice President of Fiscal Affairs.

WEST LIBERTY, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO