New Penn Theater Owner Details Plans
The new owner of the Penn Theater is outlining his plans for the facility. Bryan Frenchak, a Butler native who became a real estate developer in Houston, Texas, purchased the Penn Theater earlier this year. He envisions it serving as a multi-purpose venue in downtown. “We could potentially have a...
SRU To Rename University Union After Renovations
Slippery Rock University says following major renovations to the University Union, it will be renamed. The building which used to serve as the main hub for students is scheduled for over $18 million in renovations next year. The council of trustees has now approved renaming the building the Campus Success...
First Responders Honored; Meet With Fairground Hill Crash Victim
Three people who helped to rescue a man from a vehicle crash and fire that happened last month have been recognized by the Butler Township Commissioners. Butler Township Police officers Rachel Dovidio and William Dobson along with Director of Public Safety Chief Scott Frederick received a plaque for their actions November 30th on Fairground Hill Road.
Jefferson Twp. Reminds Residents Of Winter Maintenance Rules
Officials in Jefferson Township are reminding residents about some winter maintenance policies in the municipality. They say no one should park on cul-de-sacs or any public road so the road can be easily snow plowed. They also ask that homeowners do not push snow onto the roads when plowing your driveway.
Worthington Woman Dies In Pittsburgh Crash
An Armstrong County woman died in a crash over the weekend near Pittsburgh. Our news partners at WPXI report that 38-year-old Kendra Fennell of Worthington died in an accident Saturday night on the McKees Rocks Bridge. The two vehicle accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety described the crash...
Gas Prices Continue To Fall Ahead Of Holiday Travel
Gas prices have dropped again both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, declined by three cents over the past week to reach $3.84 per gallon.
State Jobless Numbers Remain At Record Lows
Jobless numbers in Pennsylvania continue to remain at extraordinarily low rates. The November unemployment report came out last week via the Department of Labor and Industry. It showed that the unemployment rate stayed at 4 percent last month, unchanged from October. That number continues to be the lowest in state...
Butler Woman Facing Hit And Run Charges
A Butler woman is facing charges after she crashed and fled the scene. Butler Township Police say the accident happened back on November 30th on Route 356. 37-year-old Shelley Hammond was driving an SUV and she rear-ended another SUV in front of her. After Hammond hit the car, she took...
Butler Memorial Hospital Seeing Rise In Patients Due To Multiple Viruses
Butler Memorial Hospital officials say a combination of viruses circulating is causing a high inpatient level. According to the hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer Karen Allen, they have patients dealing with Type A Flu, RSV, and COVID. She says the fact that all three viruses are circulating at the same...
Police Searching For Hit And Run Suspect In Lawrence County
No injuries were reported following a hit and run that occurred late last week in Lawrence County. According to State Police, 28-year-old Jaimee Luyster of Enon Valley was traveling in a Volkswagen Jetta on Columbiana Road near State Line Road in North Beaver Township just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, December 16th, when she was struck by another vehicle.
