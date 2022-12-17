Read full article on original website
Stream Data Centers Expands Strategic Leadership with Newly Appointed VP of Finance Callan Space
New Leadership Brings a Wealth of Executive Experience Guiding Hyperscale Growth and Financial Success. Dallas, TX - Stream Data Centers, an industry leader in delivering exceptional data center experiences to hyperscale and global enterprise customers, today proudly announces the newest addition to its executive leadership team: Callan Space as Vice President of Finance. In this role, Ms. Space will spearhead the development of new financial processes, goal-supported structures and investor partner collaborations that will help the company continue to effectively scale its growth while meeting evolving data center customer needs. The addition of Ms. Space represents another strategic leadership addition to support the company’s accelerated growth trajectory.
Airvote's New Release Makes Greater Use of Visual Customer Feedback
Corpus Christi, Texas: A picture is worth a thousand words, and it becomes so much more important when you gather customer feedback in real-time and on the go. For AirVote, it has been the mission to give the customers a simple way of grabbing their in-the-moment vibe about a product or service. Pairing the feedback with the exact location of each unique QR Smiley® helps businesses spot service issues or highlights while maintaining an anonymous feedback format. AirVote's new feature encourages customers to snap a picture with their response.
