cioreview.com
Hughes Recognized as a Leader in Managed SD-WAN Services by Frost & Sullivan for Fourth Consecutive Year
Highlights include customer service technology innovations from Hughes and expanded technology provider partnerships. Germantown, MD – Research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan has recognized Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), as a Leader in its Frost Radar™: North American Managed SD-WAN Services Market report for the fourth consecutive year. The Frost Radar report highlights innovations in customer service technology and strong partnerships with technology providers among the company’s strengths.
cioreview.com
Airvote's New Release Makes Greater Use of Visual Customer Feedback
Corpus Christi, Texas: A picture is worth a thousand words, and it becomes so much more important when you gather customer feedback in real-time and on the go. For AirVote, it has been the mission to give the customers a simple way of grabbing their in-the-moment vibe about a product or service. Pairing the feedback with the exact location of each unique QR Smiley® helps businesses spot service issues or highlights while maintaining an anonymous feedback format. AirVote's new feature encourages customers to snap a picture with their response.
