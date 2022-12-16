Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hesperia Quick Quack Car Wash net lease selling for $3.4 MillionThe HD PostHesperia, CA
A Romantic Mountain Getaway Itinerary in Big BearTammy EminethBig Bear Lake, CA
Trustee Donates $5M to Support College of Health and Community Well-Being at University of La VerneUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Hesperia inventor develops new hair styling device for childrenThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Hesperia and SB County Sheriff to pay $1M settlement for housing discriminationThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Related
rosevilletoday.com
New California Laws (part 8)
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 8. AB-1788Sex trafficking: hotels: actual knowledge or reckless disregard: civil penalty. AB-1789Outdoor recreation: California Recreational Trails System Plan. AB-1793Hazardous waste: identification: acute aquatic toxicity criterion. AB-1796Public postsecondary education: reenrollment. AB-1797Immunization registry. AB-1798Campaign disclosure: advertisements. AB-1800Driver’s licenses: bone marrow and blood stem cell registry....
Activists demand at public hearing for California reparations committee to pay $350,000 to every Black resident
During the recent inaugural meeting of the state’s reparations task group, discussions on how to quantify potential financial compensation calculations and potential eligibility requirements started.
Homelessness count rises in California despite staying steady nationwide, report finds
Since 2020, homelessness in California is up 6.2%. On any given night, the data showed half of all unsheltered homeless people in the country are in the Golden State.
California fast-food businesses prepare for minimum wage increase in 2023
With California's minimum wage set to increase on Jan. 1 to $15.50 per hour, the fast-food industry is bracing for possible changes.
What goes in a green bin? Many are still confused about the organic waste law
The new organic waste law is meant to address California's aggressive climate goals, and people want to do their part... they're just not sure how.
4 Great Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Orange County Cities Struggle To Handle Electric Bike Regulations
Cities throughout south Orange County are increasingly adopting new rules limiting how and when residents can use electric bikes following concerns from residents about their high speed and potential for accidents. While the earliest e-bikes began to show up during the 1990s, they didn’t really become popular until the COVID-19...
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Issues Statement After Court Strikes Down Provision of Gun Safety Law
December 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday issued the following statement after a U.S. District Court deemed the fee-shifting provisions of California’s SB. 1327 unconstitutional:. “I want to thank Judge Benitez. We have been saying all along that Texas’ anti-abortion law is outrageous. Judge...
agritechtomorrow.com
Introducing Farming First, a 134-Acre Outdoor Cannabis Cultivation and Supply Company Based in Santa Barbara County
Farming First is currently building what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California. Ventura, Calif., December 19, 2022 —Fifth generation agriculturalist William Terry and entrepreneur Stephen Walden today unveiled a new operation focused on bringing best-in-class farming practices to California sun-grown cannabis. Rooted in verdant Santa Barbara County, Farming First Holdings LLC (the "Company") has established 134 acres of rolling outdoor cultivation, possessing entitlements for what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California.
daycreekhowl.org
New Food Compost Law Affects California Residents
Have you noticed the new food waste barrels that popped up in our school cafeteria before Thanksgiving break? They are the result of a new law here in California that’s made them a common sight in schools all over our state. But what is the purpose of these new bins?
10 places you need to visit in California in 2023
These hidden gems span the desert to the mountains.
More than 100 street vendors in Santa Ana shut down for selling unsafe food, city says
More than 100 street food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down for selling unsafe food and operating without a proper health permit, the city announced.
California Earthquake Sparks Building Collapse in Rio Dell
According to early reports, the earthquake may have already resulted in one person being unaccounted for.
Yanity: San Clemente Bypass Tunnel LOSSAN Corridor Reroute, Maintaining a Vital Transportation Service and Building the Future Surf Line
In a recent Voice of Orange County Community Opinion, San Clemente Mayor Pro Tem Chris Duncan (“Duncan: We Must Act Now to Save Our Coastal Rail Line, October 14, 2022”) wrote of the critical importance of addressing the land slippage and coastal erosion threatening rail service on the vital coastal railroad corridor through Orange County. He also noted the impact of beach sand loss and the cost of past inaction. I am writing to second that recommendation.
spectrumnews1.com
New laws affecting California motorists in 2023
The new year will be here before we know it. When 2023 rolls around, it will usher in all kinds of new laws related to transportation. Whether you’re driving, bicycling or jaywalking, a handful of road rules will take effect Jan. 1. Here’s what you need to know:
vvng.com
City seeks eminent domain to seize property near Hesperia Country Club and Golf Course
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com)— The City of Hesperia is seeking to pass a resolution at its next meeting on December 20, 2022, to start the process of seizing a property near the golf course through eminent domain. The 15.5-acre property is located at Buckthorn Avenue, north of the Hesperia Country...
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
scvnews.com
State Helps Small Businesses Purchase Low Emission Trucks
California State Treasurer Fiona Ma and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) announced today that the California Pollution Control Financing Authority and CARB have successfully supported small businesses in purchasing over 40,000 cleaner trucks via the Heavy-Duty Vehicle Air Quality Loan Program. With 40,000 cleaner trucks on California roadways, it is the equivalent of removing over 13 million passenger cars from the road and 182 tons per year of particulate matter.
YAHOO!
The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis
Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
Banning Ranch, OC's Last Undeveloped Coastal Treasure, To Be Preserved
The 387-acre parcel — now known as the Randall Preserve —is thought to be the biggest, privately owned swath of undeveloped coastal land south of Ventura.
Comments / 2