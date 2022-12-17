ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UncoverLA

5 New L.A. Restaurants to Try This Winter

Happy Winter Solstice, Angelenos! With Los Angeles unusually chilly and holiday cheer in the air, this is the perfect time to gather with your loved ones and enjoy a delicious meal. Since January, there have been many additions to the city's restaurant scene. This summer, we checked out Hollywood hot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Best Neighborhoods to Live in Los Angeles

Whether you're looking for a trendy spot in the heart of the action or a more quiet enclave to call home, there's a neighborhood perfect for you. To help make your decision a little bit easier, we've put together a list of the 10 best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles. From trendy and hip to family-friendly and suburban, we've got you covered. Read on for our picks!
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

05 Best Places to Live in Los Angeles

Best Places to Live in Los Angeles: LA has everything from sandy beaches, towering skyscrapers, beautiful theatres, and upscale shopping streets to suburban houses. It exudes the energy of a bustling city combined with a laid-back lifestyle, making it a dream destination for many. As the melting pot for so...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Take a Magical Ride Through Griffith Park On This Vintage Holiday Train

The Griffith Park holiday train rides have been dazzling families for decades and it’s undoubtedly one of the most beloved activities for most Angelenos. You can step aboard a vintage train at the Griffith Park & Southern Railroad and take a mile-long loop that winds through glittering festive scenes filled with thousands of colorful lights for a mere $7. Anyone under the age of 18 months will get to travel for free with an adult ticketholder, so it does make for an affordable night out with kids. The Holiday Light Festival Train Ride runs nightly from November 25 through January...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Legendary South LA chef asks for donations after his home burns down

With his friendly smile and cheerful attitude, you would never know Keither Garrett, better known as Chef Ocho, just lost most of everything he owned on Sunday."She's like 'Come home now. The house is on fire,'" Garrett recalled. Garrett, the owner of the food truck: All Flavor No Grease, was in South Los Angeles dressed up as Santa Claus and giving out presents to the kids when he got the call. "I didn't even get the chance to hang up," he said. "I let the phone fall down and got home as fast as possible." Garrett said his pregnant girlfriend just got back...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

The Saddest LA Restaurant Closures in 2022

Welcome to the Year in Eater 2022 — an annual tradition that looks back at the highs, lows, and in-betweens of Los Angeles’s restaurant scene. Today, LA’s finest food writers, editors, reporters, and a few select others with strong opinions share the saddest closures of the past year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

King Tide waves to hit Orange County beaches

Forecasters are calling for large King Tide surf to hit the Orange County coast this week. The large waves are expected to hit our shores Thursday but the largest tides, reaching over 7 feet, will arrive on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service says the surf will be at […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Price of tamales skyrockets in LA ahead of Christmas

It appears inflation is masquerading as the Grinch as prices for a staple Christmas food are going way up.A platter of tamales is a mainstay Christmas tradition for many Latino families in Los Angeles. However, as Angelenos start to pick between pollo, queso and carne at Tamale Liliana's in East L.A. they can't help but notice a change on the menu. Some customers were surprised that the price of a dozen tamales increased at their favorite tamale place."Everything is due to the recession," said employee Montse Bautista. "Wages went up. Materials went up. Everything went up."Bautista has been working at her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

2-alarm fire burns Monterey Park restaurant building

Firefighters responded to a fire at 700 S. Atlantic Blvd. in Monterey Park just after 9 a.m. Monday.The structure is the site of a restaurant. The fire was declared a 2-alarm fire.Verdugo Fire, San Gabriel, Montebello, Alhambra and L.A. County Fire departments were all assisting with fighting the blaze.  
MONTEREY PARK, CA
L.A. Weekly

The World of Illusions in the heart of Hollywood is a destination for funseekers of all ages

For a Limited Time, the World of Illusions offers 30% OFF All tickets on their website. This Holiday promotion ends on December 31st, 2022. The World of Illusions has four unique exhibits: Giant’s House, Museum of Illusions, Upside Down House, and Smash It! The family-friendly environment is perfect for all ages to have a good time. Bring your friends and family to enjoy an unforgettable experience and amazing photos today!
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Mayor Bass taps hotel rooms, with estimated 40,000 people living homeless in Los Angeles

The new mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, said Sunday her administration will start moving homeless people from tent encampments into hotels and motels through a new program that launches Tuesday.During an interview on "Meet the Press" Bass told the program's host, Chuck Todd, that her plan to move homeless people into rooms immediately will not "address everybody, but it is going to address, hopefully, a significant number." She said people will not be forced to move, but that sanitation crews will stand by to clean up areas after people have left."But this is not coercing people. This is not...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Caught on Camera: Group of thieves accidentally break into diaper business in Alhambra

A group of burglars were caught off guard — and on camera — in Alhambra, when they accidentally broke into a diaper cleaning business instead of the medical marijuana dispensary next door. Security footage shows a car speeding into a security gate, knocking it off its hinges as a group of people storm through. Instead of entering the dispensary as likely intended, they broke into Luludew Diaper Service, which cleans and delivers cloth diapers to families utilizing their services. "We are a diaper delivery service," said Sandy Barajas, the owner of the business. "We've got dirty diapers and laundry. As soon as they walked in they realized there was nothing of value here for them and they quickly left."Barajas said that the thieves initially left with a couple of bags, but dumped them outside once they saw the contents. "I'm sure they were surprised when they realized what was inside," she said. She believes that a group of about 20 people was involved in the break-in. It was unclear if a police report was filed or if any arrests were made in the attempted burglary. 
ALHAMBRA, CA
ARTnews

Rarely Seen Ernie Barnes Paintings to Appear in L.A. Exhibition at UTA Artist Space

Next February during Frieze Los Angeles, paintings by Ernie Barnes that have rarely been shown to the public will head to UTA Artist Space, where a survey of how he represented music will be on view. Titled “Ernie Barnes: Where Music and Soul Live” and running from February 15 to April 1, the show will include 30 works that span street scenes, portraits of musicians, and images of dancers in nightclubs. Some of these pieces are coming from private collectors who have never exhibited these works publicly. “Music is what first brought him into the Durham Armory” — a dance hall in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
