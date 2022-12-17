Read full article on original website
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Los Angeles Angels Sign Star Free AgentOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Best Holiday Things to Do in Los Angeles this WeekCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
King Tide waves to hit Orange County beaches
Forecasters are calling for large King Tide surf to hit the Orange County coast this week. The large waves are expected to hit our shores Thursday but the largest tides, reaching over 7 feet, will arrive on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service says the surf will be at […]
Price of tamales skyrockets in LA ahead of Christmas
It appears inflation is masquerading as the Grinch as prices for a staple Christmas food are going way up.A platter of tamales is a mainstay Christmas tradition for many Latino families in Los Angeles. However, as Angelenos start to pick between pollo, queso and carne at Tamale Liliana's in East L.A. they can't help but notice a change on the menu. Some customers were surprised that the price of a dozen tamales increased at their favorite tamale place."Everything is due to the recession," said employee Montse Bautista. "Wages went up. Materials went up. Everything went up."Bautista has been working at her...
foxla.com
Santa Ana couple wakes up to stranger standing over them in bed: Police
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Authorities arrested a suspect who allegedly broke into a couple's Santa Ana home Monday. According to police, the unidentified suspect entered the locked home and made his way to a bedroom where a husband and wife were sleeping. SUGGESTED:. The couple woke up to the suspect...
2-alarm fire burns Monterey Park restaurant building
Firefighters responded to a fire at 700 S. Atlantic Blvd. in Monterey Park just after 9 a.m. Monday.The structure is the site of a restaurant. The fire was declared a 2-alarm fire.Verdugo Fire, San Gabriel, Montebello, Alhambra and L.A. County Fire departments were all assisting with fighting the blaze.
Object Thrown Through Windshield of Vehicle Traveling 101 Freeway, Injures 2
East Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A man and woman were injured early Tuesday morning when an unknown object was thrown through the windshield of their vehicle while traveling on the 101 Freeway. The incident occurred on the 101 southbound just north of the Vermont exit at approximately 2:26 a.m. Dec....
L.A. Weekly
The World of Illusions in the heart of Hollywood is a destination for funseekers of all ages
For a Limited Time, the World of Illusions offers 30% OFF All tickets on their website. This Holiday promotion ends on December 31st, 2022. The World of Illusions has four unique exhibits: Giant’s House, Museum of Illusions, Upside Down House, and Smash It! The family-friendly environment is perfect for all ages to have a good time. Bring your friends and family to enjoy an unforgettable experience and amazing photos today!
Mayor Bass taps hotel rooms, with estimated 40,000 people living homeless in Los Angeles
The new mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, said Sunday her administration will start moving homeless people from tent encampments into hotels and motels through a new program that launches Tuesday.During an interview on "Meet the Press" Bass told the program's host, Chuck Todd, that her plan to move homeless people into rooms immediately will not "address everybody, but it is going to address, hopefully, a significant number." She said people will not be forced to move, but that sanitation crews will stand by to clean up areas after people have left."But this is not coercing people. This is not...
Caught on Camera: Group of thieves accidentally break into diaper business in Alhambra
A group of burglars were caught off guard — and on camera — in Alhambra, when they accidentally broke into a diaper cleaning business instead of the medical marijuana dispensary next door. Security footage shows a car speeding into a security gate, knocking it off its hinges as a group of people storm through. Instead of entering the dispensary as likely intended, they broke into Luludew Diaper Service, which cleans and delivers cloth diapers to families utilizing their services. "We are a diaper delivery service," said Sandy Barajas, the owner of the business. "We've got dirty diapers and laundry. As soon as they walked in they realized there was nothing of value here for them and they quickly left."Barajas said that the thieves initially left with a couple of bags, but dumped them outside once they saw the contents. "I'm sure they were surprised when they realized what was inside," she said. She believes that a group of about 20 people was involved in the break-in. It was unclear if a police report was filed or if any arrests were made in the attempted burglary.
More than 100 street vendors in Santa Ana shut down for selling unsafe food, city says
More than 100 street food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down for selling unsafe food and operating without a proper health permit, the city announced.
Rarely Seen Ernie Barnes Paintings to Appear in L.A. Exhibition at UTA Artist Space
Next February during Frieze Los Angeles, paintings by Ernie Barnes that have rarely been shown to the public will head to UTA Artist Space, where a survey of how he represented music will be on view. Titled “Ernie Barnes: Where Music and Soul Live” and running from February 15 to April 1, the show will include 30 works that span street scenes, portraits of musicians, and images of dancers in nightclubs. Some of these pieces are coming from private collectors who have never exhibited these works publicly. “Music is what first brought him into the Durham Armory” — a dance hall in...
foxla.com
Wood burning ban extended for LA, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino counties
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Tuesday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Tuesday....
