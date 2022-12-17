Read full article on original website
Reading vs. Chester boys basketball, 12.21.22
Reading knocks off Chester in a battle of heavyweights. Reading playing host to Chester on Wednesday night, another early season marquee matchup for the reigning 6A champions. The Red Knights handling business as usual with a, 71-57 win.
Exeter wins the final bout to win the match over rival, Governor Mifflin
READING, Pa. - Exeter and Governor Mifflin renewing their rivalry on the mat at the home of the Eagles on Wednesday night. It would be the home team taking this one, 32-26. The Mustangs wasting no time in the early going, building up a 17-3 lead following the 172 pound bout. Jackson Schools earning the pin over Cody Morgan to help get the Mustangs lead to that point.
Reading knocks off Chester in a battle of heavyweights
READING, Pa. - Reading playing host to Chester on Wednesday night, another early season marquee matchup for the reigning 6A champions. The Red Knights handling business as usual with a, 71-57 win. Ruben Rodriguez continues to help lead the Red Knights attack, he would finish with a game-high 26 points...
Emmaus/Freedom and Parkland/Liberty boys basketball, 12.20.22
Emmaus wins OT thriller, Parkland wins game of runs to keep their streaks alive. Cross-Divisional matchups hitting the hardwood in the EPC on Tuesday night. Emmaus and Parkland coming out on the winning end of their respective matchups.
Student takes down teacher, Lafayette cruises past La Salle
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Lafayette hit the road, south to Philadelphia to wrap-up play before a brief holiday break. The Leopards earning a blowout win over La Salle, 90-65. This game a reunion of sort as Mike Jordan went head-to-head with his former college coach, Fran Dunphy. The Leopards held a...
Several local standouts made their commitments official during Early Signing Day
The Early Signing Period took place on Wednesday across the nation. In Berks County several football standouts committed to their next program, including a pair staying home and heading to State College. At Wyomissing, Jven Williams made it official putting the pen to paper and committing to Penn State. Williams...
Phillipsburg vs. Hillsborough wrestling, 12.21.22
Phillipsburg handles Hillsborough in home opener on the mat. Phillipsburg opening the home portion of their dual season on Wednesday night. The Stateliners would have little issue getting their first home win over Hillsborough, 43-17.
Phillipsburg handles Hillsborough in home opener on the mat
PHILLIPSBURG, Pa. - Phillipsburg opening the home portion of their dual season on Wednesday night. The Stateliners would have little issue getting their first home win over Hillsborough, 43-17. At 138 pounds the Stateliners began to truly open things up on their end. Luke Geleta gets the pin to push the lead to 26-13. Luke's younger brother, Gavin would pick up a win too, brothers helping to get it done for the Stateliners.
Early Signing Day commits from across Berks County
Several local standouts made their commitments official during Early Signing Day. The Early Signing Period took place on Wednesday across the nation. In Berks County several football standouts committed to their next program, including a pair staying home and heading to State College.
Student athletes give away free books, pajamas to kids in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Local student-athletes are spreading holiday cheer to younger kids in Allentown. Members of the track-and-field team from Southern Lehigh High School stopped by Jackson Early Childhood Center Wednesday. They donated what they call "Bedtime Bundles" - books, pajamas, and toothbrushes and toothpaste - to about 250 kindergarten...
NEXT Weather: Storm system to hit Philadelphia region before Christmas
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The week ahead in the Philadelphia region will no doubt be a busy one, with school wrapping up for the semester, last-minute shopping trips and for some of you -- holiday travel. The good news is that the beginning of the week looks quiet, dry and sunny. The bad news? The end… well, that's a totally different story.Monday brings a pretty broad area of high pressure to the Delaware Valley, so expect sunny skies. As fresh Canadian air filters in, winds out of the west will kick up at 15-25 mph. This means highs in the low...
Bischoff furniture building in Tamaqua going from blighted to boutique
TAMAQUA, Pa. - From blighted building to boutique hotel, Tamaqua's Bischoff furniture factory is getting a new life along with a major renovation. Owner-developer Maria Stabio was able to tap CRIZ funds and federal historic tax credits to help finance the $1.1 million project. She says she's also working closely...
SEPTA bus hit by gunfire in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are investigating after a SEPTA bus was hit by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon.
Chubb is making way to a location in Philadelphia
Chubb, the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company is building an 18-story-office-building near 20th and Arch streets. It is expected to open in 2026.
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
Pagoda lights tradition carries on in honor of beloved volunteer
READING, Pa. - Elisha Rampolla-Pavlick remembers the tradition well. In fact, her father Charlie Rampolla was the man behind flashing the Pagoda lights on Christmas Eve for many years, sometimes even bringing his family along to take part in the beloved annual event. "I'd see him down there, and then...
2 of Pennsylvania’s Top Colleges are in Delaware County
Two Delaware County colleges made it to the top 5 ranks in Niche’s listing of the top universities in Pennsylvania for 2023. Swarthmore College ranked at No. 3 while Haverford College made it to No. 4, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. Swarthmore and Haverford switched places on...
Pa. high school students must meet new requirements to receive their diploma
Students will not only have to meet their school’s graduation requirements but they’ll also have to pass the state Keystone Exams in biology, algebra and literature, or complete an “alternative pathway.”
Fast-casual restaurant chain to continue Lehigh Valley expansion with Bethlehem area outpost
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual restaurant chain is expanding rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Wingstop, known for its cooked-to-order classic and boneless chicken wings and chicken tenders, is expected to open its newest area location - its third within the past few months - in the first quarter of 2023 in the Bethlehem Square, 3926 Linden St., Bethlehem Township.
Joint Venture Transforms Pair of Former Catholic Churches in Coatesville into Multifunctional Event Spaces
The former St. Cecilia's Church in Coatesville has been transformed into a modern event space. A joint venture is transforming what was once a pair of historic Catholic churches in Coatesville into modern spaces for the community to use for a variety of functions, such as weddings, meetings, and other special events.
