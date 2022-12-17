ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Reading vs. Chester boys basketball, 12.21.22

Reading knocks off Chester in a battle of heavyweights. Reading playing host to Chester on Wednesday night, another early season marquee matchup for the reigning 6A champions. The Red Knights handling business as usual with a, 71-57 win.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Exeter wins the final bout to win the match over rival, Governor Mifflin

READING, Pa. - Exeter and Governor Mifflin renewing their rivalry on the mat at the home of the Eagles on Wednesday night. It would be the home team taking this one, 32-26. The Mustangs wasting no time in the early going, building up a 17-3 lead following the 172 pound bout. Jackson Schools earning the pin over Cody Morgan to help get the Mustangs lead to that point.
EXETER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading knocks off Chester in a battle of heavyweights

READING, Pa. - Reading playing host to Chester on Wednesday night, another early season marquee matchup for the reigning 6A champions. The Red Knights handling business as usual with a, 71-57 win. Ruben Rodriguez continues to help lead the Red Knights attack, he would finish with a game-high 26 points...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Student takes down teacher, Lafayette cruises past La Salle

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Lafayette hit the road, south to Philadelphia to wrap-up play before a brief holiday break. The Leopards earning a blowout win over La Salle, 90-65. This game a reunion of sort as Mike Jordan went head-to-head with his former college coach, Fran Dunphy. The Leopards held a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillipsburg vs. Hillsborough wrestling, 12.21.22

Phillipsburg handles Hillsborough in home opener on the mat. Phillipsburg opening the home portion of their dual season on Wednesday night. The Stateliners would have little issue getting their first home win over Hillsborough, 43-17.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillipsburg handles Hillsborough in home opener on the mat

PHILLIPSBURG, Pa. - Phillipsburg opening the home portion of their dual season on Wednesday night. The Stateliners would have little issue getting their first home win over Hillsborough, 43-17. At 138 pounds the Stateliners began to truly open things up on their end. Luke Geleta gets the pin to push the lead to 26-13. Luke's younger brother, Gavin would pick up a win too, brothers helping to get it done for the Stateliners.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Early Signing Day commits from across Berks County

Several local standouts made their commitments official during Early Signing Day. The Early Signing Period took place on Wednesday across the nation. In Berks County several football standouts committed to their next program, including a pair staying home and heading to State College.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Student athletes give away free books, pajamas to kids in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Local student-athletes are spreading holiday cheer to younger kids in Allentown. Members of the track-and-field team from Southern Lehigh High School stopped by Jackson Early Childhood Center Wednesday. They donated what they call "Bedtime Bundles" - books, pajamas, and toothbrushes and toothpaste - to about 250 kindergarten...
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: Storm system to hit Philadelphia region before Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The week ahead in the Philadelphia region will no doubt be a busy one, with school wrapping up for the semester, last-minute shopping trips and for some of you -- holiday travel. The good news is that the beginning of the week looks quiet, dry and sunny. The bad news? The end… well, that's a totally different story.Monday brings a pretty broad area of high pressure to the Delaware Valley, so expect sunny skies. As fresh Canadian air filters in, winds out of the west will kick up at 15-25 mph. This means highs in the low...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bischoff furniture building in Tamaqua going from blighted to boutique

TAMAQUA, Pa. - From blighted building to boutique hotel, Tamaqua's Bischoff furniture factory is getting a new life along with a major renovation. Owner-developer Maria Stabio was able to tap CRIZ funds and federal historic tax credits to help finance the $1.1 million project. She says she's also working closely...
TAMAQUA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pagoda lights tradition carries on in honor of beloved volunteer

READING, Pa. - Elisha Rampolla-Pavlick remembers the tradition well. In fact, her father Charlie Rampolla was the man behind flashing the Pagoda lights on Christmas Eve for many years, sometimes even bringing his family along to take part in the beloved annual event. "I'd see him down there, and then...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fast-casual restaurant chain to continue Lehigh Valley expansion with Bethlehem area outpost

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual restaurant chain is expanding rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Wingstop, known for its cooked-to-order classic and boneless chicken wings and chicken tenders, is expected to open its newest area location - its third within the past few months - in the first quarter of 2023 in the Bethlehem Square, 3926 Linden St., Bethlehem Township.
BETHLEHEM, PA

