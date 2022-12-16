Read full article on original website
WUSA
Disney+ Shares First Look at 'Loki' Season 2, 'Ahsoka' and More in 2023 Teaser
As anticipation builds for the upcoming debuts and returns of several original series, Disney+ shared new footage of Loki season 2 as well as Ahsoka, The Mandalorian season 3 and Secret Invasion. In the 2023 teaser narrated by Tom Hiddleston (as Loki), viewers were promised "new stories, definitely new faces...
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Baby Names Expected To Be Popular In 2023
For many, a new year means a new member of the family. And if you’re expecting a baby in the new year, chances are, you are constantly thinking about what to name him or her. Luckily, we are making one of the most important decisions of your life, easier.
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
WUSA
'Little People, Big World': Amy Reflects on 'Sad' Drama Over Family Farm (Exclusive)
Amy still has mixed feelings about working with her ex-husband, Matt, on his farm, given all the drama surrounding the property. In this exclusive clip from Tuesday's new episode of Little People, Big World, Amy talks to her husband, Chris, about deciding to help out with pumpkin season on the farm, but says it's unlikely her and Matt's kids will go.
WUSA
The 'Southern Hospitality' Mid-Season Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)
Season 1 of Southern Hospitality might be halfway over, but the drama's just getting started -- and ET has your exclusive first look at what's still to come on Leva Bonaparte's Southern Charm spinoff. The Republic crew's relationships are front and center in the sneak peek, with Leva threatening to...
WUSA
Priyanka Chopra Shares Holiday Photos of Nick Jonas and Daughter in New Jersey
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter is gearing up for the holiday season! On Monday, Chopra took to Instagram to show off moments from their daughter, Malti’s, pre-Christmas activities in New Jersey. "Perfect winter days ❤️ Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie 😂❤️,"...
WUSA
Terry Hall, Lead Singer of The Specials, Dead at 63
Terry Hall, lead singer of the English ska band The Specials, has died. He was 63. In a statement released by The Specials on Monday, the band said Hall died on Sunday, Dec. 18, after a brief illness. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a...
Peuterey Makes South Korean Push
MILAN — Outerwear specialist Peuterey is heading into 2023 with more confidence as it pressed on through the pandemic and found new growth internationally. “We’ve finally achieved a solid global strategy, although we’ve always had the strongest footprint in Italy,” said Francesca Lusini, the company’s president.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StorePuffer Jackets Get Maximalist for Fall 2021 at Milan Fashion Week Although the company’s fiscal year ends March 31, 2023, Lusini forecast revenues to hit 68 million euros, up from 59 million euros in fiscal 2021. She pointed to strong recognition in German-speaking...
WUSA
Jeremy Clarkson Faces Backlash for 'Dangerous' Meghan Markle Comments
British TV personality Jeremy Clarkson is facing a tidal wave of criticism following his inflammatory column for The Sun, in which he detailed how much "hate" he has for Meghan Markle. In the op-ed, the former Top Gear presenter espoused his dislike for the Duchess of Sussex and made a...
WUSA
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Angela Discovers Michael Cheated on Her
Angela shared devastating claims against her husband, Michael, on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. On the season finale, 56-year-old Angela said 34-year-old Michael cheated on her with a woman he met on Instagram. Angela broke down in tears while talking to a producer, noting that...
