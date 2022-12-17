Read full article on original website
bladenonline.com
Boys Basketball: West Bladen 51, South Columbus 44
BLADENBORO –Sophomore Chase Williams and freshman Jackson Pait combined to score 26 of their 38 points in the 2nd half as West Bladen rallied from a 20-19 halftime deficit and rode a 32-24 closing surge to a 51-44 non-conference boys’ basketball victory over South Columbus Tuesday night. Coach...
Couch Potato: West Bladen Basketball Takes To Twitter To Promote Game
The West Bladen boys’ basketball team is off to a 7-0 start. The Knights girls’ team has won six of their first seven. Tonight, they’re hoping you’ll come out to The Castle to support them in their final home game before Christmas. The school’s athletics director...
3 Things To Know For Tuesday
Here are three things to know for Tuesday, Dec. 20:. 1. High School Basketball: Today. West Bladen hosts South Columbus at The Castle. The varsity girls’ game tips at 6 p.m. followed by the boys’ varsity game about 7:30 p.m. The West Bladen boys are 7-0 and the girls are 6-1. Both West Bladen teams beat South Columbus on Nov. 30. (SPORTS)
Bladen Community College Announces Scholastic Honors for Fall 2022
DUBLIN, NC – Every semester, Bladen Community College recognizes full-time students for outstanding academic achievement. Students who have maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the term are named to the President’s List—students who have maintained a 3.5 grade point average or above for the term are named to the Vice President’s List. The students who made the President’s List and the Vice President’s List are as follows:
Teacher Credits Seatbelt with Preventing Serious Injury in Crash
FAYETTEVILLE – Science teacher Yvonne Humphreys is grateful for her decision to wear a seat belt after she was involved in a serious car crash with two other vehicles in October 2021. “If I had not been wearing my seatbelt, I could have been launched through my front window...
Trillium Providing Funding to Support Children in Foster Care with Complex Needs
GREENVILLE, NC – Trillium Health Resources is encouraging North Carolina Licensed Child Placement agencies to apply for funding to hire staff that can recruit new families interested in providing supportive home for children with high-demand needs. Eligible in-network and out-of-network providers (who are already enrolled in NC Tracks) can...
2022 — A Big Year for Multimodal Transportation in N.C.
RALEIGH – North Carolina saw significant improvements to bicycle, pedestrian, public transit, and our multimodal transportation network in 2022. The following are a few of this year’s highlights for the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Integrated Mobility Division (IMD), the unit that oversees the state’s bicycle, pedestrian, and public transit programs:
State’s Broadband Division Seeks Risk Management Services Vendor
RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s Division of Broadband and Digital Equity recently posted a request for proposals to identify one or more vendors to provide risk management services for its implementation of Governor Roy Cooper’s plan to close the digital divide. The Division collected feedback on the draft request for proposals earlier this year from broadband stakeholders, including unserved communities across North Carolina, internet providers, and vendors.
