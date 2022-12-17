Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Related
Other Shoe Drops In Baltimore: Accused Gunman Charged With Attempted Murder
Police in Baltimore say they've charged a 20-year-old man with attempted murder in an October shooting in which the victim apparently left a shoe behind. Tyqwaun Kells is believed to have shot the 19-year-old victim during a dispute on the 1400 block of Dellwood Avenue in Hampden around 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 19, city police announced.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore police, FBI announce more people arrested in ride-share carjackings, robberies
Baltimore police and the FBI on Wednesday announced a series of arrests in recent ride-share carjackings and robberies. Authorities are investigating 39 ride-share incidents involving either a carjacking, kidnapping or both since November. Baltimore police and the FBI formed a task force to help combat a growing problem of ride-share robberies and carjackings.
Police seek suspect in connection with a road rage assault
In the midst of holiday shopping season, a female motorist points a gun at a man and his teenage daughter near Arundel Mills Mall.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Officers, hospital staff assaulted by man who disrobed, became erratic in Dunkin'
HANOVER, Md. — A 19-year-old man who took his clothes off at a restaurant assaulted officers who took him into custody and then assaulted an officer and staff at a hospital, police said. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to the Dunkin' in the...
Harford Co. woman shot outside her home by suspected ex-boyfriend
A Harford County a woman is fighting for her life after she was shot on her driveway. It's believed the 46-year-old woman was shot by an ex-boyfriend, who her mother says, became possessive of her.
foxbaltimore.com
City resident weighs in on uptick in rideshare carjackings and robberies
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At two o'clock this afternoon, the FBI and Baltimore Police Department will release new details concerning rideshare carjackings and robberies. This is in response to a recent spike in that type of crime, like the incident getting national attention at the Horseshoe Casino a few weeks ago.
wnav.com
Annapolis Man Gets 25 Years in Prison for Shooting on Pleasant Street
22-year-old Keenan Amal Jackson of Annapolis was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday for his role in an October 2021 robbery that left a Baltimore man dead this past August on Pleasant Street. It comes a week after another young man was found guilty of the shooting death of Michelle Cummings, a Naval Academy mother who was killed by a stray bullet that police say was also fired from Pleasant street.
Armed, Dangerous Ex-BF Leaves Ex-GF Critical In Harford Shooting
A 42-year-old Towson man is being sought by police after they say he shot his ex-girlfriend on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Edgewood. Jamar Wise shot the 46-year-old victim in her upper body around 5:10 p.m. on the 2800 block of Majesty Lane, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies began...
WJLA
Carjacking murder: Man shot to death while pumping gas at Largo Exxon station; BMW stolen
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Lee Alexander Thomas was shot to death as he was pumping gas at a Largo Exxon station around the corner from his home, Monday night. Sources tell 7News two men with guns walked up and demanded Thomas hand over his new BMW. When he didn't give it up quickly enough, they shot him.
Woman found guilty of setting townhouse on fire, killing four, receives life sentence
BALTIMORE — A Harford County woman convicted of setting a town home on fire, killing four people, was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday. Bobbie Sue Hodge was convicted of setting a deadly fire to a three-story Edgewood house along Simons Ct. back on May 9, 2019 around 2:30 a.m.Three people on the top floor did not survive. The victims were Ernest Lee, Dionne Hill and Kimberly Shupe. Another third-floor resident jumped from a window to escape and suffered broken bones. A fourth victim, Mary Kennedy, was rescued by firefighters from the second floor. Fire officials reported at the time that she suffered burns...
mocoshow.com
Arrests Made for Attempted First Degree Murder After Shooting at Sports Bar
Per the Takoma Park Police Department: Chief Antonio DeVaul from the Takoma Park Police Department announces the arrests of Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez, 35, of no fixed address and Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez, 39, of Greenbelt, Maryland, for multiple offenses. Rodriguez was charged with attempted first degree murder, first degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and second degree assault. Midence-Lopez was charged with conspiracy to all of the listed charges.
Police investigate deadly shooting near CFG Arena in downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE — A man was shot and killed Wednesday on South Howard street in downtown Baltimore, police said.Around 2:49 p.m., police responded to the Unit block of South Howard Street to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.Police are asking anyone with information to call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or submit an anonymous text tip by vising the Metro Crime Stoppers website.
Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital
A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
popville.com
“the folks that stole and crashed this vehicle assaulted a family in broad daylight in Bloomingdale before they crashed the car”, Incredibly upsetting report from the victim.
Thanks to all who messaged me about this dangerous driving post yesterday – the victim reached out and shares the incredibly upsetting story:. “These criminals attacked me and my family yesterday in Bloomingdale. They beat us up (while I was holding my 2 year old daughter). Busted my lip and choked me and punched my husband in the jaw. My other daughter was in the stroller unharmed. A neighbor heard us screaming and saved us! They went on to hold another woman at gunpoint shortly after, and then crashed the car.
One Killed In Shooting Near Prince George's Community College
The victim of a shooting in Largo has died after being allegedly shot in the face, authorities say. Prince George's County police are investigating the shooting that they say occurred in the 10000 block of Campus Way South in Largo around 11 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19. Once on the scene,...
'No areas are good anymore' | Brother of man killed at gas station talks carjacking epidemic
LARGO, Md. — Prince George’s County police have put up a $25,000 reward as the epidemic of carjackings turned deadly Monday evening. A 54-year-old man, Lee Alexander Thomas, was shot and killed at his neighborhood gas station in Largo, according to his brother. Ernest Thomas said carjackers made off with his brother's white Lexus sedan. Metro confirmed to WUSA9 that Lee Thomas was a Metro bus driver who was off-duty, in his own car at the time of the incident.
1 night, 3 carjackings; Prince George’s County police investigate possible 4th, deadly one
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating three carjackings that took place in a span of about four hours Monday night. A deadly shooting may have taken place during a fourth carjacking. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit said the three confirmed incidents happened at these […]
Wbaltv.com
Teenager arrested at Glen Burnie shopping center after shootings involving Orbeez Gel Blaster
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County police arrested a 17-year-old boy Monday who they said shot a gel-type projectile at people at a shopping center. County police said officers were called around 2:30 p.m. to the Cromwell Field Shopping Center on Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie, where two people said a boy and girl on bicycles approached them.
WBAL Radio
Police: No charges in road rage case, detectives call it 'misunderstanding'
ORIGINAL STORY (Dec. 19): Anne Arundel County police are investigating a reported road rage incident in Hanover. County police said a man told officers that he and a white Audi Q5 came to a stop at a red light around 4 p.m. Saturday on Arundel Mills Boulevard at Maryland Route 100.
Protesters want charges dropped for 15-year-old in Tim Reynolds case
The 15-year-old squeegee worker who was accused of shooting and killing Timothy Reynolds was charged as an adult. On Monday evening, people protested against the charges.
Comments / 1