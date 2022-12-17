ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundalk, MD

foxbaltimore.com

City resident weighs in on uptick in rideshare carjackings and robberies

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At two o'clock this afternoon, the FBI and Baltimore Police Department will release new details concerning rideshare carjackings and robberies. This is in response to a recent spike in that type of crime, like the incident getting national attention at the Horseshoe Casino a few weeks ago.
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

Annapolis Man Gets 25 Years in Prison for Shooting on Pleasant Street

22-year-old Keenan Amal Jackson of Annapolis was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday for his role in an October 2021 robbery that left a Baltimore man dead this past August on Pleasant Street. It comes a week after another young man was found guilty of the shooting death of Michelle Cummings, a Naval Academy mother who was killed by a stray bullet that police say was also fired from Pleasant street.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman found guilty of setting townhouse on fire, killing four, receives life sentence

BALTIMORE —  A Harford County woman convicted of setting a town home on fire, killing four people, was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday. Bobbie Sue Hodge was convicted of setting a deadly fire to a three-story Edgewood house along Simons Ct. back on May 9, 2019 around 2:30 a.m.Three people on the top floor did not survive. The victims were Ernest Lee, Dionne Hill and Kimberly Shupe. Another third-floor resident jumped from a window to escape and suffered broken bones. A fourth victim, Mary Kennedy, was rescued by firefighters from the second floor. Fire officials reported at the time that she suffered burns...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Arrests Made for Attempted First Degree Murder After Shooting at Sports Bar

Per the Takoma Park Police Department: Chief Antonio DeVaul from the Takoma Park Police Department announces the arrests of Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez, 35, of no fixed address and Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez, 39, of Greenbelt, Maryland, for multiple offenses. Rodriguez was charged with attempted first degree murder, first degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and second degree assault. Midence-Lopez was charged with conspiracy to all of the listed charges.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police investigate deadly shooting near CFG Arena in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man was shot and killed Wednesday on South Howard street in downtown Baltimore, police said.Around 2:49 p.m., police responded to the Unit block of South Howard Street to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.  He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.Police are asking anyone with information to call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or submit an anonymous text tip by vising the Metro Crime Stoppers website. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital

A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
popville.com

“the folks that stole and crashed this vehicle assaulted a family in broad daylight in Bloomingdale before they crashed the car”, Incredibly upsetting report from the victim.

Thanks to all who messaged me about this dangerous driving post yesterday – the victim reached out and shares the incredibly upsetting story:. “These criminals attacked me and my family yesterday in Bloomingdale. They beat us up (while I was holding my 2 year old daughter). Busted my lip and choked me and punched my husband in the jaw. My other daughter was in the stroller unharmed. A neighbor heard us screaming and saved us! They went on to hold another woman at gunpoint shortly after, and then crashed the car.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

'No areas are good anymore' | Brother of man killed at gas station talks carjacking epidemic

LARGO, Md. — Prince George’s County police have put up a $25,000 reward as the epidemic of carjackings turned deadly Monday evening. A 54-year-old man, Lee Alexander Thomas, was shot and killed at his neighborhood gas station in Largo, according to his brother. Ernest Thomas said carjackers made off with his brother's white Lexus sedan. Metro confirmed to WUSA9 that Lee Thomas was a Metro bus driver who was off-duty, in his own car at the time of the incident.
LARGO, MD
DC News Now

1 night, 3 carjackings; Prince George’s County police investigate possible 4th, deadly one

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating three carjackings that took place in a span of about four hours Monday night. A deadly shooting may have taken place during a fourth carjacking. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit said the three confirmed incidents happened at these […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teenager arrested at Glen Burnie shopping center after shootings involving Orbeez Gel Blaster﻿

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County police arrested a 17-year-old boy Monday who they said shot a gel-type projectile at people at a shopping center. County police said officers were called around 2:30 p.m. to the Cromwell Field Shopping Center on Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie, where two people said a boy and girl on bicycles approached them.
GLEN BURNIE, MD

