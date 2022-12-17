ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

iredellfreenews.com

Local scout earns Gold Award for efforts to help children who need emotional support

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is pleased to announce that Sofia Liotino has earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn. Liotino, a Mooresville resident and member of Girl Scout Troop 13042, worked with Turning Point Family Services to create a book offering emotional support for children who are going through stressful situations or dealing with mental health issues. After personally seeing friends go through difficult times, she hopes this book will be a supportive resource for others.
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell commissioners reject low bid for surplus property

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday rejected a bid of $400 to purchase surplus property located off Harmony Highway. In July of 2020, commissioners adopted a resolution authorizing county staff to work with Allen Tate Realtors to conduct an upset bid process for a parcel of surplus property owned by Iredell County.
WSOC Charlotte

CMS names interim superintendent

CHARLOTTE — On Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board unanimously voted to name Crystal Hill as interim superintendent. Hill is currently the district’s chief of staff and has served that role since May 2022. She oversaw Title IX work as chief of staff. Hill also served as a liaison between the board of education and CMS executive-level staff.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

City of Statesville: Advertisement for Bids (December 21)

Sealed bid proposals for furnishing Aluminum Poles and Arms will be sent out on December 28, 2022, and will be received by the City of Statesville at the City Warehouse at 915 Winston Avenue, Statesville, NC 28677 at or before 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Bidder is responsible for timely delivery of their bid. Minimum of two (2) bids must be received in order to open all bids.
STATESVILLE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services announces holiday collection schedule

CHARLOTTE – City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services will not collect garbage, recycling, yard or scheduled bulk waste on Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of the Christmas Holiday. Solid Waste Services will operate on a one-day delay following the holiday, with Friday customers receiving service on Saturday, Dec. 31....
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots December 20th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, December 20th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
lakenormanpublications.com

Commissioners differ on rezonings, pass hunting restrictions

LINCOLNTON – Two Denver-area rezoning requests were denied, with a third escaping the same fate by one vote, at the final Lincoln County Board of Commissioners final meeting of the year. Rezonings. The lone approval was granted to Brian Lloyd, who plans to construct a 10,000-square-foot commercial building and...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Local plumbers offer tips to protect pipes from freezing temperatures

Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m. Updated: 1 hour ago. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. Mother...
CORNELIUS, NC

