iredellfreenews.com
Mooresville Board of Adjustment resumes hearing about Josh’s Farmer’s Market
After hearing four hours of testimony on Tuesday, the Mooresville Board of Adjustment delayed final arguments and potentially a decision on the fate of Josh’s Farmer’s Market until January. As the hearing resumed, business owner Josh Graham’s attorney Rick Yeoman asserted during his questioning of Town Planner Danny...
iredellfreenews.com
Local scout earns Gold Award for efforts to help children who need emotional support
Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is pleased to announce that Sofia Liotino has earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn. Liotino, a Mooresville resident and member of Girl Scout Troop 13042, worked with Turning Point Family Services to create a book offering emotional support for children who are going through stressful situations or dealing with mental health issues. After personally seeing friends go through difficult times, she hopes this book will be a supportive resource for others.
Mecklenburg Co. veteran among group commuted by Gov. Cooper
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted the sentence of a Mecklenburg County man on Tuesday.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell commissioners reject low bid for surplus property
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday rejected a bid of $400 to purchase surplus property located off Harmony Highway. In July of 2020, commissioners adopted a resolution authorizing county staff to work with Allen Tate Realtors to conduct an upset bid process for a parcel of surplus property owned by Iredell County.
wfmynews2.com
Former Governor's School professor fired after controversial lecture at WSSU, files lawsuit with NC DPI
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina professor is suing the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, claiming his freedom of speech was violated after a controversial lecture he held on the campus of Winston-Salem State University, according to CBS17. CBS17 said Dr. David Phillips, stated he was laid off from...
WBTV
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust transfers 215 acres to Morrow Mountain State Park
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - In a news release, Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust has announced the transfer of 215 acres of land to Morrow Mountain State Park in Stanly County. In November 2021, Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) purchased 215 acres of forest only a half-mile away from the Hardaway...
CMS names interim superintendent
CHARLOTTE — On Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board unanimously voted to name Crystal Hill as interim superintendent. Hill is currently the district’s chief of staff and has served that role since May 2022. She oversaw Title IX work as chief of staff. Hill also served as a liaison between the board of education and CMS executive-level staff.
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville: Advertisement for Bids (December 21)
Sealed bid proposals for furnishing Aluminum Poles and Arms will be sent out on December 28, 2022, and will be received by the City of Statesville at the City Warehouse at 915 Winston Avenue, Statesville, NC 28677 at or before 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Bidder is responsible for timely delivery of their bid. Minimum of two (2) bids must be received in order to open all bids.
thecharlotteweekly.com
City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services announces holiday collection schedule
CHARLOTTE – City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services will not collect garbage, recycling, yard or scheduled bulk waste on Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of the Christmas Holiday. Solid Waste Services will operate on a one-day delay following the holiday, with Friday customers receiving service on Saturday, Dec. 31....
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots December 20th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, December 20th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Here's how many unexcused absences a CMS student can have before the school will report it to DSS
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The search continues for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was last seen at home on Nov. 23 but was not reported missing until Dec. 15. The mother and stepfather of Cojocari have both been arrested and charged with failing to report the girl's disappearance in a timely matter.
Atrium, Novant hospitals penalized for medical conditions that emerged at facilities
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Nearly 30 hospitals across the Carolinas lost out on federal money two years in row for failing to prevent hospital-acquired conditions (HAC) leading up to the pandemic, according to a WCNC Charlotte analysis of data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. The payment reductions,...
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville mayor touts city’s accomplishments in 2022, expresses appreciation for staff
As the Statesville City Council completed its official business for the year on Monday, Mayor Costi Kutteh took a few minutes to talk about strides the city has made during the past 12 months. “When I reflect on 2022, I am first filled with gratitude and thanks,” Kutteh said. “Thanks...
lakenormanpublications.com
Commissioners differ on rezonings, pass hunting restrictions
LINCOLNTON – Two Denver-area rezoning requests were denied, with a third escaping the same fate by one vote, at the final Lincoln County Board of Commissioners final meeting of the year. Rezonings. The lone approval was granted to Brian Lloyd, who plans to construct a 10,000-square-foot commercial building and...
NCHP finds abducted Rock Hill girl, second child missing since May 2022, safe in Orange County
The incident happened on I-85, north of the Hillsborough Weigh Station in Orange County, at the 165-mile marker.
WBTV
Bench in downtown Salisbury dedicated in honor and memory of street artist Joseph Heilig
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A bench on the sidewalk in downtown Salisbury took on special significance today. The City unveiled a plaque permanently naming the spot as “Joe’s Bench,” in honor of a well-known street artist who used the bench as a studio, and to hold court with anyone who passed by.
Proposal for landfill has northwest Charlotte community concerned
CHARLOTTE — Neighbors in northwest Charlotte are concerned about a proposal to build a landfill near their homes. They turned out Monday night to hear the proposal, ask questions and speak against it in a public forum held at a library. The landfill could be built off Kelly Road,...
WBTV
Local plumbers offer tips to protect pipes from freezing temperatures
Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m. Updated: 1 hour ago. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. Mother...
'It's all a facade' | Former gang member weighs in on youth violence problem and how to fix it
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — "It's all a facade." That's the message James Young, Jr. tries to share with kids feeling the pull of a gang. It's the revelation he said he had as a teen, sitting in a prison cell on Rikers Island after getting busted for transporting drugs across state lines on behalf of a gang.
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Teens faces charges in connection with church break-ins in Union Grove
Two teenagers face charges in juvenile court in connection with a pair of church break-ins in northern Iredell County. The suspects’ names were not release because of their ages. On Sunday, December 18, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to breaking and entering reports at two churches in...
