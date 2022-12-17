Sealed bid proposals for furnishing Aluminum Poles and Arms will be sent out on December 28, 2022, and will be received by the City of Statesville at the City Warehouse at 915 Winston Avenue, Statesville, NC 28677 at or before 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Bidder is responsible for timely delivery of their bid. Minimum of two (2) bids must be received in order to open all bids.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO