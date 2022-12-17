ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

iredellfreenews.com

Local scout earns Gold Award for efforts to help children who need emotional support

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is pleased to announce that Sofia Liotino has earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn. Liotino, a Mooresville resident and member of Girl Scout Troop 13042, worked with Turning Point Family Services to create a book offering emotional support for children who are going through stressful situations or dealing with mental health issues. After personally seeing friends go through difficult times, she hopes this book will be a supportive resource for others.
MOORESVILLE, NC
monroenc.org

Monroe Country Club Golf Course Closure

Due to the forecasted cold temperatures we will be closing the golf course Wednesday (12/21) beginning at 11:30 a.m. .through Tuesday (12/27). In order to protect our greens they must be covered while temperatures are this low. We will have minimal staff in the pro shop to make any future tee times or online at golfnow.com or on our website.
MONROE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell commissioners reject low bid for surplus property

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday rejected a bid of $400 to purchase surplus property located off Harmony Highway. In July of 2020, commissioners adopted a resolution authorizing county staff to work with Allen Tate Realtors to conduct an upset bid process for a parcel of surplus property owned by Iredell County.
WSOC Charlotte

CMS names interim superintendent

CHARLOTTE — On Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board unanimously voted to name Crystal Hill as interim superintendent. Hill is currently the district’s chief of staff and has served that role since May 2022. She oversaw Title IX work as chief of staff. Hill also served as a liaison between the board of education and CMS executive-level staff.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services announces holiday collection schedule

CHARLOTTE – City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services will not collect garbage, recycling, yard or scheduled bulk waste on Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of the Christmas Holiday. Solid Waste Services will operate on a one-day delay following the holiday, with Friday customers receiving service on Saturday, Dec. 31....
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

James Lloyd Wallace

James “Jim” Lloyd Wallace, 62, of Mooresville, N.C., and formerly of Plano, Texas, and Sterling, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, following a brief illness. Jim was born on September 23, 1960, in Roanoke, Va., to the late William Vander Wallace and Anne Viola Rhodes Reid Wallace. He was a member of Mooresville Masonic Lodge 496, where he served as an officer of the lodge and was a dedicated brother. Jim was also a member of the Buffalo Creek Sportsman Club in Statesville. He worked in the Information Technology industry spanning from Scrum Master/Process Improvement to Systems Testing and Development. Most recently, he worked for Cognosante with prior careers at Lowe’s, Michael’s stores, Sallie Mae and independent contracting. He cherished his time spent with family and friends and was exceedingly proud of both of his daughters. He enjoyed time spent at home testing new recipes and perfecting the use of his smoker. His strong faith was further enhanced by his relationship and involvement with the Masonic Lodge.
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Faced with skyrocketing construction costs, Iredell commissioners discuss putting brakes on new high school

Iredell County commissioners experienced a severe case of sticker shock as they dug deeper into estimates of construction costs for Weathers Creek High School. During the Iredell County Board of Commissioners fall retreat on Friday, Iredell-Statesville Schools officials provided cost projections for the district’s capital projects, including the new high school and track and stadium upgrades at North Iredell High School.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Elizabeth Goodson Brooks

Elizabeth Goodson Brooks, 83, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at S. Mitchell Hospice House in Mooresville. She was born on June 4, 1939, in Concord, N.C., to the late Otis and Jessie Duckworth Goodson. Mrs. Brooks was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Mt. Mourne.
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Denise Dishman Ervin

Denise Dishman Ervin, 68, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, N.C. Born June 10, 1954, in Iredell County, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Kenneth Eugene and Laura Goodson Dishman. Mrs. Ervin was a homemaker....
MOORESVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari

Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County court records showed that 37-year-old Diana Cojocari had a visit from a detective concerning Madalina's whereabouts after she reported the young girl missing. Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina …. Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County...
CORNELIUS, NC
iredellfreenews.com

James Cooper Mazza Sr.

James “Jim” Cooper Mazza Sr., 71, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 4, 1951, in Upton, Mass., to the late Cosmo and Barbara Cooper Mazza. He enjoyed working on cars, racing, dirt bike racing,...
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Kathy Cashion Burdette

Kathy Cashion Burdette, 67, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. She was born on January 13, 1955, in Mooresville to the late Henry Burnes Cashion and Edna Pope Cashion. Kathy was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church in...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - The future of Green’s Lunch, the iconic Uptown hotdog joint that’s almost a century old, is uncertain as the restaurant’s longtime owners have decided to sell the building. Asked whether she will close immediately when the property sells or wait, owner Joanna Sikiotis...
CHARLOTTE, NC

