Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around townKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Statesville Christmas parade brings out a crowd - and Santa ClausKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
This Salisbury billionaire has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
iredellfreenews.com
Mooresville Board of Adjustment resumes hearing about Josh’s Farmer’s Market
After hearing four hours of testimony on Tuesday, the Mooresville Board of Adjustment delayed final arguments and potentially a decision on the fate of Josh’s Farmer’s Market until January. As the hearing resumed, business owner Josh Graham’s attorney Rick Yeoman asserted during his questioning of Town Planner Danny...
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville mayor touts city’s accomplishments in 2022, expresses appreciation for staff
As the Statesville City Council completed its official business for the year on Monday, Mayor Costi Kutteh took a few minutes to talk about strides the city has made during the past 12 months. “When I reflect on 2022, I am first filled with gratitude and thanks,” Kutteh said. “Thanks...
iredellfreenews.com
Local scout earns Gold Award for efforts to help children who need emotional support
Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is pleased to announce that Sofia Liotino has earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn. Liotino, a Mooresville resident and member of Girl Scout Troop 13042, worked with Turning Point Family Services to create a book offering emotional support for children who are going through stressful situations or dealing with mental health issues. After personally seeing friends go through difficult times, she hopes this book will be a supportive resource for others.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Residents Spending $231/month on utility bills, and $2,115/month on all household bills
As we enter into the thick of winter, a new report has been released that examines how much Americans spend on utility bills (including electric, gas, water & sewer, and waste & recycling) each month. The report, which looks at utility bills from both a local and national perspective, found the following:
monroenc.org
Monroe Country Club Golf Course Closure
Due to the forecasted cold temperatures we will be closing the golf course Wednesday (12/21) beginning at 11:30 a.m. .through Tuesday (12/27). In order to protect our greens they must be covered while temperatures are this low. We will have minimal staff in the pro shop to make any future tee times or online at golfnow.com or on our website.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell commissioners reject low bid for surplus property
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday rejected a bid of $400 to purchase surplus property located off Harmony Highway. In July of 2020, commissioners adopted a resolution authorizing county staff to work with Allen Tate Realtors to conduct an upset bid process for a parcel of surplus property owned by Iredell County.
CMS names interim superintendent
CHARLOTTE — On Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board unanimously voted to name Crystal Hill as interim superintendent. Hill is currently the district’s chief of staff and has served that role since May 2022. She oversaw Title IX work as chief of staff. Hill also served as a liaison between the board of education and CMS executive-level staff.
thecharlotteweekly.com
City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services announces holiday collection schedule
CHARLOTTE – City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services will not collect garbage, recycling, yard or scheduled bulk waste on Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of the Christmas Holiday. Solid Waste Services will operate on a one-day delay following the holiday, with Friday customers receiving service on Saturday, Dec. 31....
qcnews.com
City of Charlotte developing plan to address major infrastructure problems
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The massive amount of growth in the Queen City is taking a toll on its infrastructure, and the Charlotte City Council is working on ways to make improvements. It’s getting the process started with a new plan that outlines its main goals.
iredellfreenews.com
James Lloyd Wallace
James “Jim” Lloyd Wallace, 62, of Mooresville, N.C., and formerly of Plano, Texas, and Sterling, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, following a brief illness. Jim was born on September 23, 1960, in Roanoke, Va., to the late William Vander Wallace and Anne Viola Rhodes Reid Wallace. He was a member of Mooresville Masonic Lodge 496, where he served as an officer of the lodge and was a dedicated brother. Jim was also a member of the Buffalo Creek Sportsman Club in Statesville. He worked in the Information Technology industry spanning from Scrum Master/Process Improvement to Systems Testing and Development. Most recently, he worked for Cognosante with prior careers at Lowe’s, Michael’s stores, Sallie Mae and independent contracting. He cherished his time spent with family and friends and was exceedingly proud of both of his daughters. He enjoyed time spent at home testing new recipes and perfecting the use of his smoker. His strong faith was further enhanced by his relationship and involvement with the Masonic Lodge.
iredellfreenews.com
Faced with skyrocketing construction costs, Iredell commissioners discuss putting brakes on new high school
Iredell County commissioners experienced a severe case of sticker shock as they dug deeper into estimates of construction costs for Weathers Creek High School. During the Iredell County Board of Commissioners fall retreat on Friday, Iredell-Statesville Schools officials provided cost projections for the district’s capital projects, including the new high school and track and stadium upgrades at North Iredell High School.
iredellfreenews.com
Elizabeth Goodson Brooks
Elizabeth Goodson Brooks, 83, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at S. Mitchell Hospice House in Mooresville. She was born on June 4, 1939, in Concord, N.C., to the late Otis and Jessie Duckworth Goodson. Mrs. Brooks was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Mt. Mourne.
Proposal for landfill has northwest Charlotte community concerned
CHARLOTTE — Neighbors in northwest Charlotte are concerned about a proposal to build a landfill near their homes. They turned out Monday night to hear the proposal, ask questions and speak against it in a public forum held at a library. The landfill could be built off Kelly Road,...
iredellfreenews.com
Denise Dishman Ervin
Denise Dishman Ervin, 68, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, N.C. Born June 10, 1954, in Iredell County, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Kenneth Eugene and Laura Goodson Dishman. Mrs. Ervin was a homemaker....
Action 9: Will Pink Energy customers with solar panel issues have to pay back loans?
CHARLOTTE — Many solar customers tell Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke they still owe thousands for solar panels that have problems. The company they used, Pink Energy, which used to be called PowerHome Solar, is out of business, has filed for bankruptcy and is facing other legal issues. Solar...
qcnews.com
Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari
Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County court records showed that 37-year-old Diana Cojocari had a visit from a detective concerning Madalina's whereabouts after she reported the young girl missing. Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina …. Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County...
iredellfreenews.com
James Cooper Mazza Sr.
James “Jim” Cooper Mazza Sr., 71, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 4, 1951, in Upton, Mass., to the late Cosmo and Barbara Cooper Mazza. He enjoyed working on cars, racing, dirt bike racing,...
iredellfreenews.com
Kathy Cashion Burdette
Kathy Cashion Burdette, 67, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. She was born on January 13, 1955, in Mooresville to the late Henry Burnes Cashion and Edna Pope Cashion. Kathy was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church in...
Atrium, Novant hospitals penalized for medical conditions that emerged at facilities
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Nearly 30 hospitals across the Carolinas lost out on federal money two years in row for failing to prevent hospital-acquired conditions (HAC) leading up to the pandemic, according to a WCNC Charlotte analysis of data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. The payment reductions,...
WBTV
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - The future of Green’s Lunch, the iconic Uptown hotdog joint that’s almost a century old, is uncertain as the restaurant’s longtime owners have decided to sell the building. Asked whether she will close immediately when the property sells or wait, owner Joanna Sikiotis...
