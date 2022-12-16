Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Century Man
Roke Fukumura: Baseball Star, Internment Camp Survivor, Hardworking Hometown Hero. Roke Fukumura is an early bird. Always has been. Five days a week for the past 32 years, he’s arrived at Tri-County Produce before dawn, more recently in an Easy Lift van because of his waning night vision. “I come early or not at all” was his response after his boss suggested he start a little later.
Santa Barbara Independent
Alfred Noreen
Alfred Noreen, a professional mechanical engineer who ended his career as an award-winning engineering professor, died on December 2nd in Santa Barbara. He was 97. The cause was complications from a fall sustained two months earlier while he was gardening behind his apartment, according to his family. On June 23,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Crunch Time
In response to Ryan P. Cruz’s article “Caught in the Rental Crunch,” here is another story regarding the Santa Barbara rental insanity. About a year ago, my husband and I were ready to purchase a home. We were realistic that Santa Barbara wasn’t in the cards for us, so we looked elsewhere, intending to remain renters in the local area. We purchased a three-bedroom home in Boise, Idaho, with the intention of renting it out. About that time we were given notice to move out of our rental in the Santa Barbara area, and after three months of looking we finally gave up. Not only had the rental prices basically doubled in four years, there was virtually no inventory.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Year of Crisis
This has been a year of crisis — both seen and unseen — for families and communities. The big crises we’ve seen on TV included extreme climate disasters such as Hurricane Ian, severe floods in Kentucky, and wildfires throughout California; the ongoing conflict in Ukraine; and the first-ever national American Red Cross blood crisis in January 2022.
Santa Barbara Independent
Peter J Davidson
Peter Davidson died in Santa Barbara on 17 November 2022 after an extended illness. He graduated from Bishop Diego Garcia High School and attended Santa Clara and Cal Poly SLO Universities. He moved to San Francisco where his lifelong love of good food was nurtured. He also fed his passions for travel, golf, hiking and fishing, including becoming a master at making hand-crafted fishing poles, all while working his way up to vice president of an SF company. But he often returned to his home town and on the occasion of their 30th high school reunion reconnected with Dorothy. They soon married and moved to a hillside home in Pacifica, retiring 10-years later and returning to Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Independent
Anti-Semitic Flyers Hit Santa Barbara’s Mesa on First Day of Hanukkah
Many residents of Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood woke on Sunday morning — the first day of Hanukkah — to find one of several virulently anti-Semitic flyers in their driveway. City Councilmember Michael Jordan — who represents the Mesa on the council — estimated that “hundreds” of homes had been visited by drive-by delivery squads.
Santa Barbara Independent
Nearly 700 Units of Housing Proposed for La Cumbre Mall
Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse knew going into last Thursday’s meeting of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) just how many friends he had in the room. Absolutely none. Rowse, it would turn out, had been overly optimistic. “I didn’t really enjoy it too much,” the mayor...
Santa Barbara Independent
Nancy Jean Ortega
Nancy Jean Ortega passed away on November 15 due to complications from a stroke. Nancy is survived by her mother, Mary, sisters, Terry and Kathy, nephew Gabriel, nieces Mia and Miranda, aunt and uncle Gloria and Jack Hulbert, and cousin, Shannon Cherry, second cousins, Aiden and Kayla Cherry, brothers-in-law, Brian Tanguay and Rod Britton, extended family from Mexico City to London, and many friends.
Santa Barbara Independent
An Interview with the 2023 SBAOR President
It is customary for the incoming president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors to write an article introducing himself/herself before the end of the year. Well, this year, we are going to be changing it up just a little bit. I sent Todd Shea, the incoming 2023 SBAOR President...
Santa Barbara Independent
UC Santa Barbara’s ‘Dormzilla’ Plans Roasted as ‘Safety Risk’ by Faculty Senate
A special review committee formulated by UC Santa Barbara’s Faculty Senate released a 200-page report scorching Chancellor Henry Yang’s plans to build a nine-story mega-dorm capable of housing 3,500 students. After five months of review, the panel concluded that Munger Hall — as currently proposed — posed “significant safety risks that are predictable enough, probable enough and consequential enough that it would be unwise for UCSB to proceed without significant modification to the design.”
Santa Barbara Independent
William B. Fuher
William (Bill) Fuher, 83, of Santa Barbara, CA, passed away on December 01, 2022. Bill was born August 25, 1939, to Frank William Fuher and Bernice (Thomason) Fuher in Spokane, WA and grew up in Livingston, MT. After graduating from Park County High School in 1957, he served in the United States Air Force as an Aircraft Control and Warning Systems (AC&W) Operator from 1957 to 1961.
Santa Barbara Independent
End in Sight for UC Academic Workers’ Strike
It is the beginning of the end for the University of California academic workers’ strike. After a month of protests, rallies, and back-and-forth negotiations, all four union bargaining teams representing 48,000 UC student employees have reached agreements with the university. Now, all that’s left is for graduate student researchers...
Santa Barbara Independent
Tensions Brewing over Deal to End UC Academic Workers’ Strike
After a month of protests, rallies, and back-and-forth negotiations, all four union bargaining teams representing 48,000 striking UC student employees have reached agreements with the university. However, some student workers, including at UC Santa Barbara, where the cost of living is one of the highest among UC campuses, are not yet willing to ditch the picket line or the bargaining table.
Santa Barbara Independent
Arthur Conrad Lucero
Arthur Conrad Lucero, a Santa Barbara native who worked for 45 years for the Santa Barbara City School System, passed peacefully in the presence of his loving family on October 17, 2022. He was 83 years old. His full obituary can be found at https://www.independent.com/obits/2022/10/26/arthur-conrad-lucero/. A mass in honor Arthur...
Santa Barbara Independent
About the Live Oak Trails
I would like to share my experiences when visiting the Live Oak Trails. While first walking the trails, I was struck by the grandeur of the scenery, far away from sounds of human activity. I imagined myself to be immersed in an unblemished California landscape during the age of the ranchos and vaqueros. Magnificent valley oaks graced the potreros, leaving space for sweeping panoramas of nearby mountain ranges. From the top of Chalk Hill, I had a 360-degree view starting with the Santa Ynez Range to the south, the San Rafael to the north, the Santa Ynez River watershed to the east, while in the west were the blue-green waters of Lake Cachuma.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Co-Response Team Named Innovator of the Year by South Coast Chamber of Commerce
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Co-Response Team was named the Innovator of the Year at the 2022 South Coast Chamber of Commerce Goleta’s Finest Awards. This year’s award recipients were honored at a formal celebration on December 17 at the Ritz-Carlton Baccara, which included a dinner and awards ceremony.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Ynez Chumash Presents $25,000 Donation to Local Toys for Tots Campaign
SANTA YNEZ, CA – December 19, 2022 – The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians contributed $25,000 to this year’s local Toys for Tots campaign to help the nonprofit’s efforts to supply toys to economically disadvantaged children this holiday season. The check presentation occurred onstage prior to Grammy Award winner Johnny Mathis’ performance Friday night at the Chumash Casino Resort.
Santa Barbara Independent
South County Citizen’s Academy Accepting Applications
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the upcoming Citizen’s Academy. The Citizen’s Academy is an engaging and informational behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement in Santa Barbara, hosted by the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office. Participants will engage in various topics including the history of law enforcement, criminal law, patrol tactics, and de-escalation communication. They will also participate in hands-on learning such as firearms instruction and active shooter scenarios. This is a great opportunity for people who are interested in law enforcement to learn more about our agency and this rewarding career.
Santa Barbara Independent
Al Clark Named Mayor of Carpinteria, Gregg Carty Gets Fond Farewell from City Council
Carpinteria has a new mayor, longtime councilmember Al Clark — who was just reelected to the council in a head-to-head race against friend and colleague Gregg Carty in the city’s first-ever district election and who will now serve as the city’s mayor for the next two years.
Santa Barbara Independent
CHiPS for Kids Toy Drive
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol is dropping off toys collected from our successful ChiP’s for Kids Toy Drive. With the holiday season upon us, we wanted to do our part to ensure children in our community have...
