Amy Bailey of Vineyard Golf announced today “Due to the predicted forecast, out of precaution for our greens, the maintenance staff at Vineyard Golf at White Lake will begin covering the greens today (Wednesday), at noon. The greens will remain covered through Tuesday morning. So long as there are no changes play will resume Tuesday, December 27 at 11 a.m. The pro shop will be opened today (Wednesday) through Saturday 9a.m.-2 p.m. for folks to come and purchase gift certificates and other purchases.

1 DAY AGO