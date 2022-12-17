ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundalk, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEL 1150AM

Arrest made in Mar. 2021 shooting death of woman in vehicle in Kent Co.

A Felton man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death along a Kent County roadway that occurred in March 2021. According to Delaware State Police, an investigation into the incident on Milford-Harrington Highway led to 20-year-old Adryan Jean-Baptiste being developed as a suspect. Jean-Baptiste was taken into custody without incident as he reported to his probation officer at Dover Probation and Parole Monday.
KENT COUNTY, DE
foxbaltimore.com

Attempted murder under investigation in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An attempted murder is under investigation in Baltimore County, police announced Tuesday. Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department, Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding a Monday evening shooting. Police were called to the scene near Willow Oak Road at about 4:30 p.m., after...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police investigate deadly shooting near CFG Arena in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man was shot and killed Wednesday on South Howard street in downtown Baltimore, police said.Around 2:49 p.m., police responded to the Unit block of South Howard Street to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.  He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.Police are asking anyone with information to call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or submit an anonymous text tip by vising the Metro Crime Stoppers website. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital

A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Felton Man charged with 2021 Killing

FELTON, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested Adryan Jean-Baptiste of Felton in connection to a deadly shooting. Investigators say he killed 20-year-old Maricruz Sanchez, of Milford, on the afternoon of March 31, 2021. Police say she was driving on Sandbox Road in the Harrington area around 3:30 p.m. when a car pulled up beside her and started shooting a handgun. Sanchez was hit multiple times. She died at the hospital.
FELTON, DE
foxbaltimore.com

2 suspects target man in East Baltimore armed carjacking

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2 suspects carjacked a man in Belair-Edison Monday evening, police say. According to police, just after 6:30 p.m., a 42-year-old man parked his vehicle and began walking near the intersection of Chesterfield Avenue and Belair Road. As he was walking, a vehicle approached and two men...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Any killing is a sad thing': Witnesses say 60-year-old man stabbed inside West Baltimore carryout

BALTIMORE - Witnesses say a 60-year-old man was in a West Baltimore carryout Saturday evening when he was stabbed.Arnold Manuel was taken to the hospital where he died.Those who witnessed the stabbing said Manuel was asked for money before he was stabbed multiple times inside the carryout on Edmonson Avenue in the Harlem Park neighborhood."I seen them put the body in the ambulance," a Harlem Park resident said. "I would say it had to happen inside. That's where the body was. That's where they brought the body out from."Norman Seldon, who has lived in the neighborhood for 86 years, told...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy