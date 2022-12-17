Read full article on original website
Other Shoe Drops In Baltimore: Accused Gunman Charged With Attempted Murder
Police in Baltimore say they've charged a 20-year-old man with attempted murder in an October shooting in which the victim apparently left a shoe behind. Tyqwaun Kells is believed to have shot the 19-year-old victim during a dispute on the 1400 block of Dellwood Avenue in Hampden around 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 19, city police announced.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Officers, hospital staff assaulted by man who disrobed, became erratic in Dunkin'
HANOVER, Md. — A 19-year-old man who took his clothes off at a restaurant assaulted officers who took him into custody and then assaulted an officer and staff at a hospital, police said. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to the Dunkin' in the...
Armed, Dangerous Ex-BF Leaves Ex-GF Critical In Harford Shooting
A 42-year-old Towson man is being sought by police after they say he shot his ex-girlfriend on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Edgewood. Jamar Wise shot the 46-year-old victim in her upper body around 5:10 p.m. on the 2800 block of Majesty Lane, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies began...
WDEL 1150AM
Arrest made in Mar. 2021 shooting death of woman in vehicle in Kent Co.
A Felton man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death along a Kent County roadway that occurred in March 2021. According to Delaware State Police, an investigation into the incident on Milford-Harrington Highway led to 20-year-old Adryan Jean-Baptiste being developed as a suspect. Jean-Baptiste was taken into custody without incident as he reported to his probation officer at Dover Probation and Parole Monday.
foxbaltimore.com
Attempted murder under investigation in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An attempted murder is under investigation in Baltimore County, police announced Tuesday. Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department, Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding a Monday evening shooting. Police were called to the scene near Willow Oak Road at about 4:30 p.m., after...
Police investigate deadly shooting near CFG Arena in downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE — A man was shot and killed Wednesday on South Howard street in downtown Baltimore, police said.Around 2:49 p.m., police responded to the Unit block of South Howard Street to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.Police are asking anyone with information to call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or submit an anonymous text tip by vising the Metro Crime Stoppers website.
Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital
A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
Attempted Murder Suspect Captured After Month-Long Search Through Baltimore: Police
Police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting a man in Baltimore last month, authorities say. Naeem Sekou, 36, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 15 after being connected to the shooting that occurred back in November, according to Baltimore police. Sekou is accused of shooting a 23-year-old man, leaving him...
One Killed In Shooting Near Prince George's Community College
The victim of a shooting in Largo has died after being allegedly shot in the face, authorities say. Prince George's County police are investigating the shooting that they say occurred in the 10000 block of Campus Way South in Largo around 11 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19. Once on the scene,...
WBAL Radio
Police: No charges in road rage case, detectives call it 'misunderstanding'
ORIGINAL STORY (Dec. 19): Anne Arundel County police are investigating a reported road rage incident in Hanover. County police said a man told officers that he and a white Audi Q5 came to a stop at a red light around 4 p.m. Saturday on Arundel Mills Boulevard at Maryland Route 100.
WBOC
Felton Man charged with 2021 Killing
FELTON, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested Adryan Jean-Baptiste of Felton in connection to a deadly shooting. Investigators say he killed 20-year-old Maricruz Sanchez, of Milford, on the afternoon of March 31, 2021. Police say she was driving on Sandbox Road in the Harrington area around 3:30 p.m. when a car pulled up beside her and started shooting a handgun. Sanchez was hit multiple times. She died at the hospital.
WBAL Radio
Police: Driver pointed gun at man, young girl in road rage incident near Arundel Mills Mall
Anne Arundel County police are investigating a reported road rage incident in Hanover. County police said a man told officers that he and a white Audi Q5 came to a stop at a red light around 4 p.m. Saturday on Arundel Mills Boulevard at Maryland Route 100. Police said the...
Maryland man charged in "road rage" and assault at Delaware Royal Farms
An Eastern Shore man is banned from Royal Farms after a violent "road rage" incident that ended at a Delaware Royal Farms last week.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore rapper and notorious contracted killer federally charged in gang conspiracy
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A newly unsealed federal indictment charges six men allegedly associated with the notorious Black Guerilla Family gang including; Baltimore rapper YGG Tay (Davante Harrison) and David Warren, who gained notoriety after beating nearly a dozen attempted murder charges over the past decade. Back in 2020,...
foxbaltimore.com
2 suspects target man in East Baltimore armed carjacking
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2 suspects carjacked a man in Belair-Edison Monday evening, police say. According to police, just after 6:30 p.m., a 42-year-old man parked his vehicle and began walking near the intersection of Chesterfield Avenue and Belair Road. As he was walking, a vehicle approached and two men...
Violent Gas Station Murder Site With Over 80 Emergency Calls Gets Public Nuisance Hearing
A Baltimore gas station that has seen over 80 calls for help in the last three months has been issued a notice of public nuisance, authorities say.A Public Nuisance Hearing has been issued for the BP Gas Station located in the 1500 block of Havenwood Drive near Morgan State University on Tuesday, D…
WBAL Radio
Baltimore police Commissioner Harrison announces more arrests in recent carjackings
Baltimore police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced more arrests in a series of carjackings over the last six weeks. Many of the individuals carjacked were rideshare drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft. Harrison said there are 39 carjacking cases in Baltimore. Six people have been arrested in 12 cases. "Most...
Nottingham MD
Six Baltimore BGF gang members indicted for racketeering, murder, drug trafficking, armed robbery
BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging six Baltimore men for conspiring to participate in a violent racketeering enterprise known as the Black Guerilla Family gang. The indictment, which was returned on December 15, 2022 and unsealed on Monday, charges the following defendants:. David Warren, a/k/a...
Torrey Moore Found Unfit To Stand Trial For Murdering Pregnant Woman in Montgomery County
The man accused of gunning down a gas station clerk in Maryland while the body of his decomposing pregnant former lover lay in his White Oak apartment has been deemed not competent to stand trial. Torrey Moore made his latest court appearance on Monday, Dec. 19 for his roles in...
'Any killing is a sad thing': Witnesses say 60-year-old man stabbed inside West Baltimore carryout
BALTIMORE - Witnesses say a 60-year-old man was in a West Baltimore carryout Saturday evening when he was stabbed.Arnold Manuel was taken to the hospital where he died.Those who witnessed the stabbing said Manuel was asked for money before he was stabbed multiple times inside the carryout on Edmonson Avenue in the Harlem Park neighborhood."I seen them put the body in the ambulance," a Harlem Park resident said. "I would say it had to happen inside. That's where the body was. That's where they brought the body out from."Norman Seldon, who has lived in the neighborhood for 86 years, told...
