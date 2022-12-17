ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Tuesday

Here are three things to know for Tuesday, Dec. 20:. 1. High School Basketball: Today. West Bladen hosts South Columbus at The Castle. The varsity girls’ game tips at 6 p.m. followed by the boys’ varsity game about 7:30 p.m. The West Bladen boys are 7-0 and the girls are 6-1. Both West Bladen teams beat South Columbus on Nov. 30. (SPORTS)
BLADENBORO, NC
Boys Basketball: West Bladen 51, South Columbus 44

BLADENBORO –Sophomore Chase Williams and freshman Jackson Pait combined to score 26 of their 38 points in the 2nd half as West Bladen rallied from a 20-19 halftime deficit and rode a 32-24 closing surge to a 51-44 non-conference boys’ basketball victory over South Columbus Tuesday night. Coach...
BLADENBORO, NC
Bladen Community College Announces Scholastic Honors for Fall 2022

DUBLIN, NC – Every semester, Bladen Community College recognizes full-time students for outstanding academic achievement. Students who have maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the term are named to the President’s List—students who have maintained a 3.5 grade point average or above for the term are named to the Vice President’s List. The students who made the President’s List and the Vice President’s List are as follows:
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen County Listed Most Favorable For Cost Of Living

Bladen County is listed as North Carolina’s most favorable for cost of living in 2022 by SmartAsset, a web site that covers consumer financial information. According to SmartAsset, Bladen County’s cost of live is $33,873 and the per capital income is $39,264 for a cost of living index of 89.61%
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

