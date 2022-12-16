ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The 5 best Dota 2 teams of 2022

Each DPC season is an opportunity for Dota 2 teams to prove themselves and make it to The International. 2022 marked the 11th edition of Dota 2’s premiere event, and despite some production issues, TI11 went down in the game’s history books as one of the most memorable events.
The top 5 Dota 2 players of 2022

Another year is in the books for competitive Dota 2 fans, and it’s been another great season that immortalized the best players in the world. Throughout the 2022 DPC season, countless teams from all around the world performed to the best of their abilities to reach the summit of the Dota 2 mountain, and only a handful succeeded.
Every team Shroud has played for professionally

Michael “shroud” Grzesiek is a former CS:GO and VALORANT professional player and one of the most popular gaming content creators in the world. The Canadian-Polish player rose to popularity in his CS:GO days when he showcased an aggressive and eye-catching way of playing. As a pro, he had some deep tournament runs and even won trophies along the way.
Storylines we wish had come true in competitive League of Legends in 2022

Throughout this past year, the competitive League of Legends scene thrilled fans all across the globe, boasting incredible new champions, brilliant storylines, and one of the greatest tournaments in the history of the esport. But even though fans witnessed the bright lights and trophies of each event, there is an equal amount of shadows left in their wake.
Here’s the patch schedule for League of Legends in 2023

League of Legends has built up a culture of regular updates, with Riot Games releasing new patches chock full of changes, fixes, and new content every second week—and it’s a tradition that’s continuing in 2023. The biweekly updates include everything from solo queue tweaks to sweeping pro...
Long-standing Poppy bug leaves League players calling for changes

Poppy mains have been asking Riot Games to fix one major bug in League of Legends—but to no avail. A player posted a demonstration of the Poppy bug on League’s subreddit on Dec. 19. Poppy’s ultimate, Keeper’s Verdict, should have a knock-up of at least one second, but the player proved when it’s not charged, it lasts for around 0.65 seconds.
How to throw Holiday Presents at different named locations in Fortnite Winterfest 2022

As one of the most popular live-service games in the industry right now, Fortnite is known to host seasonal events that provide chances for free cosmetics and plenty of battle pass experience. Winterfest 2022 is no different, bringing back Sgt. Winter and the Holiday Presents players have come to love. One of the current quests invited players to throw them at three different named locations.
LCS team owners’ silence on new matchday schedule continues to astonish League fans

Since Riot Games introduced the new League of Legends esports schedule on Dec. 15, North American fans have been mystified. Many have expressed their disappointment with this new timetable with the LCS games now being scheduled to be played on weekdays. League fans are worried about this shift in schedule,...
Latest Pokémon News: Cinderace and Delibird land in Scarlet and Violet as Go players rage over Stardust challenges

The week couldn’t have started any better for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players. The Pokemon Company confirmed they’re adding two new Tera Raid Battle Events in December and January. The first is Cinderace and the second is Delibird, who is a Christmas bonus of sorts. Talk about ending the year and kicking off a new one with a bang. Who needs fireworks when you can terastilize?
Yuumi player does the unthinkable and scores a penta in League

Some League of Legends champions aren’t meant to secure kills, especially Yuumi. The Magical Cat’s kit resolves around attaching yourself to an ally and empowering them, which should claim you assists as best. But one Yuumi player called WetPasta5 on League’s subreddit showcased the impossible—scoring a penta kill with the cat.
How to play Camille as a carry in TFT Set 8

After missing out on Teamfight Tactics Set Seven, Camille has returned to Set Eight Monsters Attack! with a new ability and traits. While she was a tier-one unit last time she was part of the roster, Camille is now tier-two. With most players trying to prioritize team compositions with tier-four and tier-five champions, a new Camille strategy has been on the rise.
How to buy a Loadout Drop Grenade in Warzone 2

One of the major changes that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 made from the original game was in regard to loadouts. Instead of the traditional way of acquiring a loadout, which was purchasing a Loadout Drop from a Buy Station, Warzone 2 players had to try out a few different methods. This included clearing out a Stronghold or a Black Site, finding a random Loadout Drop on the map, or purchasing loadout weapons one by one from a Buy Station.
League players finally find a use for Blitzcrank’s self-slow

Blitzcrank’s Overdrive (W) ability is barely used by players in League of Legends—but that could be about to change soon. Blitzcrank mains and support players have been complaining about the 30 percent slow that the champion experiences once Overdrive ends. But one content creator, Hextech Lab, found a new advantage of the ability on Dec. 18, which relies on one of the newest items, Jak’Sho, The Protean.
Lulu’s Pix can now take a bullet for Viego thanks to this League bug

Viego bugs are becoming increasingly common in League of Legends, and players have just found another one. A content creator named Hextech Lab showcased a bug on their YouTube channel on Dec. 18. Once Viego seizes control of the Lulu’s spirit, his Pix becomes targetable to enemy champions. As well as that, another Lulu from his team can give his Pix a Pix of its own.

