Anna Kendrick Slips On Gold Metal-Tipped Pumps at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Event
Anna Kendrick put a sharp finish on a casual ensemble for her latest appearance. The award-winning actress attended the SAG-AFTRA Foundation – Career Retrospective event on Dec. 20. Kendrick appeared in vibrant style while arriving at a screening room in Los Angeles. The “Pitch Perfect” star posed for photos in a black motorcycle jacket, which was layered over a green and blue floral mini dress. The fun frock had a round neckline and slight flare on the hem. For glam, Kendrick went with soft makeup and styled her hair in a ponytail. To place more emphasis on her look, she simply accessorized...
Tricoci University of Beauty Culture Partners with Ulta Beauty to Offer Associates Tuition Discount
The partnership is applicable at all Tricoci University of Beauty Culture campuses and available to all full and part-time Ulta Beauty associates and immediate family members. “Many aspiring beauty leaders begin their careers at beauty stores,” said Nate Swanson, CEO, Tricoci University of Beauty Culture. “We are thrilled to provide greater access to education with highly respected beauty organizations to help empower their employees as they pursue their passions and increase access to opportunities within our exciting industry.”
Indie Brand Gisou Expands Honey Beauty Line with Hair Wash
Gisou is the honeybee-based indie hair care brand founded by influencer Negin Mirsalehi. It specializes in honey and propolis-based products derived from Mirsalehi’s father’s hives in the Netherlands, creating unique product composition thanks to the botanicals that grow in their very own Bee Garden, said the company. The...
Lacoste Buys Back License from Coty and Signs New Perfume and Cosmetics Deal with Inter Parfums
Inter Parfums, Inc.’s majority owned Paris-based subsidiary, Interparfums SA, and iconic sport fashion brand Lacoste have signed a worldwide exclusive 15-year fragrance license agreement effective January 1, 2024. Under this agreement, including an entrance fee of €90 million, Interparfums will be responsible for the creation, development, production and marketing of all perfume and cosmetics lines under the Lacoste brand in selective distribution as well as in the Lacoste boutique network.
Colorproof Launches Texture Charge Defining Finishing Spray
New to Colorproof’s Styling Collection is the Texture Charge Defining Finishing Spray. It adds body and density with an instant hit of texture and definition. Launched on December 15, this finishing spray adds volume and grip for texture while maximizing color. Proprietary blend of polymers and white nettle allow...
Olehenriksen Launches Follow-Up to Dewtopia Night Treatment to Combat Skin Aging
Dewtopia 5% Acid Firming Night Crème tackles aging and improves skin texture. New from Olehenriksen is Dewtopia 5% Acid Firming Night Crème. Inspired by the Dewtopia 20% Acid Night Treatment, the potent serum tasked with tackling aging and improving skin texture to instantly improved skin elasticity and all-night hydration, and 30% firmer skin in seven nights.
