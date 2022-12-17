Read full article on original website
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a convenience store wasn't convenient at all. Clearly, they are referring to the customers and not the employees with that name. It was one of the most inconvenient jobs I've ever had, and I've had dozens.
Gig Economy for Laundry: Tumble Launches Pickup & Delivery Service
The gig economy is hitting the laundry market. Tumble—a smart laundry technology platform that offers real-time availability of washing machines, cashless payment, cycle tracking notifications in apartment settings through an app—has launched pickup and delivery. By integrating with best-in-class delivery services, including DoorDash, Tumble says laundry can be picked up in under 30 minutes and delivered back in under four hours.
Perfect Corp.'s Beauty SaaS Brand Console Receives ISO 27001 Certification
Artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider Perfect Corp’s cloud-based Perfect Console is certified to be compliant with the international ISO/IEC 27001:2013 standards, which has been confirmed in the certificate of registration number IS 769009. Perfect Console leverages intrusion detection, logging management, monitoring...
Colorproof Launches Texture Charge Defining Finishing Spray
New to Colorproof’s Styling Collection is the Texture Charge Defining Finishing Spray. It adds body and density with an instant hit of texture and definition. Launched on December 15, this finishing spray adds volume and grip for texture while maximizing color. Proprietary blend of polymers and white nettle allow...
