Coinbase approved to provide crypto trading, custody in Ireland
Coinbase has received a licence to serve as a Virtual Asset Service Provider from the Central Bank of Ireland, the country’s financial services regulator. That makes the Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange operator the second major digital asset hub to register its business in Ireland. The registration covers two entities: Coinbase Europe Limited, and Coinbase Custody International Limited, both of which are based in Ireland. Coinbase Europe provides crypto trading services to customers in Europe, while Coinbase Custody International provides crypto custody to institutional customers.
Cboe appoints Vikesh Patel as President of Cboe Clear Europe
“Having been a client, partner and competitor of Cboe Clear Europe over many years I am well aware of the company’s strong reputation, in particular for its outstanding levels of client service, innovation and risk management expertise.”. Cboe Global Markets Inc. has appointed Vikesh Patel as President of Cboe...
Gate.io gets nod to launch crypto service in the US
Gate.io’s US-based arm, Gate US, has been granted a license to offer virtual asset services in the United States, according to a press release on Tuesday. Without revealing further details, Gate.io said it has secured regulatory approval to operate as a blockchain and digital asset infrastructure provider. The nod greenlights the exchange to launch its exchange platform and digital asset trading services to retail and institutional clients in several US states.
Binance fully acquires Indonesian crypto platform Tokocrypto
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange in terms of trading volume, has completed the full acquisition of Indonesian crypto platform Tokocrypto, lifting its shareholding from more than 51% earlier. Part of the deal, Tokocrypto founder and CEO Pang Xue Kai will step down to be replaced by Yudhono Rawis...
ActivTrades taps Vikeshkumar Purohit amid push into DACH markets
CFDs and FX broker, ActivTrades has promoted Vikeshkumar Purohit to take on an expanded role as head of UK and DACH markets. Purohit has been with ActivTrades since 2019, having originally joined the firm in 2019 as a senior account manager. Prior to that, he held senior sales roles at the UK business of Middle East-focused broker, ATFX. While there Purohit established a new market within the DACH-region by creating marketing and business strategies.
Exclusive: FX pioneer Drew Niv sees FX entering golden age while Crypto at risk
In an exclusive video interview with FinanceFeeds, FX industry pioneer and thought leader Drew Niv pointed to 2022 as the turnaround year that stopped the 10-year drought in retail FX. Other key themes for the year include the iOS issue with MetaQuotes and the rise of prop trading, but the...
Chinese regulator agrees to further open stock markets to international community
The Chinese regulator stated that expanding the scope of underlying stocks eligible for trading under Chinese mainland-Hong Kong Stock Connect mechanisms is an important measure of CSRC to earnestly implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress. The China Securities Regulatory Commission and Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures...
Distinguished Forex & CFD Brokerage Ardu Prime Offers Services in 6 Additional Languages
The new addition spearheads Ardu Prime’s expansion into new markets. More traders will, therefore, be able to enjoy the investment firm’s exclusive services in their native language. Ardu Prime, a global leader in the Forex and CFD trading space, has recently announced the addition of six more languages...
HKEX brings Mainland China’s markets to New York with new office
“We look forward to deepening our relationships with investors, companies and risk managers across the region, connecting capital with opportunities and East with West. I am confident the office will play a vital role as we continue to build the vibrancy and attractiveness of our markets and our unique China Connect programmes.”
Risk Assessment: Liquidity and Collateral in 2022 and beyond
After a year dominated by interest rates and market volatility, Joe Midmore, COO of margin analytics firm, OpenGamma, reflects on 2022 as the year liquidity risk management mattered, and looks ahead to collateral squeeze confronting markets in 2023. Geopolitical events have caused persistent market volatility this year, as Midmore explains...
A year in review for FX: volatility, regulatory milestones and capital efficiency
FX markets experienced volatility and regulatory milestones this year. Paul Houston, CME Group’s Global Head of FX Products, reflects on prominent trends faced by the industry in 2022, as well as what they will be confronted by next year. “As volatility has returned to FX this year, liquidity has...
Binance.US buys Voyager assets at just over $1 billion
Binance.US, the American arm of the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume, has acquired assets of Voyager Digital for just over $1 billion. In a Monday press release, Voyager said the takeover sets a clear path forward to unlock Voyager customer funds at a to-be-determined date in the future. The bankrupt crypto lender added that Binance.US provided the “highest and best bid for its assets after a review of strategic options”, which includes its crypto portfolio and a further $20 million in “additional consideration.”
Admirals expands CFD offering with access to 300 US stocks
FX brokerage firm Admirals (formerly Admiral Markets) has expanded its service offering and trading products by incorporating new markets, namely more than 300 US stock CFDs on MetaTrader 5. As many brokers continue to transfer activity to the MT5 terminal, it is imperative to increase the base of assets and...
Four Crypto Projects that Will Shape the Narratives for 2023
The year 2022 began as quite an optimistic one for the crypto market as prices were still ranging at all time highs. At the time, Bitcoin was hovering around $45,000 while ETH traded slightly below $4,000. But things soon took a different turn as the U.S Federal Reserve signaled a...
Financial Commission approves offshore FX broker ThreeTrader as a member
ThreeTrader is an offshore foreign exchange trading (FOREX) brokerage firm, incorporated and regulated in Vanuatu. The Financial Commission has approved ThreeTrader as its newest member, effective December 19, 2022, thus allowing the company and its customers access to a wide range of services and membership benefits including, but not limited to, protection for up to €20,000 per the submitted complaint, backed by the Financial Commission’s Compensation Fund.
France added only two crypto firms to caution list in 2022
France’s financial markets regulator, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), today shed light on several unregulated forex and cryptocurrency brokers representing their offering under several brands. The blacklisted firms have been providing professional investment services to domestic clients without proper authorization, which is a criminal offense. The...
Fluidity’s spend-to-earn protocol to go live on Ethereum ahead of Solana, Arbitrum and Polygon
Fluidity’s goal is to replace yield farming and liquidity mining, replacing it with a sustainable utility mining model that incentivizes genuine users to explore different aspects of the protocol. Fluidity will go live on the Ethereum mainnet on December 19, with Solana, Arbitrum and Polygon to follow, the DeFi...
INFINOX reports surging revenues and client AuM for FY 2022
London-headquartered INFINOX has reported its final year-end results for the period ending March 31, 2022. The group had continued its momentum heading into year’s end, reporting a strong year-over-year jump in key measures, which included revenues, profits, and client growth. For the twelve months through March, INFINOX reported its...
Webull launches retail brokerage in Australia
Webull Corporation has launched its retail brokerage services in Australia through licensed financial services trading firm Webull Securities (Australia) Pty. Ltd. Webull Australia allows Australian residents to trade U.S.-listed equities, ETFs, options, and fractional shares, all at low commissions through the award-winning Webull app. The Webull platform also makes available...
X2Y2 lending venue taps NFTBank to price NFT collaterals
NFTBank has been chosen by X2Y2, the third biggest NFT marketplace on Ethereum, to power pricing information for its lending platform that enables users to utilize their non-fungible tokens as collateral. Launched in September, X2Y2 Loans is a P2P, NFT-backed loan functionality where users with whitelisted projects can borrow ETH...
