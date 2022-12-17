CFDs and FX broker, ActivTrades has promoted Vikeshkumar Purohit to take on an expanded role as head of UK and DACH markets. Purohit has been with ActivTrades since 2019, having originally joined the firm in 2019 as a senior account manager. Prior to that, he held senior sales roles at the UK business of Middle East-focused broker, ATFX. While there Purohit established a new market within the DACH-region by creating marketing and business strategies.

