TravelPulse

Margaritaville St Somewhere Holbox Island To Debut Lunar Celebrations

Beginning January 6, 2023, Karisma Hotels & Resorts Margaritaville St. Somewhere Holbox Island is introducing monthly Lunar Celebrations, which will include beachfront entertainment and fire shows, while putting the spotlight on local culture and cuisine. “The monthly Lunar Celebrations will offer guests the chance to reconnect and unwind with grill-style...
TravelPulse

RCI Reveals Lineup For 2024-2025 Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean International has introduced its 2024-2025 lineup of year-long and summer Caribbean cruises. Vacationers can have their choice of eight ships that sail to the best of the Caribbean. Highlights of RCI’s 2024 Caribbean program include:. -- The next largest cruise ship in the world -- Icon of...
TravelPulse

Travel Advisors Drove Jamaica’s 2022 Travel Surge

Gaining significant post-outbreak momentum, U.S. travel to Jamaica surged across 2022. Now, the island’s visitor totals are poised to reach historic levels in 2023, top government officials said this past week. In an address to Sangster International Airport workers, Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s tourism minister, said the country has secured...
TravelPulse

Tri-City Herald

People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation

A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
News Tender

The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Discovered in A River in South Africa.

Photo byamanderson2, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In Africa, Bull Shark is commonly referred to as Zambezi sharks. The catch comes as a surprise, as sharks are typically found in saltwater environments such as the ocean. However, the shark is known to be able to adapt to and can thrive in both fresh and salt water, as they are euryhaline which may explain how it ended up in the river.
The Independent

Bride seen sprinting through Paris airport in enormous wedding dress

A bride was spotted running through Paris airport in a huge wedding dress.But this wasn’t a runaway bride situation - in fact, the newlyweds just couldn’t wait to begin their honeymoon.Geraldine Dalban-Moreynas, who married her partner on 10 November, appeared to go from the wedding to Charles De Gaulle airport without stopping to get changed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air France (@airfrance)Geraldine shared a picture of herself in the white, frothy gown at the airport on social...
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Mistake Causes Huge Passenger Problem

When people book a vacation, they make those plans months, sometimes years in advance. That's because, in most cases, taking a trip, especially one that involves not just your household, but maybe even family and friends, there are a lot of moving pieces. You have to find time on the...

