America’s anti-democratic spectacle
Ask a six-year-old if what North Carolina Republicans are pulling is fair, and you’ve got your smell test.
The far-right is crazy — like a fox: The code behind the far-right’s success
This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. Arizona is ground zero for the wackiest theories and craziest political candidates. Exhibit A: Kari Lake, the Republican who ran for governor in the recent midterm elections. Though she lost in November, she's still campaigning — on social media, in the courts, and in her own beclouded imagination. She refuses to accept that Katie Hobbs, her Democratic opponent, won by 0.6% of the vote. It's a delusion she shares with Donald Trump who tweeted that Lake should be "installed" in the position anyway, like a triumphant coup leader. Lake, Trump, and all-too-many Americans now believe that any election in which a MAGA extremist doesn't achieve a pre-ordained victory is, by definition, "stolen."
ADMINISTRATIVE SOCIALISM
New Worlds For Old: A Plain account of Modern Socialism by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. ADMINISTRATIVE SOCIALISM. ADMINISTRATIVE SOCIALISM. § 1. Marx gave to Socialism a theory of world-wide social development, and rescued...
CONSTRUCTIVE SOCIALISM
New Worlds For Old: A Plain account of Modern Socialism by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. CONSTRUCTIVE SOCIALISM. CONSTRUCTIVE SOCIALISM. § 1. Such a group of ideas and motives as Socialism, fundamentally true as...
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Jan. 6 committee discovered Trump witness got offer to make her "financially very comfortable"
Former President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during the final House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on December 19, 2022. (AL DRAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., revealed on Monday that witnesses...
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Con Law: How a Fake Document Could Help the Supreme Court Diminish our Democracy
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Three decades after the Constitution was drafted in Philadelphia, Secretary of State John Quincy Adams set about assembling the government’s official Journal of the Convention. Missing from the records was the proposal submitted by Charles Pinckney of South Carolina. So Adams wrote him to request a copy. Pinckney replied with an extraordinary document: a draft that so closely resembled the final Constitution that he would have to have been clairvoyant to have written it.
The Prosecution of Trump Runs Into Some Serious First Amendment Troubles
Yesterday the House January 6 Committee unanimously voted to recommend that former President Donald Trump be criminally prosecuted, for charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstructing an act of Congress, and, the most serious, insurrection. A congressional criminal referral of a former president is unprecedented, and if Special Counsel Jack Smith and the Department of Justice decide to prosecute Trump, they will have to address a formidable defense: that Trump’s speech on January 6, 2021, no matter how irresponsible or how full of lies about a “stolen” 2020 election, was, after all, a political speech and thus protected by the First Amendment.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prepares to step down after historic leadership tenure
By several measures Nancy Pelosi's tenure as Speaker of the House has been a historic one. She became the first woman to be appointed speaker in 2007 and her four terms as speaker are second only to Sam Rayburn.
Chinese Hospital Warns Staff of Looming ‘Tragic Battle’ Amid COVID Surge
A hospital in Shanghai warned its staff to prepare for a “tragic battle” as COVID spreads across China largely unrestricted. Following mass protests against continuing lockdowns, Beijing scrapped large parts of its “zero-COVID” policy, which in turn is feared to have put major pressure on the country’s health system. Some international observers worry that Chinese state COVID figures have also become unreliable due to a drop-off in testing after the policy change. Beijing logged no new COVID deaths on Wednesday for a second consecutive day despite anecdotal reports of ICUs filling up and queues of hearses outside crematoriums. “This year’s Christmas Eve, New Year’s Day, and the Lunar New Year are destined to be unsafe,” the private Shanghai Deji Hospital posted on its official WeChat account late Wednesday, estimating that half of the city’s 25 million people would be infected by the end of next week. “In this tragic battle, the entire Greater Shanghai will fall, and we will infect all the staff of the hospital! We will infect the whole family! Our patients will all be infected! We have no choice, and we cannot escape.” The post was unavailable as of Thursday morning.Read it at Reuters
Dozens protest in Afghan capital after Taliban close universities to women
KABUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Dozens of women gathered outside Kabul University on Thursday to protest in the first major public demonstration in the capital since the Taliban's decision to close universities to female students.
Brittney Griner pens letter to supporters: 'Because of you I never lost hope'
WNBA star Brittney Griner penned a letter to supporters thanking them and urged them to write to Paul Whelan, who is also imprisoned in Russia.
Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis warned Vatican bureaucrats on Thursday to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an “elegant demon” that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith. Francis used his annual Christmas...
What America’s politicians get wrong about young voters
If you paid attention to the news the day after the midterm elections this year, you probably witnessed a bit of what I call the Youth Voter Savior Complex — the belief that young voters are some mystical political force that will forever save Democrats. “Shout out to all...
Incoming GOP congressman accused of radical public deceptions
As the new Congress prepares to begin in a couple of weeks, Rep.-elect George Santos stands out as a unique figure. The 34-year-old New Yorker, elected in a Long Island district that President Joe Biden won fairly easily two years earlier, became the first openly gay Republican to win a House seat as a non-incumbent.
SOME ARGUMENTS AD HOMINEM
New Worlds For Old: A Plain account of Modern Socialism by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. SOME ARGUMENTS AD HOMINEM. SOME ARGUMENTS AD HOMINEM. § 1. Before I conclude this compact exposition of modern...
