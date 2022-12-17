NEW YORK - Trained in New York, but working in Florida, many NYPD officers have been handing in their badges and moving down south. For many, the relocation is coming after Florida's governor invited them. Governor Ron DeSantis has been luring them for a little over a year. He first made it known back in September 2021 that he would financially reward police officers from other states if they quit their jobs and move to his state and join a police force. "It's a way to capitalize off some of the folks who are not getting the support they need and...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO