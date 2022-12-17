ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A nursing home is nowhere’s you want someone you live and care about to be. They are short staffed and under paid and even if they do genuinely care about their patients they just can’t do a proper job when they are assigned more patients than they can care for properly.

Daily Voice

Shirley Woman Admits To Stealing $50K From Nursing Home Residents With Disabilities In Her Care

A 31-year-old woman admitted she stole more than $50,000 from 11 residents of a Long Island nursing home for adults with developmental disabilities. Jazzame Paranzino, of Shirley, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted grand larceny for stealing funds from residents in her care while she was working as the site manager for Maryhaven Center of Hope in Medford, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
SHIRLEY, NY
BronxVoice

Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside Furniture

NEW YORK - A jury convicted a Massachusetts man of running a drug trafficking ring smuggling cocaine inside furniture to locations in the Bronx and Yonkers. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced the conviction in Manhattan federal court of Abel Montilla.
YONKERS, NY
NBC New York

Second Migrant Dies by Suicide in NYC Shelter System, Sources Say

A second migrant has died by suicide in New York City's shelter system, law enforcement sources and sources in the city's aid community said Monday. The 26-year-old man died in a Queens shelter Wednesday of last week, the sources said. Aid sources familiar with the family's situation indicated the young man was here with a child and the child's mother.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD officers moving to Florida in droves

NEW YORK - Trained in New York, but working in Florida, many NYPD officers have been handing in their badges and moving down south. For many, the relocation is coming after Florida's governor invited them. Governor Ron DeSantis has been luring them for a little over a year.  He first made it known back in September 2021 that he would financially reward police officers from other states if they quit their jobs and move to his state and join a police force.  "It's a way to capitalize off some of the folks who are not getting the support they need and...
FLORIDA STATE
PIX11

3-year-old in foster care died from amphetamine overdose in the Bronx

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The updated death certificate of 3-year-old Shalize Carter Clarke, who died in a Bronx foster home on March 7, revealed she died from acute amphetamine intoxication. “They are failing children over and over,” the child’s godmother, Yvette Ramos, told PIX11 News on Tuesday as she cried outside a Sunset Park […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Student stabbed multiple times at Long Island high school

NEW YORK - A 15-year-old is under arrest on assault and weapons charges after a brutal stabbing incident in front of a Long Island high school. The attack happened about 2:45 p.m. Monday outside of Uniondale High School in Uniondale. The Nassau County Police Department says the 15-year-old got into...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Two killed by NYC train in possible suicide prevention attempt, cops say

A man and woman were fatally struck by a Manhattan train Tuesday morning — after one may have tried to stop the other from committing suicide, authorities and police sources said.  The 44-year-old man and 63-year-old woman were riding between cars on a moving northbound L train at West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue just before 10:30 a.m., according to cops and the sources.  Witnesses told investigators it appeared one of the victims may have slipped onto the tracks in a suicide attempt — and the other fell while trying to grab them, police sources said. Both were pronounced dead at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News-Medical.net

Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York

A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the bourbon virus (BRBV) transmission in New York. BRBV of the Thogotvirus genus under the Orthomyxoviridae family is suspected to be tick-borne that was first isolated from a resident of Bourbon County in the United States (US). Human cases of BRBV were identified in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. BRBV is a close relative of the Oz virus isolated in Japan from a tick species (Amblyomma testudinarium). The lone star tick (A. americanum) has been identified as a likely BRBV vector. Ground-dwelling birds and small mammals serve as hosts for immature ticks. In contrast, large mammals like white-tailed deer and coyotes are hosts for adult ticks.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

