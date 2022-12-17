Read full article on original website
Suzanne Tackett
4d ago
A nursing home is nowhere’s you want someone you live and care about to be. They are short staffed and under paid and even if they do genuinely care about their patients they just can’t do a proper job when they are assigned more patients than they can care for properly.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless ShelterBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Dealer Admits Role In Major Ring That Moved Fentanyl, Meth, Coke By The Pound Into NJ From NYC
One of three Manhattan men accused of flooding four North Jersey counties with massive quantities of fentanyl, meth and coke admitted his role in the organization, authorities said. Juan Carlos Merced Moreno, 45, and his partners operated a fentanyl mill in Washington Heights that supplied traffickers in New Jersey with...
Shirley Woman Admits To Stealing $50K From Nursing Home Residents With Disabilities In Her Care
A 31-year-old woman admitted she stole more than $50,000 from 11 residents of a Long Island nursing home for adults with developmental disabilities. Jazzame Paranzino, of Shirley, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted grand larceny for stealing funds from residents in her care while she was working as the site manager for Maryhaven Center of Hope in Medford, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
ABA Journal
Lawyer is convicted in staged slip-and-fall scheme that involved unnecessary surgeries
A New York lawyer was convicted Friday in a scheme to recruit people to participate in staged slip-and-fall accidents and then to undergo unnecessary surgeries to increase the value of their claims. Lawyer George Constantine, 60, of Plainview, New York, earned more than $5 million in settlement fees from nearly...
Staten Island woman accused of bilking 4 different government programs during the pandemic
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities claim that a woman, 42, illegally received payments from the federal Paycheck Protection Program and other government assistance plans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharise Martin of Norwood Avenue in Clifton was arrested on Nov. 28 for the alleged scams where she received thousands in...
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside Furniture
NEW YORK - A jury convicted a Massachusetts man of running a drug trafficking ring smuggling cocaine inside furniture to locations in the Bronx and Yonkers. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced the conviction in Manhattan federal court of Abel Montilla.
NBC New York
Second Migrant Dies by Suicide in NYC Shelter System, Sources Say
A second migrant has died by suicide in New York City's shelter system, law enforcement sources and sources in the city's aid community said Monday. The 26-year-old man died in a Queens shelter Wednesday of last week, the sources said. Aid sources familiar with the family's situation indicated the young man was here with a child and the child's mother.
NYPD officers moving to Florida in droves
NEW YORK - Trained in New York, but working in Florida, many NYPD officers have been handing in their badges and moving down south. For many, the relocation is coming after Florida's governor invited them. Governor Ron DeSantis has been luring them for a little over a year. He first made it known back in September 2021 that he would financially reward police officers from other states if they quit their jobs and move to his state and join a police force. "It's a way to capitalize off some of the folks who are not getting the support they need and...
3-year-old in foster care died from amphetamine overdose in the Bronx
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The updated death certificate of 3-year-old Shalize Carter Clarke, who died in a Bronx foster home on March 7, revealed she died from acute amphetamine intoxication. “They are failing children over and over,” the child’s godmother, Yvette Ramos, told PIX11 News on Tuesday as she cried outside a Sunset Park […]
fox5ny.com
Student stabbed multiple times at Long Island high school
NEW YORK - A 15-year-old is under arrest on assault and weapons charges after a brutal stabbing incident in front of a Long Island high school. The attack happened about 2:45 p.m. Monday outside of Uniondale High School in Uniondale. The Nassau County Police Department says the 15-year-old got into...
Alleged Animal Abuser from Upstate NY Charged after Grisly Find
The animal abuse allegations made against a woman in Troy are disturbing, to say the least - but kudos to our local law enforcement for doing what was necessary to make sure people like this don't ever own an animal again. According to a release by the Albany Police Department,...
Family to travel to NYC in search of son who ‘disappeared without a trace’
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A family plans to travel to New York City to search for their missing son who “disappeared without a trace” back in September. Drexyll Tolstoy, 26, was last seen near West 106th Street and Columbus Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Sept. 25, according to the NYPD. “The […]
Legal filing: NYPD illegally used sealed arrest records in Adams bail reform ‘publicity stunt’
Mayor Eric Adams at the August press conference. Plaintiffs say the 10 repeat offenders city officials highlighted were eligible for bail – and not affected by bail reform. [ more › ]
Two killed by NYC train in possible suicide prevention attempt, cops say
A man and woman were fatally struck by a Manhattan train Tuesday morning — after one may have tried to stop the other from committing suicide, authorities and police sources said. The 44-year-old man and 63-year-old woman were riding between cars on a moving northbound L train at West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue just before 10:30 a.m., according to cops and the sources. Witnesses told investigators it appeared one of the victims may have slipped onto the tracks in a suicide attempt — and the other fell while trying to grab them, police sources said. Both were pronounced dead at the...
News-Medical.net
Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York
A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the bourbon virus (BRBV) transmission in New York. BRBV of the Thogotvirus genus under the Orthomyxoviridae family is suspected to be tick-borne that was first isolated from a resident of Bourbon County in the United States (US). Human cases of BRBV were identified in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. BRBV is a close relative of the Oz virus isolated in Japan from a tick species (Amblyomma testudinarium). The lone star tick (A. americanum) has been identified as a likely BRBV vector. Ground-dwelling birds and small mammals serve as hosts for immature ticks. In contrast, large mammals like white-tailed deer and coyotes are hosts for adult ticks.
Drunk driver guilty in Long Island crash that left woman paralyzed: Nassau DA
MINEOLA, NY (PIX11) — A Manhattan man who was once convicted of murder was found guilty Friday in a Long Island crash that left a 58-year-old woman paralyzed from the chest down. Lumumba Woods, 50, was convicted of assault and driving while intoxicated in connection with the December 2020 crash. Woods sped past one car, […]
Popular New York Supermarket Announced Holiday Changes, Closings
A popular supermarket with many locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State confirmed changes in hours of operations. A Stop & Shop spokesperson reached out to Hudson Valley Post in hopes we would share with our readers the updated holiday hours for Stop & Shop stores across New York State.
Second asylum-seeker dies by suicide in Queens shelter, officials say
The latest death of a migrant comes as the Adams administration is bracing for an influx of migrants from the southern border The 26-year-old man's death comes after a young mother committed suicide at a homeless shelter in September. [ more › ]
Woman wanted for stealing thousands from Merrick spa
Detectives tell News 12 the woman walked into the New Happiness Relax Spa Inc. on Merrick Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.
Brooklyn pastor Lamor Whitehead indicted on fraud, extortion charges
The U.S. Attorney's Office announced the indictment of Lamor Whitehead, the Brooklyn pastor who was robbed during a Sunday Sermon in July.
Corrections Officer From Capitol Heights Used Stolen Labor Committee Funds For NYC Trip: DOJ
A District of Columbia Department of Corrections Officer from Maryland has been apprehended for embezzling tens of thousands of dollars so he and his friends could live a life of luxury in New York, federal officials announced. Andra Parker, 64, of Capitol Heights, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 19, and...
