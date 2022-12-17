Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
TurnOnGreen Completes Public Access Charging Project in Sonora, CA
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022-- Imperalis Holding Corp. (OTC: IMHC), to be renamed TurnOnGreen, Inc. (“ TurnOnGreen ” or the “ Company ”), announced today that it had completed the installation of four public access charging stations located at 975 Morning Star Drive in Sonora, CA. Through a site licensing partnership with the Sunrise Hills Commercial Association, TurnOnGreen will install, operate, and maintain electric vehicle (“ EV” ) charging infrastructure that will provide EV charging services to the businesses, residents, and visitors of Tuolumne County and the City of Sonora. The project features multiple high-power, networked EVP700G Level 2 EV chargers that can be activated using the TurnOnGreen App, RFID cards, or a unique QR code on each EV charger. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005152/en/ TurnOnGreen EVP700G Level 2 EV Charger: https://turnongreen.com/evp700/ (Photo: Business Wire)
‘Hope my flight doesn’t get canceled’: Storm adds uncertainty to strong holiday travel demand
Concerns about illness or inflation aren’t stopping Americans from hitting the roads and airports this holiday season. But a massive winter storm might. Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
New Zealand to ban sale of tobacco to those born after 2008 to phase out smoking completely
It will result in reducing the number of people who can purchase tobacco each year. For instance, 40-year-olds won't be old enough to buy tobacco by 2050.
Comments / 0