MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022-- Imperalis Holding Corp. (OTC: IMHC), to be renamed TurnOnGreen, Inc. (“ TurnOnGreen ” or the “ Company ”), announced today that it had completed the installation of four public access charging stations located at 975 Morning Star Drive in Sonora, CA. Through a site licensing partnership with the Sunrise Hills Commercial Association, TurnOnGreen will install, operate, and maintain electric vehicle (“ EV” ) charging infrastructure that will provide EV charging services to the businesses, residents, and visitors of Tuolumne County and the City of Sonora. The project features multiple high-power, networked EVP700G Level 2 EV chargers that can be activated using the TurnOnGreen App, RFID cards, or a unique QR code on each EV charger. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005152/en/ TurnOnGreen EVP700G Level 2 EV Charger: https://turnongreen.com/evp700/ (Photo: Business Wire)

