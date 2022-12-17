ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

The Associated Press

TurnOnGreen Completes Public Access Charging Project in Sonora, CA

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022-- Imperalis Holding Corp. (OTC: IMHC), to be renamed TurnOnGreen, Inc. (“ TurnOnGreen ” or the “ Company ”), announced today that it had completed the installation of four public access charging stations located at 975 Morning Star Drive in Sonora, CA. Through a site licensing partnership with the Sunrise Hills Commercial Association, TurnOnGreen will install, operate, and maintain electric vehicle (“ EV” ) charging infrastructure that will provide EV charging services to the businesses, residents, and visitors of Tuolumne County and the City of Sonora. The project features multiple high-power, networked EVP700G Level 2 EV chargers that can be activated using the TurnOnGreen App, RFID cards, or a unique QR code on each EV charger. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005152/en/ TurnOnGreen EVP700G Level 2 EV Charger: https://turnongreen.com/evp700/ (Photo: Business Wire)
SONORA, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

'Hope my flight doesn't get canceled': Storm adds uncertainty to strong holiday travel demand

Concerns about illness or inflation aren’t stopping Americans from hitting the roads and airports this holiday season. But a massive winter storm might. Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
IOWA STATE

