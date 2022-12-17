Read full article on original website
WECT
Wilmington church to provide Christmas Eve meals to people in need
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pine Valley Methodist Church plans to serve thousands of meals to the community on Christmas Eve this year. Per a church release, prepared meals will be served starting at 8:30 a.m. at the church. They plan to serve dinner there at 6 p.m. as well.
WECT
Good Shepherd Center to host holiday toy giveaway Wednesday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Shepherd Center has announced that their Christmas Toy Giveaway will take place on Dec. 21. Per the announcement, the event will take place from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Center at 811 Martin St. This free event will be open to the...
WECT
Crews respond to fire at home in Elizabethtown area
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a structure fire in the Elizabethtown area at around 6:08 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Per the report, the Elizabethtown Fire Department, along with the Bladenboro Fire Department, Dublin Fire Department, Clarkton Fire Department and Bladen County EMS responded to the scene, located off of N.C. 242 S.
columbuscountynews.com
Larry Delane Sellers, Jr.
December 17, 1968 ~ December 18, 2022 (age 54) Larry Delane Sellers, Jr. age 54 of Whiteville, entered into the gates of Heaven on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his home. Services will be announced soon. Delane was preceded in death by his mother, Diane Evans Sellers; his father, Larry...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
EMS vehicle hits pedestrian on Carolina Beach road in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian has died after he was hit by an EMS vehicle on Carolina Beach Road late Tuesday night. It happened in the 3800 block of Carolina Beach Road, near Independence Boulevard, just before 11:00 p.m. According to a news release, the pedestrian was attempting...
WECT
Wilmington was home to ‘World’s Largest Living Christmas Tree’ for more than 80 years
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Christmas tree New York’s Rockefeller Plaza may be the world’s most famous — but did you know the unofficial “World’s Largest Living Christmas Tree” called Wilmington home?. At its peak, the live oak stood at 75 feet tall and...
Robeson County’s Devone Graham seeks title of ‘master distiller’
FAIRMONT — Representing his hometown on a nationally televised show was the epitome of success for Robeson County’s Devone Graham.
columbuscountynews.com
Uldean Faye (Shaw) Bowen
October 12, 1929 ~ December 16, 2022 (age 93) Uldean Faye Bowen, 93, of Bladenboro passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hovey and Ila Mae Shaw; husband, EC Bowen; son, Charlie Bowen and brother, Clyde Shaw. Uldean leaves behind her daughter,...
Woman missing in Florence found safe
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old woman who was missing in Florence has been found safe, according to police. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed from this story.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County couple gets their new home just in time for Christmas
BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — A Brunswick County couple is one step closer to a new home for Christmas after their home was burned to the ground. Pearl and Lenwood Ballard’s new home is almost ready. The couple thought they had lost everything, but with the help of their neighbors, they are able to once again call a place home.
columbuscountynews.com
Judy Carol (Nobles) Strole
December 25, 1946 ~ December 20, 2022 (age 75) Judy Carol Nobles Strole age 75 of Chadbourn, entered into the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Duke HomeCare & Hospice in Durham. She was born on December 25, 1946 to the late John Brooks Noble and...
columbuscountynews.com
Jeffery Hemingway
Jeffery Hemingway, age 53, of Tabor City, NC gained Heavenly Wings on Friday, December 16, 2022 in McLeod Florence Hospital, Florence, SC. Viewing will be Thursday, December 22, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Westside Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Friday, December 23, 2022 at...
WECT
Anonymous donor pays back lunch debt for entire New Hanover elementary school
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Students at a New Hanover County elementary school are free of school lunch debt thanks to a secret Santa. Bellamy Elementary had its entire debt balance paid off by an anonymous donor to the district’s Child Nutrition Donation webpage. That means all students with negative balances on their lunch account from buying school lunches are free of that debt.
columbuscountynews.com
CBA Hosts Foster Meeting
Every child deserves a safe and loving environment, and that's why the Columbus Baptist Association and the N.C. Baptist Children's Home (NCBCH) are partnering together to host the Potential Foster Parents Information Meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. at the CBA office. This event is for anyone who...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Driver cited after crashing into Eggs Up Grill in Monkey Junction
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A car crashed into a restaurant on Carolina Beach Road early Tuesday afternoon. It happened at Eggs Up Grill near Monkey Junction around 2 p.m. The NC Highway Patrol says a driver was turning to pull into a parking space when she accidentally...
Forecasters: Snow unlikely for Christmas weekend in Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Santa will need to pack an extra pair of thermal underwear when he visits Robeson County Saturday night. Forecast
wpde.com
Crews caution parents after 'young person' suffers burns playing with flames
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Fire crews are asking parents to be on the lookout after a child in Horry County suffered burns playing with a flammable liquid and open flames. Horry County Fire Rescue said they recently ran an emergency in which a young person said they "did a dumb thing."
foxwilmington.com
Shoulder closed following two-car collision on U.S. 17 near Town Creek
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that lanes are reopen following a vehicle crash on U.S. 17 near Town Creek. Previously, one lane of Ocean Hwy East was closed as a result of the incident. The crash occurred at around 7:38 a.m....
WMBF
Deputies: Shooting near Florence Motel; Investigation underway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in Florence Wednesday evening. The shooting took place on W Lucas Street near the Suburban Studios. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Major Mike Nunn confirmed one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Details are limited at this time. Stay...
columbuscountynews.com
Keep Season Warm, Bright and Safe, Fire Marshal Says
The Christmas season and cold weather are always busy times for firefighters, and this year is no exception. Columbus County Emergency Services responded to five structure fires in eight days as of Friday. Two of those fires were on the same day, according to a social media post. Columbus County...
