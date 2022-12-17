ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersville, MD

WBAL Radio

Police: Officers, hospital staff assaulted by man who disrobed, became erratic in Dunkin'

A 19-year-old man who took his clothes off at a restaurant assaulted officers who took him into custody and then assaulted an officer and staff at a hospital, police said. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to the Dunkin' in the 7600 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover, where a man undressed, screamed and touched himself.
HANOVER, MD
WBAL Radio

Deputies search for suspect after Edgewood woman shot in her driveway

Deputies are searching for a shooting suspect after a woman was shot in her own driveway Tuesday evening in Edgewood. According to the Harford County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Keisha Blackwell was shot by a former boyfriend. The suspect is 42-year-old Jamar Wise, of Towson, and deputies believe he gunned her down in her own driveway. She is considered to have life-threatening injuries.
EDGEWOOD, MD
WBAL Radio

Feds indict 6 alleged Black Guerrilla Family gang members

Federal authorities on Monday announced indictments as part of a crackdown on Baltimore-based gang members. Six alleged members of the Black Guerrilla Family gang, including Baltimore-based rapper Davante "YGG Tay/Lor Bip Bip" Harrison, were indicted Thursday on accusations they conspired to take part in a violent racketeering enterprise. In addition...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Mayor Scott, Baltimore Police Commissioner Harrison address city crime

Mayor Brandon Scott said there are some encouraging numbers on crime in Baltimore as the year 2022 nears an end. Scott was joined by Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Wednesday to address the city's crime rate. Scott acknowledged that gun seizures and ghost gun seizures are also up. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Man fatally shot in downtown Baltimore

Baltimore police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in downtown Baltimore on Wednesday. Officers said they responded to the unit block of South Howard Street near the Light Rail tracks just before 3 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police said they located an identified...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Court order finalizes sale of Harborplace to Baltimore investment management firm

The Baltimore City Circuit Court finalized an order to sell Harborplace, ending a years-long receivership process. P. David Bramble, managing partner of the new owner, MCB Real Estate, sent a statement to 11 News, saying: "At its best, Harborplace is the beating heart of Baltimore -- convening communities to enjoy our city's extraordinary waterfront. Baltimore is my home and, like so many, I have cherished childhood memories of Harborplace, where I celebrated special occasions with my family.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Pandora to move its headquarters from Baltimore to New York City

Another corporate headquarters is leaving Baltimore. This time, it's Pandora, and the company is headed to the Big Apple. In a news release, the company said it's all part of a strategy to become a bigger player in the jewelry market. Pandora came to the Inner Harbor from Columbia in...
BALTIMORE, MD

