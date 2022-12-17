Deputies are searching for a shooting suspect after a woman was shot in her own driveway Tuesday evening in Edgewood. According to the Harford County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Keisha Blackwell was shot by a former boyfriend. The suspect is 42-year-old Jamar Wise, of Towson, and deputies believe he gunned her down in her own driveway. She is considered to have life-threatening injuries.

EDGEWOOD, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO