Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Contact to get reimbursement for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington, DC
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Visit Washington D.C. to address Congress, meet BidenReynold AquinoWashington, DC
NASA's Artemis Crew III Visits Local DC Elementary SchoolMatthew KoehlerWashington, DC
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
The United States Deploying Patriots Systems to Ukraine as Part of The $1.85 Billion Aid PackageElisabeth AburuWashington, DC
Related
WBAL Radio
Police: Officers, hospital staff assaulted by man who disrobed, became erratic in Dunkin'
A 19-year-old man who took his clothes off at a restaurant assaulted officers who took him into custody and then assaulted an officer and staff at a hospital, police said. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to the Dunkin' in the 7600 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover, where a man undressed, screamed and touched himself.
WBAL Radio
Police: No charges in road rage case, detectives call it 'misunderstanding'
ORIGINAL STORY (Dec. 19): Anne Arundel County police are investigating a reported road rage incident in Hanover. County police said a man told officers that he and a white Audi Q5 came to a stop at a red light around 4 p.m. Saturday on Arundel Mills Boulevard at Maryland Route 100.
WBAL Radio
Deputies search for suspect after Edgewood woman shot in her driveway
Deputies are searching for a shooting suspect after a woman was shot in her own driveway Tuesday evening in Edgewood. According to the Harford County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Keisha Blackwell was shot by a former boyfriend. The suspect is 42-year-old Jamar Wise, of Towson, and deputies believe he gunned her down in her own driveway. She is considered to have life-threatening injuries.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore police Commissioner Harrison announces more arrests in recent carjackings
Baltimore police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced more arrests in a series of carjackings over the last six weeks. Many of the individuals carjacked were rideshare drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft. Harrison said there are 39 carjacking cases in Baltimore. Six people have been arrested in 12 cases. "Most...
WBAL Radio
Feds indict 6 alleged Black Guerrilla Family gang members
Federal authorities on Monday announced indictments as part of a crackdown on Baltimore-based gang members. Six alleged members of the Black Guerrilla Family gang, including Baltimore-based rapper Davante "YGG Tay/Lor Bip Bip" Harrison, were indicted Thursday on accusations they conspired to take part in a violent racketeering enterprise. In addition...
WBAL Radio
Mayor Scott, Baltimore Police Commissioner Harrison address city crime
Mayor Brandon Scott said there are some encouraging numbers on crime in Baltimore as the year 2022 nears an end. Scott was joined by Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Wednesday to address the city's crime rate. Scott acknowledged that gun seizures and ghost gun seizures are also up. He...
WBAL Radio
Man fatally shot in downtown Baltimore
Baltimore police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in downtown Baltimore on Wednesday. Officers said they responded to the unit block of South Howard Street near the Light Rail tracks just before 3 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police said they located an identified...
WBAL Radio
Court order finalizes sale of Harborplace to Baltimore investment management firm
The Baltimore City Circuit Court finalized an order to sell Harborplace, ending a years-long receivership process. P. David Bramble, managing partner of the new owner, MCB Real Estate, sent a statement to 11 News, saying: "At its best, Harborplace is the beating heart of Baltimore -- convening communities to enjoy our city's extraordinary waterfront. Baltimore is my home and, like so many, I have cherished childhood memories of Harborplace, where I celebrated special occasions with my family.
WBAL Radio
Pandora to move its headquarters from Baltimore to New York City
Another corporate headquarters is leaving Baltimore. This time, it's Pandora, and the company is headed to the Big Apple. In a news release, the company said it's all part of a strategy to become a bigger player in the jewelry market. Pandora came to the Inner Harbor from Columbia in...
Comments / 0