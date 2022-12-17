ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAL Radio

Ravens WRs take another hit: Duvernay on IR with foot injury

The Baltimore Ravens put Devin Duvernay on injured reserve Tuesday in another blow to their increasingly maligned wide receiver group. Duvernay was limited in practice by a foot injury, and the team announced a short time later that he was going on IR. The Ravens claimed veteran receiver Sammy Watkins off waivers.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy