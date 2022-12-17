Read full article on original website
Related
Sand Hills Express
High School Basketball Scores 12/19
Anselmo-Merna 52, Pleasanton 31 (Pleasanton Holiday Tournament) Paxton 50, Mullen 41 (Paxton Holiday Tournament) South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 48, Sandhills Valley 27 (Maxwell Booster Club Tournament) Boys. Pleasanton 63, Anselmo-Merna 17 (Pleasanton Holiday Tournament) South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 64, Sandhills Valley 27 (Maxwell Booster Club Tournament) Paxton 63, Mullen 25 (Paxton Holiday...
Sand Hills Express
Local Sports Calendar for 12/20 – Broken Bow Basketball at Hershey on KBBN / Video Stream
The Broken Bow basketball teams will travel to Hershey tonight for a girls and boys basketball doubleheader. The girls matchup will feature two teams who are a combined 8-2. Broken Bow is 3-1 and picked up their third win of the season Saturday at home against St. Paul. Hershey is 5-1 and has won four in a row. Both boys teams will be looking for their 2nd win of the season. Broken Bow enters at 1-2 and will try to bounce back after a one point loss to St. Paul on Saturday. Hershey collected its first win of the season on Saturday when it defeated Kimball 65-51. Tonight’s games will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and kbbn.com. A live video stream of tonight’s games, accompanied by the radio call, will be available on the Sandhills Express Facebook page and Sandhills Express You Tube channel. The girls varsity game is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the boys game to follow.
Comments / 0