She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
HometownLife.com
Family prays for Christmas miracle for teen struck by vehicle near John Glenn High School
Aalyiah Rasheed-Wiley was just an independent teenager taking charge of her priorities − getting to school on time − when her life and the lives of those who love her changed in one terrible instant. Aalyiah, a 15-year-old sophomore at John Glenn High School in Westland, was crossing...
fox2detroit.com
Royal Oak church giving away free Christmas trees
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Still need a Christmas tree? A Royal Oak church has some left that they are giving away. You can get a tree at Shrine of the Little Flower on 12 Mile and Woodward while supplies last. "We feel it's the last week before Christmas,...
candgnews.com
Kiwanis seeks to help those in need, welcomes volunteers
UTICA/SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The Kiwanis Club of Utica-Shelby Township is a community service organization in Utica whose mission is to help youth and the community through charitable works. It’s Golden K club focuses on senior citizens and veterans; specifically, the club helps with providing medical supplies that the seniors...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kim DeGiulio: My husband and I are having a baby!
DETROIT – I am so excited to finally share that my husband Kevin and I are expecting a baby this spring!. I can’t believe I’m actually even writing this. I have dreamt about being a mom since I was a little girl. I’m so excited that the time is finally here.
candgnews.com
Doctors develop new techniques for recovery from surgery
TROY — Those recovering from surgeries may soon have an easier time thanks to a new treatment plan developed by doctors at Corewell Health East in Troy. The treatment was recently given a statewide recommendation by the Michigan Spine Surgery Improvement Collaborative and has sparked interest from many other hospitals in the area.
fox2detroit.com
Diamondback Saloon, popular country bar in Belleville, closing after nearly 40 years
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Diamondback Saloon, a popular spot for dancing and live music in Belleville is closing. The owner has sold the bar along the I-94 Service Drive to retire after operating the bar since 1985. According to the outgoing owner, Diamondback's new owners plan to make the...
These 20 metro Detroit restaurants are open on Christmas Day
Christmas Day is less than a week away. And if you haven't given any thought to Christmas dinner, we've got you covered. You can give yourself a break and leave the cooking to someone else. Around metro Detroit, many restaurants will be open on Christmas Day. Several of the restaurants...
fox2detroit.com
Joe’s Italian Grill in Roseville plans early January opening; restaurant currently hiring
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A new Italian restaurant in Roseville is planning to open Jan. 3, 2023. Joe's Italian Grill announced the opening on its Facebook page. It will fill the former Noni's Grill space at 28560 Gratiot Ave. The restaurant hasn't released its menu yet, but it did...
candgnews.com
Scholarship program keeps student’s memory alive 50 years later
EASTPOINTE — The memory of William F. Webb continues to live on in Eastpointe Community Schools. Webb, a 1971 East Detroit High School graduate, was killed in a car crash in 1972, just one year after he graduated. After his death, his parents, William and Jean Webb, created the...
Try these 5 eateries now that University of Michigan students are gone on holiday break
ANN ARBOR, MI - From Monday, Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, there are tens of thousands less people in Ann Arbor thanks to University of Michigan’s winter holiday break. That means a lot more space at popular student hotspots on South University Avenue and State Street. Restaurants packed with students during the fall semester now will have a little breathing room for a few weeks.
Look Inside This Abandoned 35 Year Old Hotel In Detroit
Who isn't a fan of something that is abandoned? Whether it be an old funeral home, a house, or even an old mental asylum. Abandoned things are interesting to look into. This abandoned structure is no different. Abandoned Detroit Area Hotel. The hotel isn't ancient by any means, only a...
Oakland County woman wins $4 million running errand for husband
An Oakland County woman is glad her husband asked her to go to the grocery store the day before Thanksgiving because she picked something up besides a turkey — and it will probably change her life. The woman, 49, also purchased a VIP Millions instant Michigan Lottery ticket for $30 at the Kroger located at 1237 North Coolidge Highway in Troy and won $4 million, according to the Michigan Lottery. ...
Man, 36, fatally shot at Madison Heights restaurant
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was fatally shot at a restaurant in Madison Heights.The incident happened at about 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. at the 168 Crab & Karaoke, located at 32415 John R Road. Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim had been shot and was transported to a local hospital by a family member.The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.According to police, at this time, they believe the victim was targeted, and this was not a random incident. The male suspect was last seen driving a dark-colored SUV. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.
fox2detroit.com
19-year-old woman choked, shot after stopping for gas in Detroit on way home from work
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman was choked and shot in the neck when she stopped at a Detroit gas station early Wednesday. UPDATE: Police chopper helps officers catch suspect who shot woman at gas station. The 19-year-old victim who is from Trenton was at the Sunoco at Livernois and...
Handgun found in student's backpack at Waterford's Pierce Middle School
A sixth grade student is in custody at Oakland County Children's Village after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school in Waterford.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Here’s the timeline of a winter storm arriving in Michigan ahead of Christmas -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan. Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs,...
One person dead in mobile home fire in Rochester Hills
Firefighters are still on scene tearing down the mobile home because of several hot spots that were underneath the floor board and in the ceiling.
Vandals target Eastpointe pregnancy clinic, board member home
Pregnancy Aid Detroit, a clinic in Eastpointe, was the victim of vandalism early Saturday morning, along with a board member's home in Grosse Pointe Woods. The attackers spray-painted abortion-rights messages on the buildings and broke windows on the board member's home, the nonprofit group said. This attack is similar to other incidents that have occurred in Michigan and across the country since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June and may be connected...
2 more Ann Arbor schools closed Monday, Dec. 19, due to ‘very high’ staff absences
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Public Schools has canceled classes at two of its buildings Monday, Dec. 19, due to a “very high” number of staff illnesses. The district is unable to ensure sufficient staffing at A2 STEAM K-8 school and Tappan Middle School on Monday, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift said, marking this the third consecutive school day it has had to cancel classes at one of its buildings due to staff illnesses.
Residents Of This Michigan City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
Comments / 0