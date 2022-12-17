ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

fox2detroit.com

Royal Oak church giving away free Christmas trees

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Still need a Christmas tree? A Royal Oak church has some left that they are giving away. You can get a tree at Shrine of the Little Flower on 12 Mile and Woodward while supplies last. "We feel it's the last week before Christmas,...
ROYAL OAK, MI
candgnews.com

Kiwanis seeks to help those in need, welcomes volunteers

UTICA/SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The Kiwanis Club of Utica-Shelby Township is a community service organization in Utica whose mission is to help youth and the community through charitable works. It’s Golden K club focuses on senior citizens and veterans; specifically, the club helps with providing medical supplies that the seniors...
UTICA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Kim DeGiulio: My husband and I are having a baby!

DETROIT – I am so excited to finally share that my husband Kevin and I are expecting a baby this spring!. I can’t believe I’m actually even writing this. I have dreamt about being a mom since I was a little girl. I’m so excited that the time is finally here.
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Doctors develop new techniques for recovery from surgery

TROY — Those recovering from surgeries may soon have an easier time thanks to a new treatment plan developed by doctors at Corewell Health East in Troy. The treatment was recently given a statewide recommendation by the Michigan Spine Surgery Improvement Collaborative and has sparked interest from many other hospitals in the area.
TROY, MI
candgnews.com

Scholarship program keeps student’s memory alive 50 years later

EASTPOINTE — The memory of William F. Webb continues to live on in Eastpointe Community Schools. Webb, a 1971 East Detroit High School graduate, was killed in a car crash in 1972, just one year after he graduated. After his death, his parents, William and Jean Webb, created the...
EASTPOINTE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Try these 5 eateries now that University of Michigan students are gone on holiday break

ANN ARBOR, MI - From Monday, Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, there are tens of thousands less people in Ann Arbor thanks to University of Michigan’s winter holiday break. That means a lot more space at popular student hotspots on South University Avenue and State Street. Restaurants packed with students during the fall semester now will have a little breathing room for a few weeks.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1240 WJIM

Look Inside This Abandoned 35 Year Old Hotel In Detroit

Who isn't a fan of something that is abandoned? Whether it be an old funeral home, a house, or even an old mental asylum. Abandoned things are interesting to look into. This abandoned structure is no different. Abandoned Detroit Area Hotel. The hotel isn't ancient by any means, only a...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Oakland County woman wins $4 million running errand for husband

An Oakland County woman is glad her husband asked her to go to the grocery store the day before Thanksgiving because she picked something up besides a turkey — and it will probably change her life. The woman, 49, also purchased a VIP Millions instant Michigan Lottery ticket for $30 at the Kroger located at 1237 North Coolidge Highway in Troy and won $4 million, according to the Michigan Lottery. ...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Man, 36, fatally shot at Madison Heights restaurant

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was fatally shot at a restaurant in Madison Heights.The incident happened at about 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. at the 168 Crab & Karaoke, located at 32415 John R Road. Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim had been shot and was transported to a local hospital by a family member.The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.According to police, at this time, they believe the victim was targeted, and this was not a random incident. The male suspect was last seen driving a dark-colored SUV. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Vandals target Eastpointe pregnancy clinic, board member home

Pregnancy Aid Detroit, a clinic in Eastpointe, was the victim of vandalism early Saturday morning, along with a board member's home in Grosse Pointe Woods. The attackers spray-painted abortion-rights messages on the buildings and broke windows on the board member's home, the nonprofit group said. This attack is similar to other incidents that have occurred in Michigan and across the country since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June and may be connected...
EASTPOINTE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

2 more Ann Arbor schools closed Monday, Dec. 19, due to ‘very high’ staff absences

ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Public Schools has canceled classes at two of its buildings Monday, Dec. 19, due to a “very high” number of staff illnesses. The district is unable to ensure sufficient staffing at A2 STEAM K-8 school and Tappan Middle School on Monday, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift said, marking this the third consecutive school day it has had to cancel classes at one of its buildings due to staff illnesses.
ANN ARBOR, MI

