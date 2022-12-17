ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

seguintoday.com

Several Navarro Panthers Recognized on All-District 13-4A Football Teams

(Geronimo) — 23 Navarro Panthers were honored on the All-District 13-4A football teams. Named First Team All-District were junior running back Antwoin Mebane, senior running back Colton Chambers and junior guard Mack Berry on offense. On defense, Panther First Team selections were senior defensive end Beau Brumley, junior defensive...
AUSTIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

UTSA's Freshman All American: HS Coach called his shot

Larry Hill knew what kind of player he had at Smithson Valley and couldn't believe how few schools were actually recruiting him. Sure looked like Trey was going to end up at West Point, but Coach Hill had a conversation with UTSA's Jeff Traylor, who just so happen to have a late scholarship come available. The rest is history. Trey went on to have an All American season, and he's still only 18 years old. Now some of those same schools that didn't want anything to do with Trey in high school are some of the same schools that would love to get him to leave UTSA. Here's more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
extrainningsoftball.com

Meet Taylor Jensen, a Two-Time National Champion and UTSA’s Best-Kept Secret

Please forgive Taylor Jensen if her handshake has a certain metallic feel; one can only wear so much jewelry without drawing attention. In this case, though, that attention is well-earned. These days, Jensen is rocking a pair of National Championship rings, rewards for having been part of the Florida Southwestern squad that won back-to-back titles in 2021 and again in 2022.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Michael James Bloch

Michael James Bloch, age 50 of Odessa, Texas passed away on December 17, 2022. Mike was born in Seguin, Texas on October 13, 1972, to Willie and Brenda Bloch. He graduated from Seguin High School where he was active in football, track, UIL, and NHS. He was voted the Wittiest boy in his class.
ODESSA, TX
Pleasanton Express

Judge Bob Hurley – Better than he found it

Atascosa County Judge Robert “Bob” Hurley is a hard-working man who likes to get things done. He is a leader driven by a passion for leaving things better off than he found them. On Dec. 31, after over 60 years of working in both the public and private sectors, Judge Hurley is retiring.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Fatal crash closes Westbound Loop 410 in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a fatal crash that closed down a major highway Wednesday morning. It was around 2:30 A.M. when police were called to Loop 410 West at the Highway 151 exit ramp. That’s where a woman in her 20’s was ejected...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

San Antonio prepares for harshest cold since 2021 winter storm

An arctic air mass is expected to arrive in Texas to create a bitter chill across Christmas weekend. “The strong arctic front looks like it will start to move into the Panhandle late Wednesday night probably after midnight,” Keith White, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said. “It’ll...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

8 people killed in crashes around Austin area this past weekend

AUSTIN, Texas - It has been a deadly weekend on Central Texas roads. According to Austin police, eight people were killed in crashes in the Austin area between Friday night and early Monday morning. "It certainly was a busy weekend for both fatal and serious injury collisions," said Capt. Darren...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

WATCH: A monster reeled in from the depths of Braunig Lake!

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not a record-setter for the lake or even the biggest red drum fish caught this month. But, hey! It’s a fishing story. It’s about the FEELING!. Garrett Brnger talks with novice fisherwoman Ricci Villaseñor who recounts her battle with the scaly monster, “Fil.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Firefighters fought quickly to extinguish fire at Northwest apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters fought quickly to extinguish a fire at a Northwest apartment complex. The incident happened at the 1500 block of Babcock Road at around 12:41 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and fought the fire until they got more support from fire crews and they managed to fight the fire pretty quickly.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Driver killed in rollover crash on West Side highway ramp

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was killed and a passenger was injured during a rollover crash on the West Side on Wednesday morning. San Antonio police said the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. at Loop 410 West near the Highway 151 exit ramp. Details about what caused the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

