Read full article on original website
Related
seguintoday.com
Several Navarro Panthers Recognized on All-District 13-4A Football Teams
(Geronimo) — 23 Navarro Panthers were honored on the All-District 13-4A football teams. Named First Team All-District were junior running back Antwoin Mebane, senior running back Colton Chambers and junior guard Mack Berry on offense. On defense, Panther First Team selections were senior defensive end Beau Brumley, junior defensive...
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA's Freshman All American: HS Coach called his shot
Larry Hill knew what kind of player he had at Smithson Valley and couldn't believe how few schools were actually recruiting him. Sure looked like Trey was going to end up at West Point, but Coach Hill had a conversation with UTSA's Jeff Traylor, who just so happen to have a late scholarship come available. The rest is history. Trey went on to have an All American season, and he's still only 18 years old. Now some of those same schools that didn't want anything to do with Trey in high school are some of the same schools that would love to get him to leave UTSA. Here's more.
news4sanantonio.com
La Vernia, South San, Clemens, and Holy Cross players get their All-Star game jersey's
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Clemens' Jameer Dudley, Travion Smith, and Evan Tapp, HolyCross' Rudy Rodriguez, South San's Joseph Salinas, and La Vernia's Barrett Eddlemon as they will represent the Team Black in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th.
extrainningsoftball.com
Meet Taylor Jensen, a Two-Time National Champion and UTSA’s Best-Kept Secret
Please forgive Taylor Jensen if her handshake has a certain metallic feel; one can only wear so much jewelry without drawing attention. In this case, though, that attention is well-earned. These days, Jensen is rocking a pair of National Championship rings, rewards for having been part of the Florida Southwestern squad that won back-to-back titles in 2021 and again in 2022.
seguintoday.com
Michael James Bloch
Michael James Bloch, age 50 of Odessa, Texas passed away on December 17, 2022. Mike was born in Seguin, Texas on October 13, 1972, to Willie and Brenda Bloch. He graduated from Seguin High School where he was active in football, track, UIL, and NHS. He was voted the Wittiest boy in his class.
KSAT 12
Canyon Lake teacher arrested in November for alleged inappropriate relationship with 15-year-old student, reports say
CANYON LAKE, Texas – A former teacher at Canyon Lake High School was arrested on Nov. 14 for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old student. Devon Hooper, 38, was booked into Comal County Jail and released the same day on a charge of improper relationship between educator and student, court records show.
Pleasanton Express
Judge Bob Hurley – Better than he found it
Atascosa County Judge Robert “Bob” Hurley is a hard-working man who likes to get things done. He is a leader driven by a passion for leaving things better off than he found them. On Dec. 31, after over 60 years of working in both the public and private sectors, Judge Hurley is retiring.
Soldier surprises sister at elementary school after six months in basic training
SAN ANTONIO — A solider home from basic training surprised her sister younger sister at Hillcrest Elementary. San Antonio ISD shared the sweet moment to their YouTube page in a video which now has hundreds of views. The soldier had been in basic training for six months. As she...
KTSA
Fatal crash closes Westbound Loop 410 in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a fatal crash that closed down a major highway Wednesday morning. It was around 2:30 A.M. when police were called to Loop 410 West at the Highway 151 exit ramp. That’s where a woman in her 20’s was ejected...
Remembering the San Antonio leaders, personalities who died in 2022
Here's who San Antonio had to say goodbye to this year.
How to prepare your pipes for Thursday's freeze in San Antonio
Here's how to protect your pipes if you're traveling.
news4sanantonio.com
Reward offered for tips on suspect in fatal 2009 shooting of local teen
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help finding the person who murdered a local teen. On December 19, 2009, Paul Deleon, 17, was shot and killed at the intersection of Fair Avenue and New Braunfels. According to investigators, someone in a white Nissan Frontier pickup shot at the car DeLeon...
tpr.org
San Antonio prepares for harshest cold since 2021 winter storm
An arctic air mass is expected to arrive in Texas to create a bitter chill across Christmas weekend. “The strong arctic front looks like it will start to move into the Panhandle late Wednesday night probably after midnight,” Keith White, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said. “It’ll...
fox7austin.com
8 people killed in crashes around Austin area this past weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been a deadly weekend on Central Texas roads. According to Austin police, eight people were killed in crashes in the Austin area between Friday night and early Monday morning. "It certainly was a busy weekend for both fatal and serious injury collisions," said Capt. Darren...
News Channel 25
San Antonio teens fatally run over while Christmas shopping, suspect flees: Police
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — GoFundMe campaigns have been launched for two teen boys fatally run over outside a San Antonio mall while Christmas shopping. Jordan Canedo, 15, and James Solis Jr, 17, had been crossing the street in a designated crosswalk Friday night when they were struck by an unknown vehicle, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
KSAT 12
WATCH: A monster reeled in from the depths of Braunig Lake!
SAN ANTONIO – It’s not a record-setter for the lake or even the biggest red drum fish caught this month. But, hey! It’s a fishing story. It’s about the FEELING!. Garrett Brnger talks with novice fisherwoman Ricci Villaseñor who recounts her battle with the scaly monster, “Fil.”
news4sanantonio.com
Firefighters fought quickly to extinguish fire at Northwest apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters fought quickly to extinguish a fire at a Northwest apartment complex. The incident happened at the 1500 block of Babcock Road at around 12:41 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and fought the fire until they got more support from fire crews and they managed to fight the fire pretty quickly.
KSAT 12
Driver killed in rollover crash on West Side highway ramp
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was killed and a passenger was injured during a rollover crash on the West Side on Wednesday morning. San Antonio police said the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. at Loop 410 West near the Highway 151 exit ramp. Details about what caused the...
myfoxzone.com
Texas legends Willie Nelson and ZZ Top team up for concert at iconic Hill Country venue
AUSTIN, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) "Shotgun Willie" may sit around in his underwear, but next April, he'll be a "Sharp Dressed Man." Taking the iconic stage at Whitewater Ampitheater in New Braunfels, Willie Nelson and ZZ Top will perform together on April 14 and 15, 2023. While Nelson is...
Comments / 0