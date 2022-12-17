ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon County, TN

WKRN News 2

Search for Lawrence County man missing since September

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A call for help has been sent by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department as they look for a man missing now for several months. John Paul Whitehead has been missing since September 30, 2022, according to the sheriff’s department. He was last seen in the area of Skyline Madison in […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
WSMV

One dead in crash on I-65 in Robertson County

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Commuters into Nashville from Robertson County were forced to find alternate routes Monday morning after a crash on the interstate turned into a death investigation. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the vehicle crashed on I-65 South, just after the College Street/Hwy 52 exit. The driver...
PORTLAND, TN
thunder1320.com

Coffee County to honor top volunteer

Coffee County citizens are encouraged to attend the Coffee County Commission meeting January 10th and celebrate this year’s top volunteer, selected from among several outstanding nominees. After soliciting public nominations for volunteers, citizens from various walks of life served on a committee to independently review all submissions and prioritize...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

Church to Offer Shelter from the Cold

The Smithville Cumberland Presbyterian Church will open their fellowship hall Thursday night as a warming shelter to the homeless or individuals and families without heat. “Perhaps you have heard that its going to be really cold in middle Tennessee Thursday night through the weekend,” said church pastor Isaac Gray. “In response to this we want to provide a warm place for those who might need it during this cold snap. If you do not have adequate heating then you are welcome to come to the Smithville Cumberland Presbyterian Church located at 201, South College Street,” Gray continued.
SMITHVILLE, TN
rejournals.com

Cushman & Wakefield adds managing director for Tennessee

Cushman & Wakefield’s Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group has hired Tyler Mayo as managing director to support the firm’s brokerage activities throughout Tennessee. Mayo joins Ian Anderson, who was hired as the Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group’s first Nashville broker in July of 2022. The two will work together to expand Cushman & Wakefield’s multifamily presence throughout Nashville and Middle and East Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Tennessee Lookout

The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee

Like many of you, I was brought up in a Christian household and so I know the story of Christmas well — a story of a Middle Eastern Jewish couple who had to travel before the times of AirBnB and, arriving at their destination, finding all the inns were full. It’s a good thing that […] The post The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee

Here are some places in to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection. If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.
NASHVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Daniel Eugene (Danny) Page

68-year-old Daniel Eugene (Danny) Page of Alexandria died Monday at Wilson Manor Assisted Living Center in Lebanon. He was a DeKalb County native and a member of West Main Baptist Church. He was employed at Shenandoah Mills. The funeral will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria. Dusty Desimone will officiate and burial will be in Hillview Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the service at 2 p.m. Page was preceded in death by his father, Willis Edward Page; a sister, Marcie; and a brother, David. He is survived by his mother, Katie Ruth Page of Alexandria. Nieces, Magan and Sonny Mask and Karissa and Dewayne Grandstaff all of Watertown. Great nieces and nephews, Lucas Paris, Cody Paris, Amber Granstaff, and Aiden Granstaff. Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria is in charge of the arrangements.
ALEXANDRIA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro is the 3rd Fastest Growing City in America

(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro, Tennessee is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States. Sara Bartlett with TRN has more…. SmartAsset reports that Murfreesboro ranks as the 3rd fastest growing boomtown in America. The ‘Boro has seen a massive increase in housing, which has added up to a 31.4%...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

1 killed, 1 injured in Smyrna crash

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed and another person was injured after a crash on Sam Ridley Parkway early Sunday morning in Smyrna, according to police. Officials said the crash near the Lowry Street exit happened before 5 a.m. One person died at the scene while another was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
SMYRNA, TN

