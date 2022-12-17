Read full article on original website
Related
Middle Tennessee homes with huge Christmas light displays
Looking for that house that could rival the Griswold's light display? There are several to be found around Middle Tennessee that you can enjoy for free.
Dangerous cold, slick roads Thursday evening, Friday
Temperatures are expected to stay sub-freezing for four consecutive days. There will be snow in the transition, but the dangerous cold is the biggest concern.
Middle Tennessee prepares for winter weather this week
Cities across Middle Tennessee are preparing for a possible winter storm toward the end of the week.
Search for Lawrence County man missing since September
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A call for help has been sent by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department as they look for a man missing now for several months. John Paul Whitehead has been missing since September 30, 2022, according to the sheriff’s department. He was last seen in the area of Skyline Madison in […]
WSMV
One dead in crash on I-65 in Robertson County
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Commuters into Nashville from Robertson County were forced to find alternate routes Monday morning after a crash on the interstate turned into a death investigation. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the vehicle crashed on I-65 South, just after the College Street/Hwy 52 exit. The driver...
fox17.com
Blue Angels jet lands at Smyrna Airport as planning begins for Great Tennessee Air Show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Planning has begun for the 2023 Great Tennessee Air Show!. A Blue Angels jet landed at the Smyrna Airport on Monday for a winter visit to the Midstate. The world-famous flight demonstration squadron will headline the air show June 10 and 11 of next year.
thunder1320.com
Coffee County to honor top volunteer
Coffee County citizens are encouraged to attend the Coffee County Commission meeting January 10th and celebrate this year’s top volunteer, selected from among several outstanding nominees. After soliciting public nominations for volunteers, citizens from various walks of life served on a committee to independently review all submissions and prioritize...
wjle.com
Church to Offer Shelter from the Cold
The Smithville Cumberland Presbyterian Church will open their fellowship hall Thursday night as a warming shelter to the homeless or individuals and families without heat. “Perhaps you have heard that its going to be really cold in middle Tennessee Thursday night through the weekend,” said church pastor Isaac Gray. “In response to this we want to provide a warm place for those who might need it during this cold snap. If you do not have adequate heating then you are welcome to come to the Smithville Cumberland Presbyterian Church located at 201, South College Street,” Gray continued.
rejournals.com
Cushman & Wakefield adds managing director for Tennessee
Cushman & Wakefield’s Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group has hired Tyler Mayo as managing director to support the firm’s brokerage activities throughout Tennessee. Mayo joins Ian Anderson, who was hired as the Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group’s first Nashville broker in July of 2022. The two will work together to expand Cushman & Wakefield’s multifamily presence throughout Nashville and Middle and East Tennessee.
WKRN
One dead, at least one injured in crash on Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna
Authorities are investigating a deadly accident in Smyrna that closed areas of Sam Ridley Parkway Sunday morning for several hours. One dead, at least one injured in crash on Sam Ridley …. Authorities are investigating a deadly accident in Smyrna that closed areas of Sam Ridley Parkway Sunday morning for...
The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee
Like many of you, I was brought up in a Christian household and so I know the story of Christmas well — a story of a Middle Eastern Jewish couple who had to travel before the times of AirBnB and, arriving at their destination, finding all the inns were full. It’s a good thing that […] The post The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
City of Murfreesboro finds new contamination site on East Fork Stones River, blames Middle Point Landfill
Continuing the saga between Middle Point Landfill and the City of Murfreesboro, the city now says it has identified a new, third contamination site on the East Fork Stones River.
Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee
Here are some places in to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection. If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.
wjle.com
Daniel Eugene (Danny) Page
68-year-old Daniel Eugene (Danny) Page of Alexandria died Monday at Wilson Manor Assisted Living Center in Lebanon. He was a DeKalb County native and a member of West Main Baptist Church. He was employed at Shenandoah Mills. The funeral will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria. Dusty Desimone will officiate and burial will be in Hillview Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the service at 2 p.m. Page was preceded in death by his father, Willis Edward Page; a sister, Marcie; and a brother, David. He is survived by his mother, Katie Ruth Page of Alexandria. Nieces, Magan and Sonny Mask and Karissa and Dewayne Grandstaff all of Watertown. Great nieces and nephews, Lucas Paris, Cody Paris, Amber Granstaff, and Aiden Granstaff. Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria is in charge of the arrangements.
Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia
On December 20, 2022, the missing Columbia Tennessee woman Emily Goodwin was found by her father deceased under a tree not very far from where her vehicle was abandoned according to a caringbreige.org post from her father Mike Goodwin. Mike Goodwin went on to say this in his journal entry:
Franklin girl battling cancer gets selfless wish granted
A little girl battling rare cancer selflessly wanted to give back to a local animal rescue. Her wish to help others came true!
WKRN
‘We’re working our way through the list’: TN Attorney General continues litigation in opioid crisis
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has made it a point to hold companies accountable for contributing to the opioid epidemic. ‘We’re working our way through the list’: TN Attorney …. Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has made it a point to hold companies accountable for contributing to the...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro is the 3rd Fastest Growing City in America
(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro, Tennessee is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States. Sara Bartlett with TRN has more…. SmartAsset reports that Murfreesboro ranks as the 3rd fastest growing boomtown in America. The ‘Boro has seen a massive increase in housing, which has added up to a 31.4%...
WSMV
1 killed, 1 injured in Smyrna crash
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed and another person was injured after a crash on Sam Ridley Parkway early Sunday morning in Smyrna, according to police. Officials said the crash near the Lowry Street exit happened before 5 a.m. One person died at the scene while another was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
mainstreetmaury.com
Exit closing at The Crossings causes major traffic delays in Spring Hill
Christmas shoppers in Spring Hill were forced to deal with a difficult traffic situation late last week when the roundabout exit of The Crossings to US Hwy 31 was closed for a paving project. The Tennessee Dept. of Transportation project – unbeknownst to city officials – left drivers just one...
Comments / 0