A supernatural pull toward the culinary arts made it clear that Chef Liz would dedicate her life to healing the soul by sharing innovative and time-honored traditional Southern comfort food. Under the watchful eye of her mother and grandmother, Chef Liz honed her passion for cooking while growing up in Cleveland, Ohio. Her never-ending love and enthusiasm for food led to the opening of hot-spot restaurants. She has been highlighted in the media for her highly sought-after food and inspiring work within the community. Chef Liz prides herself on being innovative with her whimsical 2-in-1 desserts that pair freshly baked pastries with homemade ice creams made with only the freshest ingredients. As one of the first African American, female-owned national ice cream brands in mass production, Chef Liz crafts her blissfully Southern artisan desserts by celebrating her roots and community.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO