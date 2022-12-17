Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Heights Law Department Claims No Cameras During November 10th Car Accident with Off-Duty City EmployeeBrown on ClevelandCleveland Heights, OH
Looking for Chinese Food in Cleveland, Ohio? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in AsiatownIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Maple Heights Councilman Timothy Tatum, District Three, Brings Holiday Cheer to the Senior CommunityBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Chef Sean Kerrigan takes over kitchen at Betts in Cleveland, plans upscale comfort food
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Executive chef Sean Kerrigan, a former sous chef at Red the Steakhouse and at the former Urban Farmer, both in downtown Cleveland, has taken over the kitchen at Eat at Betts in the Kimpton Schoefield Hotel on East 9th Street. Betts, which has been open for...
Salmon Dave’s to close for major renovation
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Longtime Rocky River restaurant Salmon Dave’s Pacific Grille will close temporarily for a renovation coming on the heels of its 30th anniversary. The restaurant is expected to be closed for three to four weeks for what Hospitality Restaurants is billing as “a floor-to-ceiling remodel” that will start Jan. 1.
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 22-25)
Hilarities hosts annual Home for the Holidays showcase and Boys from the County Hell return to House of Blues
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights butcher gets holiday sales boost. Have consumers turned a corner?
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Brisket, tenderloin, and especially prepared foods are flying out the door this holiday season at Mister Brisket in Cleveland Heights. “Crazy,” said owner Hank Kornblut. “Whatever’s going on, people still have money and they still want to spend money.”. Mister Brisket has...
Looking for Chinese Food in Cleveland, Ohio? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Asiatown
The other day, I got lunch with friends for once and not by myself (I know, shocking!). For our meal, we decided to venture to Cleveland's Asiatown neighborhood and went to Wonton Gourmet & BBQ, a Chinese restaurant that offers Cantonese cuisine.
The Boiler 65 Has Closed Its Last Remaining Location
The Gordon Square restaurant, which opened in 2017, is now closed
clevelandmagazine.com
Cleveland Magazine's Most Interesting People 2023
In every city's history, there are points when the next wave of leaders, entrepreneurs, activists, athletes, makers, thinkers and doers come together to build on the past and carry us into the future. This year, we shine a light on 19 Clevelanders who are forging the way forward for Northeast Ohio — 2023's Most Interesting People. Edited by Ron Ledgard and Dillon Stewart.
Old Brooklyn Chooses Mixed-Use Project for St. Luke's, United Methodist Block
The proposal would include a renovation of St. Luke's with a 70-unit apartment building and retail space
Cincinnati Herald
Local Executive Chef Liz Rogers goes national with her Creamalicious Ice Cream
A supernatural pull toward the culinary arts made it clear that Chef Liz would dedicate her life to healing the soul by sharing innovative and time-honored traditional Southern comfort food. Under the watchful eye of her mother and grandmother, Chef Liz honed her passion for cooking while growing up in Cleveland, Ohio. Her never-ending love and enthusiasm for food led to the opening of hot-spot restaurants. She has been highlighted in the media for her highly sought-after food and inspiring work within the community. Chef Liz prides herself on being innovative with her whimsical 2-in-1 desserts that pair freshly baked pastries with homemade ice creams made with only the freshest ingredients. As one of the first African American, female-owned national ice cream brands in mass production, Chef Liz crafts her blissfully Southern artisan desserts by celebrating her roots and community.
cleveland19.com
Euclid mom desperate for her 2 sons to return home
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy and his 16-year-old brother have been missing for several weeks now and their mom said she is very afraid for their safety. Le’Shawn Terrell didn’t come home from school on Dec. 12. Leon Terrell Jr. ran away from his grandmother’s Cleveland...
3 Great Pizza Places In Cleveland
If you're looking for a delicious pizza dining experience in Cleveland, look no further! From a casual spot for lunch to upscale restaurants with an extensive gourmet pizza selection, this city has it all.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lorain, OH
Lorain is a city on the shores of the mighty Lake Erie. This city in Lorain County, Ohio, is home to over 312,000 inhabitants. Fascinatingly, Lorain earned the moniker "International City" because it is home to over 70 nationalities. Historically, this city was famous back in the day for its...
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like Italian sweet treats, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their cannoli (which the bakery fills to order!) and their scrumptious cassata cake, which is a moist sponge cake with strawberries, custard, and whipped cream. They also make great tiramisu, eclairs, biscotti, brownies, and more. If you're in need of a wedding cake, they make gorgeous and delicious ones. And if you prefer something savory, check out their pepperoni bread.
cleveland19.com
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot at a Cleveland convenience store Tuesday evening. The shooting happened around 7 pm at the Alexandria Market located at 7602 Madison Avenue. A 13-year-old male and a 66-year-old man were taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition, according to Cleveland EMS. This...
The Music Settlement's Winter Solstice Concert and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week
Plenty of holiday music awaits to cap off 2022
cleveland19.com
Squatters may have started fire in Cleveland home, firefighters say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled a house fire in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Crews were called out to the home in the 3400 block of E. 125th Street around 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, heave smoke was seen coming from the back of the...
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a bakery with delicious treats?. If so, you should visit these local businesses in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you like cakes, you can't go wrong with this bakery in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood. All of their cakes are made from scratch and made to order. Customers can't get enough of their carrot cake. They also make a fantastic black forest cake along with tiramisu and Chantilly cakes, which are simple-syrup-laced sponge cakes topped with whipped cream. The bakery also offers a wide selection of cheesecakes, including (but not limited to) apple caramel, Oreo, raspberry lemonade, mocha chocolate chip, key lime, vanilla, and banana split.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio Releases Original Song and Music Video Featuring Local Pro Athletes
BGCNEO hopes to double the number of kids served by 2025
Cavs and City of Cleveland Unveil 12th Renovated Neighborhood Gym as Kovacic Rec Center Reopens
As part of the Q Deal, the Cavs agreed to redo 24 courts around the city
Comments / 3