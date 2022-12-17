Read full article on original website
Sand Hills Express
Custer County Treasurer’s Office to Limit Staff Thursday and Friday
BROKEN BOW – Staffing will be limited on Thursday and Friday at the Custer County Treasurer’s Office, according to a statement from the Custer County Treasurer. Due to inclement weather, the Treasurer’s Office requests that those who have business to do on either of those days call ahead to ensure that staff will be able to accommodate. The office can be reached at 308-872-2921.
Sand Hills Express
Mayoral Decree Declares City Closures Thursday and Friday
BROKEN BOW – A statement released by Mayor Rod Sonnichsen indicates that all city operations will be suspended Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, due to the impending cold weather conditions. Departments affected include the Street and Parks Department, Water and Sewer, Electric Department, City Hall, and the...
Sand Hills Express
Broken Bow Optimist International Announce Youth of the Month
BROKEN BOW – The Broken Bow Optimist Club has announced their Youth of the Month for the past month: Lainey Palmer and Roman Schmidt are the Broken Bow seniors nominated for their outstanding leadership and optimism. Lainey Palmer, president of Broken Bow’s FBLA chapter, was nominated by Chris Smith,...
Sand Hills Express
High School Basketball Scores 12/20
The Broken Bow girls and boys basketball teams each fell to Hershey on the road Tuesday night. The Broken Bow girls team suffered their second loss of the season. Broken Bow held a ten point lead in the second quarter but Hershey trimmed it to five at halftime. In the third quarter, Broken Bow regained a ten point lead but could not hold it as Hershey came back to claim a 44-40 victory. Broken Bow’s MaKinley Tobey led all scorers with 14 points. The Lady Indians are now 3-2 on the season. The Broken Bow boys team fell to Hershey 43-34. Broken Bow led 30-26 going into the fourth quarter but managed just one field goal in the final quarter and was outscored 17-4 in the final eight minutes. Eli Coble led Broken Bow with a team high 11 points. Broken Bow is now 1-3 on the season.
Sand Hills Express
Local Sports Calendar for 12/20 – Broken Bow Basketball at Hershey on KBBN / Video Stream
The Broken Bow basketball teams will travel to Hershey tonight for a girls and boys basketball doubleheader. The girls matchup will feature two teams who are a combined 8-2. Broken Bow is 3-1 and picked up their third win of the season Saturday at home against St. Paul. Hershey is 5-1 and has won four in a row. Both boys teams will be looking for their 2nd win of the season. Broken Bow enters at 1-2 and will try to bounce back after a one point loss to St. Paul on Saturday. Hershey collected its first win of the season on Saturday when it defeated Kimball 65-51. Tonight’s games will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and kbbn.com. A live video stream of tonight’s games, accompanied by the radio call, will be available on the Sandhills Express Facebook page and Sandhills Express You Tube channel. The girls varsity game is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the boys game to follow.
