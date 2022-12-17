The Broken Bow basketball teams will travel to Hershey tonight for a girls and boys basketball doubleheader. The girls matchup will feature two teams who are a combined 8-2. Broken Bow is 3-1 and picked up their third win of the season Saturday at home against St. Paul. Hershey is 5-1 and has won four in a row. Both boys teams will be looking for their 2nd win of the season. Broken Bow enters at 1-2 and will try to bounce back after a one point loss to St. Paul on Saturday. Hershey collected its first win of the season on Saturday when it defeated Kimball 65-51. Tonight’s games will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and kbbn.com. A live video stream of tonight’s games, accompanied by the radio call, will be available on the Sandhills Express Facebook page and Sandhills Express You Tube channel. The girls varsity game is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the boys game to follow.

