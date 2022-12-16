Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the DiscovererL. CaneFlorida State
Walmart now offers drone delivery of goods for $3.99R.A. HeimTampa, FL
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden HistoryModern GlobeTampa, FL
Dreams Can Come TrueH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Explore the World's Largest Collection of Vinyl Records Here in FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
What Tampa Bay holiday events are open Christmas Day?
There are many holiday locations and events across the Tampa Bay area that are open for families to visit on Christmas Day.
995qyk.com
Baby It’s Going To Be A Cold Tampa Bay Christmas
Baby it’s going to be a cold Tampa Bay Christmas. Forecasters in the Tampa Bay area already predicting we might see the coldest Christmas in 27 years. Their high-tech weather models are telling us it will be very, very, cold. How cold is that exactly? Well, they’re not sure. We’re told the last time the bay area saw 30 degrees on the Christmas holiday was way back in 1995.
Tampa Bay area man gets the ultimate gift of life just in time for Christmas
Christmas came early for a Tampa Bay area family, after a man found the kidney donor match he’d been patiently waiting for.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete artist Nick Davis dies at 31
I’m still trying to find my place in the art world. That’s why I just love to draw. I just love to know that art is taking care of itself. And I won’t be here forever, so with the time that I do have, I’d rather my art make an impact. With every opportunity I have to draw, it’s an opportunity to spread a new message. And that’s the only thing I focus on. I don’t need to reach millions of people. I just need to reach one person, and let that one person take the message to the next person.
Glass falls from Tampa’s tallest building, closing part of Ashley Drive
Police have shut down the street in front of the Regions Building after one of the tower's windows broke Tuesday morning.
tippnews.com
Tampa Bay Foot And Ankle Provider Promotes Conservative Options
TAMPA and LARGO, Fla., Dec. 19, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A new podiatrist is making waves at Modern Foot & Ankle. Patrick Derby, DPM, joined the Central Florida podiatric group recently, invigorating the Tampa, Westchase, and Largo clinics with his surgical dexterity, expansive knowledge of conservative therapies—and love of surfing.
Cost of living, inflation impacting Tampa Bay residents this holiday season
The holidays can put extra stress on people dealing with the record-high cost of living in Tampa Bay.
Glass falling from Tampa highrise closes Ashley Drive
The Tampa Police Department (TPD) sent out a warning about falling glass in Downtown Tampa on Tuesday, according to their Twitter.
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the Discoverer
Photo byLovelyLillith, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. If you want to learn or experience something new, there's arguably no better place to do it than a museum. And even better, the chances are good that if you're in a museum in Florida, you're out of the heat, into the air conditioning, and looking at some memorable things.
Tampa could see ‘coldest air of the season’ before Christmas
Ready your sweaters, the Tampa Bay area could see its coldest air of the season in time for the Christmas holiday.
“Tiger King” Star Carole Baskin Talks About New Streaming Show And Secret Big Cat Owners
TAMPA, Fla. – If you thought you saw a big Putty-tat, you probably did. In recent years, secret privately-owned tigers and other exotic cats have suddenly appeared, roaming in big cities like Houston, Dallas, and Atlanta. But a new federal bill, the Big Cat Public
Florida State Fair announces stocking stuffer sale on ticket bundles
The Florida State Fair announced a new sale on Monday, the Florida State Fair Friends & Family 4-pack.
100 families gifted bikes by Tampa business owner, organization
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Business owner Sheba Lewis knows first-hand what it's like for families to struggle to afford gifts over the holidays. “I remember my mom adding mine and my siblings' names to community toy distribution lists during the Christmas holidays,” said Sheba Lewis, owner of Bea Lovely Scrubs. “I was able to have great Christmases because we received donated toys. So, this is my way of giving back to the community that gave so much to me.”
fox13news.com
200-acre racetrack takes shape east of Tampa for car enthusiasts
TAMPA, Fla. - A huge racetrack is taking shape near the intersection of I-4 and I-75, just east of Tampa, but it's not for NASCAR or Formula 1. It's for ordinary people who love cars and want to drive fast – legally. Motor Enclave Tampa is a 200-acre track...
wild941.com
Tampa Area Residents Who Won $1M Or Better In 2022
This year has been great for people buying lottery tickets! Specifically the scratch off ones, and right here in the Tampa Bay Area. Publix has had many winners, and peoples lives are changing just by playing. I guess I haven’t gotten so lucky yet. I buy tickets almost every week...
orlandoweekly.com
This St. Pete mid-century time capsule comes with a private, hidden lake
This largely untouched retro home in St. Petersburg would be a marvel on its own. The built-ins and swinging bachelor decor is enough to drive any fan of mid-century design wild. But what really sets the home at 5034 28th Ave N. is fully hidden from view of any looky-loos...
Homeless Lakeland residents treated to VIP Christmas experience
"If there's one thing our 40-something volunteers do, it might be a touch, it might be the lipstick, it might just be the way they put that food on the table, remind them of where they were before they became homeless," she said.
Joy of Giving Celebration sends thousands home with free gifts, smiles and hope
TAMPA, Fla — With the holidays just around the corner, the 13th annual Joy of Giving Celebration is bringing hope to hundreds of families in the Tampa area. A parade through an east Tampa neighborhood Saturday featured floats, marching bands and cheering kids. It was one part Christmas, one part Gasparilla, and all parts community fun.
Arctic air mass heading to Tampa Bay expected to bring chilly Christmas
An arctic airmass making its way through the United States could make things chilly for anyone waking up early on Christmas morning.
thejaxsonmag.com
Sights and Scenes: KRATE at the Grove
Located in Wesley Chapel, a Tampa suburb, KRATE at the Grove is one of the largest container parks in the world. Completed in June 2022, the $20 million project currently features 29 restaurants and 17 retail shops in 94 repurposed shipping containers at more affordable leasing rates than traditional brick and mortar commercial spaces. Covering seven acres, the project was proposed as an addition to an adjacent strip mall that had been recently acquired by Israeli developer Mishorim Gold Properties. Providing an economic boost for their property, Mishorim Gold Properties plans to develop additional shipping container parks in the future.
