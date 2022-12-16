ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

995qyk.com

Baby It’s Going To Be A Cold Tampa Bay Christmas

Baby it’s going to be a cold Tampa Bay Christmas. Forecasters in the Tampa Bay area already predicting we might see the coldest Christmas in 27 years. Their high-tech weather models are telling us it will be very, very, cold. How cold is that exactly? Well, they’re not sure. We’re told the last time the bay area saw 30 degrees on the Christmas holiday was way back in 1995.
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete artist Nick Davis dies at 31

I’m still trying to find my place in the art world. That’s why I just love to draw. I just love to know that art is taking care of itself. And I won’t be here forever, so with the time that I do have, I’d rather my art make an impact. With every opportunity I have to draw, it’s an opportunity to spread a new message. And that’s the only thing I focus on. I don’t need to reach millions of people. I just need to reach one person, and let that one person take the message to the next person.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
tippnews.com

Tampa Bay Foot And Ankle Provider Promotes Conservative Options

TAMPA and LARGO, Fla., Dec. 19, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A new podiatrist is making waves at Modern Foot & Ankle. Patrick Derby, DPM, joined the Central Florida podiatric group recently, invigorating the Tampa, Westchase, and Largo clinics with his surgical dexterity, expansive knowledge of conservative therapies—and love of surfing.
LARGO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

100 families gifted bikes by Tampa business owner, organization

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Business owner Sheba Lewis knows first-hand what it's like for families to struggle to afford gifts over the holidays. “I remember my mom adding mine and my siblings' names to community toy distribution lists during the Christmas holidays,” said Sheba Lewis, owner of Bea Lovely Scrubs. “I was able to have great Christmases because we received donated toys. So, this is my way of giving back to the community that gave so much to me.”
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

200-acre racetrack takes shape east of Tampa for car enthusiasts

TAMPA, Fla. - A huge racetrack is taking shape near the intersection of I-4 and I-75, just east of Tampa, but it's not for NASCAR or Formula 1. It's for ordinary people who love cars and want to drive fast – legally. Motor Enclave Tampa is a 200-acre track...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Area Residents Who Won $1M Or Better In 2022

This year has been great for people buying lottery tickets! Specifically the scratch off ones, and right here in the Tampa Bay Area. Publix has had many winners, and peoples lives are changing just by playing. I guess I haven’t gotten so lucky yet. I buy tickets almost every week...
TAMPA, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Sights and Scenes: KRATE at the Grove

Located in Wesley Chapel, a Tampa suburb, KRATE at the Grove is one of the largest container parks in the world. Completed in June 2022, the $20 million project currently features 29 restaurants and 17 retail shops in 94 repurposed shipping containers at more affordable leasing rates than traditional brick and mortar commercial spaces. Covering seven acres, the project was proposed as an addition to an adjacent strip mall that had been recently acquired by Israeli developer Mishorim Gold Properties. Providing an economic boost for their property, Mishorim Gold Properties plans to develop additional shipping container parks in the future.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL

