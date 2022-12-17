Easy Winter Break Boredom Busters

No matter what Holiday you are celebrating this season, Macaroni Kid Colorado Springs would like to extended its warmest wishes to you and your family! If you didn't already know, my name is Jenn and I am the owner/publisher/editor of Macaroni Kid Colorado Springs. I wanted to take a minute to thank all of you for supporting this small business. Macaroni Kid has been around for 14 years!! Each territory/web page is independently owned/operated. Most of the sites are "One man Shows' so your support means a lot to us! I took over this site in June of 2021 and I am really loving it! As a mom, at the first of the month I would sit down and try to find some fun things to do on the weekends or whenever we had a day off or some free time. It was a long process to say the least, especially to only come up with 2 or 3 things for the month to do. Taking on a Macaroni Kid site was exactly what I was looking for and right in my wheelhouse. I was a Kindergarten teacher for many years so you might see more S.T.E.A.M., craft projects or hands on activities on my site vs others, but I can't help it. I know kids love to get their hands into fun activities and it is always fun to watch them learn and grow. This site is growing leaps and bounds and I am so excited to be a part of it! Our FB and Instagram pages are doing rapidly growing as well!! I am excited to get the events out to you each month, and am always adding them as they are found or updated. I hope you know my phone is always open as well as my email for suggestions or expressing your wants. I do this site for YOU, my readers! If you want more Guides, tell me! You want more articles, let me know! You want to see more (self help, parent night outs, special needs resources, etc) just let me know. This is YOUR GO TO PAGE for those exact things! I am hear for you and your families to find your family fun! That is what Macaroni Kid is all about!!

