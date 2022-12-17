Read full article on original website
You Won’t Believe What I Saw At A Maine Gas Station On Sunday
Because I am a social person, I love being around people. Fairs, concerts, festivals, even just going shopping with the kids on a Sunday afternoon. And, I honestly believe that most people are level headed and have the best intentions. Most of the time... But, sometimes, I witness something that...
New property tax relief for Maine seniors is quite popular
A new tax relief program for Maine homeowners over the age of 65 has proven to be quite popular in its first year. The program allows Maine homeowners age 65 and older to have their property taxes frozen at the previous year's levels, as long as they meet a few requirements. Applications closed earlier this month.
Storm knocks out power to nearly an entire town, as Maine digs out
FRYEBURG, Maine — Andy Dufresne was quite a busy man on Saturday. The Fryeburg Fire Chief was leading emergency response efforts after the first snowstorm of the year. He had been at work since the day before the snow started and had been fielding calls since before sunrise Saturday, as nearly the entire town had no electricity.
Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas
If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
Buxton police chief placed on paid administrative leave
BUXTON, Maine — Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline was placed on paid administrative leave last week. According to the town's board of selectmen chair Frank Pulsoni, the decision was made during an executive session last Thursday. Pulsoni would not comment on the circumstances surrounding the decision, describing it only...
More than 68,000 Mainers without power following snow storm
The number of power outages across Maine continues to increase for Central Maine Power customers on Saturday morning as snow and rain moves through the state. As of 10:30 AM., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 68,000 customers without power in its coverage area. Oxford County has the most...
What Will Maine Medical Center Do After Buying Union Station Plaza in Portland?
Maine Health, the non-profit organization that owns Maine Medical Center, announced on Thursday that it has purchased the Union Station Plaza on St. John Street in Portland. The shopping plaza is just down the hill on Congress Street from Maine Medical Center. Union Station Plaza is named after the beautiful...
Winter storm continues across Maine Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our winter storm continues across the state Saturday morning. Snowfall totals in inland areas have been very impressive, approaching 20” in some spots. A few more hours of snow to go before things wind down this evening. One final band of snow looks to rotate across the...
Longtime NH Educator Identified in Fatal Crash
The woman who was killed last week in a fatal crash on Interstate 93 in Concord has been identified as a longtime local educator. State Police say 58-year-old Jackleen Roberts from Chocorua was killed a week ago Sunday as a snowstorm was blanketing the state. Police say she was the only person in the vehicle. She was taken to Concord Hospital, where she died from her injuries on December 14. Roberts worked her entire career in the Governor Wentworth Regional School District and was a teacher, assistant principal and principal.
Has Anyone Else Noticed Stray-Looking Dogs Running Around Greater Portland Area?
I had never seen a stray dog in my life until I traveled to Costa Rica. Walking around, it feels like there are more stray dogs there than there are people. I visited a town there once where a bartender had asked if I had met “Tri-pod” yet. I asked who that was and he responded, “you’ll know when you see him.”
VIDEO: Watch this coyote get the best of a Maine hunter
Allie Ladd has had a busy and fulfilling hunting season. While the Byron man always enjoys spending time in the woods, shooting incredible wildlife videos with his assortment of trail cameras, he also totes a rifle during the fall. Ladd, who harvested a beautiful 201-pound buck last month, didn’t achieve...
Woman killed in crash on snowy N.H. highway identified as longtime teacher, principal
“Jackey was the calm in the storm, link to the chain and piece to the puzzle.”. New Hampshire police have identified the woman killed in a snowy highway crash last week. Jackleen H. Roberts, 58, was fatally injured in the crash, state police said in a press release. The single-vehicle...
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
End of week storm expected to bring heavy snow to parts of Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Blustery and cold weather in store for Wednesday, a quieter day on Thursday, and then a major winter storm is set to impact Maine on Friday and Saturday. Still a lot of questions about snow totals along the coast, but a plowable snow is pretty much a guarantee at this point for inland and mountain areas.
Police say missing Maine teen has been located
WEST PARIS, Maine — Police say a teenager from West Paris who had been missing for more than a week has been found safely. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says Curtis Warner, 16, was last seen on Main Street in West Paris on the night of Dec. 9 but was just reported missing by his father on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Maine man critically hurt in Rumford shooting
RUMFORD, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a shooting in Rumford. Officers with the Rumford Police Department were first called to a home on Route 2 just before 6:30 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found 23-year-old Drew McKenna of Rumford with a gunshot wound. He was...
Man Found Dead in Dover, New Hampshire, Park
A body found in Dover's Henry Law Park late Wednesday afternoon is not considered to be suspicious. Dover Police Capt. Mark Nadeau told Seacoast Current police were called to an area behind the Dover Children's Museum and the Cocheco River for a medical emergency around 4:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a deceased man in his 20s.
Alton, New Hampshire, Woman Hit by Truck on Spaulding Turnpike Dies
The person who was struck by a tractor that crossed onto the opposite lane of travel on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon was identified as an Alton woman. New Hampshire State Police said the southbound truck driven by Pedro Ivan Ortiz Andino, 29, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, went over the guardrail near Exit 6 and hit the 2022 Acura and a 2016 Honda Accord headed north around 2:40 p.m. A third vehicle went into the guardrail to avoid the truck.
Woman arrested for stealing car, accused of stealing mail
GRAY, Maine (WGME) -- Police say a Maine woman, along with a passenger in her car, were arrested and charged with various offenses including theft and drug charges. On December 16th, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff's office responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle attempting to access postal service mailboxes.
Maine family suing VT homeowner for death of toddler who accidentally shot himself
BARRE, Vt. — A Saco family is suing a Vermont homeowner and her employer after their child accidentally shot and killed himself inside the home last year. According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Vermont, 3-year-old Peter Bunce traveled to Barre, Vermont, with his father and sister in June 2021.
