Casco, ME

mainepublic.org

New property tax relief for Maine seniors is quite popular

A new tax relief program for Maine homeowners over the age of 65 has proven to be quite popular in its first year. The program allows Maine homeowners age 65 and older to have their property taxes frozen at the previous year's levels, as long as they meet a few requirements. Applications closed earlier this month.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas

If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME
WMTW

Buxton police chief placed on paid administrative leave

BUXTON, Maine — Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline was placed on paid administrative leave last week. According to the town's board of selectmen chair Frank Pulsoni, the decision was made during an executive session last Thursday. Pulsoni would not comment on the circumstances surrounding the decision, describing it only...
BUXTON, ME
WMTW

More than 68,000 Mainers without power following snow storm

The number of power outages across Maine continues to increase for Central Maine Power customers on Saturday morning as snow and rain moves through the state. As of 10:30 AM., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 68,000 customers without power in its coverage area. Oxford County has the most...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Winter storm continues across Maine Saturday

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our winter storm continues across the state Saturday morning. Snowfall totals in inland areas have been very impressive, approaching 20” in some spots. A few more hours of snow to go before things wind down this evening. One final band of snow looks to rotate across the...
MAINE STATE
thepulseofnh.com

Longtime NH Educator Identified in Fatal Crash

The woman who was killed last week in a fatal crash on Interstate 93 in Concord has been identified as a longtime local educator. State Police say 58-year-old Jackleen Roberts from Chocorua was killed a week ago Sunday as a snowstorm was blanketing the state. Police say she was the only person in the vehicle. She was taken to Concord Hospital, where she died from her injuries on December 14. Roberts worked her entire career in the Governor Wentworth Regional School District and was a teacher, assistant principal and principal.
CONCORD, NH
americanmilitarynews.com

VIDEO: Watch this coyote get the best of a Maine hunter

Allie Ladd has had a busy and fulfilling hunting season. While the Byron man always enjoys spending time in the woods, shooting incredible wildlife videos with his assortment of trail cameras, he also totes a rifle during the fall. Ladd, who harvested a beautiful 201-pound buck last month, didn’t achieve...
BYRON, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Maine

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

End of week storm expected to bring heavy snow to parts of Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Blustery and cold weather in store for Wednesday, a quieter day on Thursday, and then a major winter storm is set to impact Maine on Friday and Saturday. Still a lot of questions about snow totals along the coast, but a plowable snow is pretty much a guarantee at this point for inland and mountain areas.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Police say missing Maine teen has been located

WEST PARIS, Maine — Police say a teenager from West Paris who had been missing for more than a week has been found safely. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says Curtis Warner, 16, was last seen on Main Street in West Paris on the night of Dec. 9 but was just reported missing by his father on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
WEST PARIS, ME
WMTW

Maine man critically hurt in Rumford shooting

RUMFORD, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a shooting in Rumford. Officers with the Rumford Police Department were first called to a home on Route 2 just before 6:30 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found 23-year-old Drew McKenna of Rumford with a gunshot wound. He was...
RUMFORD, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Man Found Dead in Dover, New Hampshire, Park

A body found in Dover's Henry Law Park late Wednesday afternoon is not considered to be suspicious. Dover Police Capt. Mark Nadeau told Seacoast Current police were called to an area behind the Dover Children's Museum and the Cocheco River for a medical emergency around 4:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a deceased man in his 20s.
DOVER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Alton, New Hampshire, Woman Hit by Truck on Spaulding Turnpike Dies

The person who was struck by a tractor that crossed onto the opposite lane of travel on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon was identified as an Alton woman. New Hampshire State Police said the southbound truck driven by Pedro Ivan Ortiz Andino, 29, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, went over the guardrail near Exit 6 and hit the 2022 Acura and a 2016 Honda Accord headed north around 2:40 p.m. A third vehicle went into the guardrail to avoid the truck.
ALTON, NH
WPFO

Woman arrested for stealing car, accused of stealing mail

GRAY, Maine (WGME) -- Police say a Maine woman, along with a passenger in her car, were arrested and charged with various offenses including theft and drug charges. On December 16th, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff's office responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle attempting to access postal service mailboxes.
GRAY, ME

