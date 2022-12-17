ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ID person of interest after woman stabbed to death inside Midtown homeless shelter

 4 days ago

Police have released new footage of a woman wanted in connection to a deadly stabbing inside a Midtown shelter on Friday night.

They say they are looking for 42-year-old Charmaine Crossman after a 27-year-old victim, identified as Victoria Goode, was found stabbed to death.

Officials say the victim and her roommate got into an argument sometime before 10 p.m. in the Project Renewal New Providence Women's Shelter on 45th Street.

Police found the victim in the hallway on the sixth floor. She had multiple stab wounds, officials said.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Another resident of the shelter said safety happens to be a concern there.

"It's not clean. We have another pandemic going on. We don't keep no Purell in. Staff distance theyselves. The fights, security can't break it up," Resident Toye Paulia said.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who ran from the shelter.

Surveillance footage shows the person of interest entering through a subway station.

She's seen wearing a light-colored shirt over a pink shirt and black pants.

No arrests have been made.

The "tripledemic" of flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases are on the rise this holiday season, leaving many wondering which virus they've caught. Here's how to tell the difference:

