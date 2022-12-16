ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens HC John Harbaugh has high praise for G Ben Powers

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C8kO3_0jlwW6Ta00

The Baltimore Ravens face off against the Cleveland Browns in a Saturday afternoon game that should be hard-fought and entertaining. Both teams will be looking to best their division rival, and both will be playing for something when they suit up in Cleveland for the matchup.

One player who the team will be relying on in a big way is guard Ben Powers. The former Oklahoma star has played extremely well in his action during the 2022 season, and head coach John Harbaugh had massive praise for the offensive lineman.

“[He’s playing] incredibly consistent football. Play after play, week after week, he’s been playing at a very high standard, very consistently well. You kind of know what you’re going to get, and it’s going to be very good football. So, run, pass whatever it might be, pulling, power blocking, it’s all been very good. So, I’m very happy with him.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL head of officiating and current rules analyst didn't agree with Terry McLaurin call

Dean Blandino spent over 20 years working for the NFL. In 2013, Blandino was named the NFL’s vice president of officiating, meaning he oversaw all NFL officials. Blandino left the NFL after the 2017 season and signed with FOX Sports as a rules analyst. Essentially, anytime there is a questionable call that involves replay, the game’s announcers will bring in Blandino, or Mike Pereira, to give their opinion on the play. It adds a different perspective for the viewers.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Michigan football DT chooses transfer destination

It was a short-lived career in Ann Arbor for George Rooks, but we now know where he’ll continue his college football career. After choosing the Wolverines just before national signing day proper in 2021, the two-year Michigan football defensive tackle didn’t see much playing time for the maize and blue. After a first-half fumble recovery in Week 3 against UConn, it seemed to be an omen that he would be seeing more and more playing time, but it never came to fruition. He ended up being passed on the depth chart by two true freshmen — Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton and Eli Manning seemingly couldn’t believe Aaron Rodgers would sail such an awful INT

Throughout his future Hall of Fame career, Aaron Rodgers has developed a reputation for driving a dragger into an opponent’s heart any chance he gets. It’s essentially why the Green Bay Packers have been so successful, unleashing many different variations of the Lambeau Leap during his tenure over the last 15 years. This trend didn’t seem so certain to continue early on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star OT Kadyn Proctor now predicted to flip commitment, but not to Oregon

A week ago, we were talking about the possibility that 5-star Iowa Hawkeyes offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor could be flipping his commitment and picking a new school before the early signing period on Wednesday. Today, we’re still talking about that. However, the school that he may be flipping to is no longer the same. Proctor, the No. 1 OT in the 2023 class, was originally thought to be an Oregon Ducks’ lean after multiple visits this fall and a strong relationship with Adrian Klemm. However, the 6-foot-7, 330-pounder is now picking up multiple predictions to flip to the Alabama Crimson Tide rather...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Brock Purdy is changing 49ers' QB conversation

The ever-changing 49ers quarterback situation took another turn when Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in Week 13 and opened the door for rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy to take over the starting job. Purdy’s success through his three games not only changed the 49ers’ fortunes in 2022, it could ultimately...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star OT Kadyn Proctor announces college commitment

The Oregon Ducks gave a valiant effort in the recruitment of five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. In the end, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide earned the last laugh. Proctor, the No. 1 OT in the 2023 class, announced on Tuesday he was flipping his commitment from the Iowa Hawkeyes to Alabama. It had been believed for the past couple of weeks that Proctor would flip, but the destination was originally believed to be Oregon. Proctor had developed a nice relationship with both Adrian Klemm and Dan Lanning. However, Proctor took a visit to Alabama over the past weekend, when the Crimson Tide were able to lock up his commitment. There remain a number of OT options for the Ducks this offseason, including a number of transfer portal players that could announce their commitment on Wednesday. Kadyn Proctor’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 0.9972 IA OT Rivals 5 6.1 IA OT ESPN 5 90 IA OT On3 Recruiting 5 97.25 IA OT 247 Composite 5 97 IA OT Vitals Hometown Des Moines, Iowa Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-7 Weight 330 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Offered on May 26, 2020 Previously visited Oregon from April 15-17, 2022 Committed to Iowa Hawkeyes June 30, 2022 Visited Oregon Nov. 12, 2022 Visited Alabama on Dec. 17, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/160531591430760857611
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield reveals what led him to request his release from Panthers

Baker Mayfield got while the gettin’ was good . . . at least for himself. Prior to kickoff of Monday night’s matchup between Mayfield’s Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers, the former No. 1 overall pick revealed why he requested his release from the Carolina Panthers two weeks ago. In an interview with ESPN, Mayfield said the Panthers not only planned on making him the third-string quarterback in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos, but they were also going to designate him as a healthy scratch for the contest.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
246K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy