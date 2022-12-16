Ravens HC John Harbaugh has high praise for G Ben Powers

The Baltimore Ravens face off against the Cleveland Browns in a Saturday afternoon game that should be hard-fought and entertaining. Both teams will be looking to best their division rival, and both will be playing for something when they suit up in Cleveland for the matchup.

One player who the team will be relying on in a big way is guard Ben Powers. The former Oklahoma star has played extremely well in his action during the 2022 season, and head coach John Harbaugh had massive praise for the offensive lineman.