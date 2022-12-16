Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Mariska Hargitay Bonds With Kids August, 16, & Andrew, 10, At Disney World: Rare Family Photos
Mariska Hargitay, 58, took in some “Disney magic” with her family while at the Walt Disney World theme park in Florida on Dec. 20. The mom-of-three was at the park to host the Candlelight Procession at the happiest place on earth on Tuesday. “Best ride. Ever,” she captioned one of the clips of her riding the “Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind” rollercoaster. Later, she thanked the park for inviting her to host the special holiday event. “#AboutLastNight Thank you @WaltDisneyWorld for the great honor of hosting the Candlelight Procession. What a glorious gift and what a beautiful tradition,” Mariska captioned the snapshot.
Comments / 0