James C. Bixler
AUGUST 10, 1927 – DECEMBER 20, 2022. James C. Bixler, age 95 of Greenville, Ohio and formerly of Pitsburg passed away at 12:54 AM Tuesday December 20, 2022 at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville. Jim was born August 10, 1927 in Gettysburg, Ohio and the son of the late Harry and Myrtle (Berry) Bixler.
Timothy L. Cissner
NOVEMBER 6, 1945 – DECEMBER 18, 2022. Timothy L. Cissner, age 77, of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.zecharbaileyfuneralhome.net for the Cissner family.
Mary Elizabeth Short
Mary Elizabeth Short, 83, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022. She was born on June 21, 1939, in Darke County, Ohio, to the late Chester and Miriam (Hall) Riffell. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Raymond Short; her...
CBC Gift to foodbank represents 900 Blood Donors
DAYTON, Ohio – Community Blood Center encouraged community members to donate blood during the busy Thanksgiving holiday period, and to support the Foodbank. CBC pledge a $1 donation to the Dayton Foodbank for every person who donated Nov. 21 through Dec. 3 at the Dayton Donation Center. On Dec. 14 CBC presented a $900 check to the Foodbank representing 900 donors.
Holiday Blood Donors can win tickets to “Lez Miz”
DAYTON, Ohio – Blood donors who help boost the blood supply during the crucial weeks of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays will get a chance to see Broadway come to Dayton. Everyone who registers to donate blood at any Community Blood Center blood drive, or the Dayton...
Greenville Police Department arrested wanted person
On December 19, 2022, the Greenville Police Department received information that a wanted person was residing at a residence in the 200 block of Sweitzer Street in the City of Greenville. Brian Cox, 38 years old, was wanted out of Randolph County, Indiana for a probation violation on the original...
Varsity Bowling: Blackhawk Girls outscore strong Fort Loramie JV
Community Lanes in Minster hosted week 3 of the MWOBL season. MV faced a strong Fort Loramie JV on their home turf. The match was a close race as the Blackhawks only led by 48 pins after round one. They added a few more taking round two by 47 pins. Going into the baker round, the Redskins started to make a comeback, but MV held on and posted a season high game score of 188 in game 4 to help take the match 2024-1858.
Greenville Police Department is investigating 11 thefts of Catalytic Converters
The Greenville Police Department is currently investigating 11 thefts of Catalytic Converters within the past week. These thefts have occurred at local Body Shops and a Car Dealership, located on both the north and south end of Greenville. If you notice any suspicious activity, please contact the Greenville Police Department...
Children injured – Darke County Sheriff’s office investigates crash
At app. 8:39 PM on Saturday, Dec 17, Darke County Sheriff deputies along with Greenville Fire Department, Greenville Township Rescue, Miami Valley MICU, and Greenville Police Department, were dispatched to an accident with injuries on State Route 127/Children’s Home Bradford Rd, involving a semi tractor-trailer and a car. Preliminary...
Darke County Animal Shelter has a new dog looking for a forever home
The Darke County Animal Shelter has a new dog for adoption. She got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and is heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville, OH 45331 and you can reach them at 937-547-1645.
Huge win of the Lady Hawks vs. D1 Northmont
The Lady Blackhawks played hard and walked away with a HUGE victory vs division 1 Northmont by a score of 48 – 36. This win improves the Lady Blackhawk’s record to 8-2 on the season. Leading the way for the Lady Hawks:. Kenzea Townsend – 15pts – 7...
Regular Session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners 12/20
Agenda for the regular session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners for Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 1:30PM. Resolution (R-459-2022) Examination and Allowance of Bills. Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) btwn Darke Co. Sheriff and Job & Family Services. Darke Co. Solid Waste District Proposal – 2023 Annual District Report...
