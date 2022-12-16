Community Lanes in Minster hosted week 3 of the MWOBL season. MV faced a strong Fort Loramie JV on their home turf. The match was a close race as the Blackhawks only led by 48 pins after round one. They added a few more taking round two by 47 pins. Going into the baker round, the Redskins started to make a comeback, but MV held on and posted a season high game score of 188 in game 4 to help take the match 2024-1858.

FORT LORAMIE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO