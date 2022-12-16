This past weekend saw Metallica hit the stage for their third annual ‘Helping Hands Concert & Auction‘. The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA played host to this year’s edition of that event, which took place this past Friday, December 16th. Along with the various live debuts and covers performed, the legendary Bay Area thrash metal band were joined onstage by art rocker St. Vincent. Together they unveiled a collaborative rendition of the 1991 Metallica staple, “Nothing Else Matters“.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO