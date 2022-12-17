Read full article on original website
John DeWitte of Scout Troop 186 Earns Eagle Scout Designation
Ferdinand- Boy Scouts of America Troop 186 member John DeWitte was awarded the Eagle Scout designation at a Court of Honor ceremony held at the Huntingburg United Methodist Church in Huntingburg, Indiana on December 3, 2022. John is the son of Eugene “Duke” and Susan DeWitte of Birdseye, Indiana and...
Janice M. Jochim, age 84, of Jasper
Janice M. Jochim, age 84, a resident of Legacy Living in Jasper, formerly of Huntingburg, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville. She was born February 16, 1938, in Huntingburg, Indiana to Clinton and Edith (Riggles) Kemp; and married Harold L. Jochim on July...
Edward L. Giesler, age 82, of Ireland
Edward L. Giesler, age 82, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 2:57 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana. Ed was born in Jasper, Indiana, on October 27, 1940, to Silas and Marie (Englehart) Giesler. He married Helen “Pee Wee” Mehringer on November 26, 1964, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana. She preceded him in death on September 29, 2020.
“If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them”, Keeping Pets Safe this Winter
Local Sources- Cold temperatures can not only be harmful for pets, but also fatal. Temperatures that reach a certain point can cause health problems in animals, from frostbite to death. With projected temperatures below zero forecasted Thursday and Friday, the Dubois County Humane Society (DCHS) wants to advise the community to be mindful of their pets and the temperature.
Jim Kaiser, 92, Eckerty
Jim Kaiser, 92, Eckerty, died on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Jasper. Jim was born May 28, 1930 at home on the family farm near Eckerty. He married his high school sweetheart, Doris June Snider on February 9, 1951. They were married for 60 years. He graduated...
Hear It Again: Forest Park Lady Rangers Shut Down Boonville
Ferdinand - In a one-sided outing, Forest Park shut down Boonville, 68-26. The following broadcast originally aired on WQKZ 98.5 FM on 12/13/2022. Chris James on the call.
Tell City's Kessans One of 18 Named to Indiana Basketball HOF Silver Anniversary Team
Local Sources – Eighteen women have been named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2023 Silver Anniversary Team, based on outstanding accomplishments as a senior basketball player 25 years ago. The team includes 12 members named to the 1998 Indiana All-Star squad. Six other all-state players are...
No OWI Charges Filed in Fatal Jasper Crash
Jasper- On December 15th, first responders were called the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident that resulted in the death of 54-year-old Stephanie Taylor. Jasper police reported finding marijuana inside the vehicle driven by 20-year-old Martha Hale of Huntingburg. Officers say a chemical test done at the hospital showed a “presumptive positive” for marijuana. Hale was arrested and initially charged with Felony OWI Fatality and misdemeanor OWI and Possession charges.
Hear It Again: Forest Park Downs Tecumseh
Ferdinand - The Forest Park Lady Rangers took down Tecumseh in non-conference play, 41-31. The following broadcast originally aired on WQKZ 98.5 FM on 12/6/2022. Chris James on the call.
