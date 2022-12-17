Read full article on original website
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant ShuttersTy D.Columbus, OH
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Police Department hosts Toys For Tots for 75th anniversary, sets record number of collectionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
ashlandsource.com
Fredericktown outlasts Lucas in topsy-turvy battle
Fredericktown notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Lucas 66-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 16, Fredericktown squared off with Mt Gilead in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
ashlandsource.com
Mt. Gilead dispatches East Knox
Mt. Gilead pushed past East Knox for a 52-42 win on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, East Knox and Mt Gilead squared off with January 11, 2022 at East Knox High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
ashlandsource.com
Fredericktown nips Northmor in taut scare
A tight-knit tilt turned in Fredericktown's direction just enough to squeeze past Northmor 55-47 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 20. Last season, Fredericktown and Northmor faced off on January 11, 2022 at Fredericktown High School. For more, click here.
ashlandsource.com
Centerburg passes stress test against Cardington-Lincoln
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Centerburg still prevailed 55-41 against Cardington-Lincoln for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 20. Centerburg opened with a 13-6 advantage over Cardington-Lincoln through the first quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland's Sharick earns All-Area boys soccer laurels
LEXINGTON — The way Lexington coach Peter Them sees it, Alex Depperschmidt’s people skills are even better than his foot skills. That’s high praise considering what the area Player of the Year can do with the ball at his feet.
ashlandsource.com
West Holmes prevails over Zanesville
West Holmes' offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Zanesville 50-25 at West Holmes High on December 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time West Holmes and Zanesville played in a 45-35 game on December 20, 2021. For more, click here.
ashlandsource.com
Bucyrus outduels Ridgedale in spellbinding affair
Bucyrus took all the time available, and them some before stopping Ridgedale in this 71-63 overtime thriller. Bucyrus opened with an 18-13 advantage over Ridgedale through the first quarter.
ashlandsource.com
3 Ashland County athletes on All-Area Girls Soccer squad
ONTARIO — Her statistics may not be as eye-popping as those belonging to some of her teammates, but Adi Turnbaugh’s value isn’t measured in goals or assists. The area's Girls Soccer Player of the Year is the glue that held the Ontario Warriors together.
ashlandsource.com
Loudonville 7th grader part of Firelands Electric Cooperative's A Team
NEW LONDON -- Firelands Electric Cooperative has announced the winners of The A Team drawing for the month of December. Milley Moffett, who is a seventh grader at Loudonville-Perrysville Middle School, is the daughter of Josh and Hannah Moffett.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland's Valentine joins Grover on All-Area volleyball squad
LUCAS — It’s not Shelby Grover’s athleticism that sets the Lucas senior apart. What distinguishes Grover from her peers is her work ethic, at least as far as Lucas volleyball coach Paige Sauder is concerned.
ashlandsource.com
Bellville man killed in Wednesday crash on Ohio 13
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A Bellville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning on Ohio 13 in Washington Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bryan Flynn, 30, of Bellville, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Patrol stated.
ashlandsource.com
Hire Foundation approves $14K grant for Hospice of North Central Ohio in Ashland
ASHLAND — The Hire Family Foundation, Rocky River, Ohio has approved a grant in the amount of $14,216.00 to fund the construction of a new exterior terrace that will enhance programs and services offered through The Jack and Phyllis Hire Community Bereavement Center at Hospice of North Central Ohio.
ashlandsource.com
Victims identified, no foul play suspected in Centerburg house fire
CENTERBURG — Authorities have identified the elderly couple found dead in a Centerburg house fire on Sunday morning. James V. Pickett, 80, and his wife, Joan V. Pickett, 78, were found inside their home at 3500 Long Road. They had been married nearly 60 years.
ashlandsource.com
Old Order Amish man sheds light on Swartzentruber defiance to Ohio's new buggy law
Eli Yoder left the Old Order Amish way of life when he was 18-years-old, after getting caught riding a bicycle. He was soon to be baptized, but the elders and the bishop didn’t allow the ceremony to take place because he had broken the rule: no riding bikes.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland City School District posts superintendent opening
ASHLAND – The Ashland City School District, located in Ashland County, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Superintendent. Current Superintendent Dr. Doug Marrah plans to retire later this year after more than a decade with the district. The Ashland City Schools Board of Education approved a contract...
ashlandsource.com
Davy McClure Outdoor Education Center nears $500K goal to build facility
ASHLAND — On a cold, gray day in December, Andy McClure came by the Ashland County Parks District office and spoke to a reporter on the significance of an outdoor education center to be built at Tom Kruse Park as soon as spring 2023. Andy McClure is David “Davy”...
ashlandsource.com
AU student earns prominent award from National Association for Campus Activities
ASHLAND – Maeve Kelly, a psychology major at Ashland University, was named the winner of the Outstanding Undergraduate Student Leader award within the six-state Mid America region of the National Association for Campus Activities (NACA) recently. Kelly has served as the co-leader of AU’s Campus Activities Board (CAB) for...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland road crews prepare for winter storm
ASHLAND — A combination of single-digit temperatures, high winds, and precipitation will likely descend on northern Ohio later this week, and Ashland's Streets Department is getting ready. The department is fully staffed, all its trucks are working, and it's sitting on 4,200 tons of salt remaining from last year,...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland Public Library receives $62k state grant
ASHLAND — The storytelling room in the Ashland Public Library may be refitted into a multipurpose Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) room courtesy of a recently awarded $62,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Education. The library is still working on plans for the room but it...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland City Council approves team-up with county for West Main St. bridge
ASHLAND — Ashland City Council approved a resolution Tuesday night allowing the city of Ashland to join forces with the Ashland County commissioners to replace an old underground bridge on West Main Street. Under the approved agreement, the county will provide $436,083 from its American Rescue Plan Act and...
