ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerburg, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ashlandsource.com

Fredericktown outlasts Lucas in topsy-turvy battle

Fredericktown notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Lucas 66-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 16, Fredericktown squared off with Mt Gilead in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
ashlandsource.com

Mt. Gilead dispatches East Knox

Mt. Gilead pushed past East Knox for a 52-42 win on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, East Knox and Mt Gilead squared off with January 11, 2022 at East Knox High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
ashlandsource.com

Fredericktown nips Northmor in taut scare

A tight-knit tilt turned in Fredericktown's direction just enough to squeeze past Northmor 55-47 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 20. Last season, Fredericktown and Northmor faced off on January 11, 2022 at Fredericktown High School. For more, click here.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
ashlandsource.com

Centerburg passes stress test against Cardington-Lincoln

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Centerburg still prevailed 55-41 against Cardington-Lincoln for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 20. Centerburg opened with a 13-6 advantage over Cardington-Lincoln through the first quarter.
CENTERBURG, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland's Sharick earns All-Area boys soccer laurels

LEXINGTON — The way Lexington coach Peter Them sees it, Alex Depperschmidt’s people skills are even better than his foot skills. That’s high praise considering what the area Player of the Year can do with the ball at his feet.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

West Holmes prevails over Zanesville

West Holmes' offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Zanesville 50-25 at West Holmes High on December 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time West Holmes and Zanesville played in a 45-35 game on December 20, 2021. For more, click here.
ZANESVILLE, OH
ashlandsource.com

3 Ashland County athletes on All-Area Girls Soccer squad

ONTARIO — Her statistics may not be as eye-popping as those belonging to some of her teammates, but Adi Turnbaugh’s value isn’t measured in goals or assists. The area's Girls Soccer Player of the Year is the glue that held the Ontario Warriors together.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Bellville man killed in Wednesday crash on Ohio 13

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A Bellville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning on Ohio 13 in Washington Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bryan Flynn, 30, of Bellville, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Patrol stated.
BELLVILLE, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland City School District posts superintendent opening

ASHLAND – The Ashland City School District, located in Ashland County, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Superintendent. Current Superintendent Dr. Doug Marrah plans to retire later this year after more than a decade with the district. The Ashland City Schools Board of Education approved a contract...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

AU student earns prominent award from National Association for Campus Activities

ASHLAND – Maeve Kelly, a psychology major at Ashland University, was named the winner of the Outstanding Undergraduate Student Leader award within the six-state Mid America region of the National Association for Campus Activities (NACA) recently. Kelly has served as the co-leader of AU’s Campus Activities Board (CAB) for...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland road crews prepare for winter storm

ASHLAND — A combination of single-digit temperatures, high winds, and precipitation will likely descend on northern Ohio later this week, and Ashland's Streets Department is getting ready. The department is fully staffed, all its trucks are working, and it's sitting on 4,200 tons of salt remaining from last year,...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland Public Library receives $62k state grant

ASHLAND — The storytelling room in the Ashland Public Library may be refitted into a multipurpose Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) room courtesy of a recently awarded $62,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Education. The library is still working on plans for the room but it...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland City Council approves team-up with county for West Main St. bridge

ASHLAND — Ashland City Council approved a resolution Tuesday night allowing the city of Ashland to join forces with the Ashland County commissioners to replace an old underground bridge on West Main Street. Under the approved agreement, the county will provide $436,083 from its American Rescue Plan Act and...
ASHLAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy