Read full article on original website
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Utah advocacy group offers ‘Pork Barrel Report’ outlining state spending
SALT LAKE CITY — Saying it wants to boost government accountability and transparency, the Utah Taxpayers Association (the Association) is out with its new spending report, “The Pork Barrel.”. They said they’ve compiled this information to highlight the growth in Utah government spending over the past five years....
ksub590.com
The Utah Wildlife Board Needs Two New Members. Could It Be You?
The Utah Wildlife Board is the group that makes the final decisions about hunting and fishing along with how wildlife is managed in the state of Utah. In August of 2023, two of the board members, Kevin Albrecht and Karl Hirst, will come to the end of six years of service and will be leaving the board. Members of the public who are interested in serving on the Utah Wildlife Board are being encouraged to fill these two positions. Board members are appointed by the governor, but any resident of the state of Utah can submit an application for consideration. The application period for the to open positions will be from January 1st, 2023 through March 31st at 5PM. A college degree is not required to serve on the Utah Wildlife Board. Applicants will need to list any organizations or associations they have been members of during the previous 5 years. Because each region of the state must have representation on the board, one of the vacancies will need to be filled by someone from the southeastern region of the state. The other vacancy will be filled by someone from anywhere outside the northern region. The members the governor will select will serve for one six year term. Board members are encouraged to attend public meetings of the Wildlife Regional Advisory Council in their respective regions. Board members will also attend about six public board meetings held each year in Farmington. These posistions are unpaid, and board members are not employees of the State of Utah. The Utah Wildlife Board Nominating Committee, an eleven member committee appointed by the governnor, will review applicants and select candidates to interview. They will forward their recommendations to the governor. If you want to apply to become a board member go to boards.utah.gov/s. This website will not be available until January 1st.
kslnewsradio.com
Lt. Gov. Henderson hopes to turn tragedy into protective legislation
SALT LAKE CITY — Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson opened up on Monday about the death of her cousin Amanda “Mandy” Mayne. Mayne’s ex killed her in August. Henderson is turning her grief into action and hoping the loss of her cousin will inspire a new law requiring police to better assess the risk to victims of intimate partner violence.
Mini-bottles are blocked in Utah after legislature reasserts control
Utah's alcohol control authority has halted a vote on whether to allow the sale of mini bottles in the state after the legislature reasserted its control over the issue.
KSLTV
Gov. Cox, along with 24 other governors, call on President Biden to end Federal Public Health Emergency
SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox signed a letter with 24 other governors calling on President Joe Biden to end the federal public health emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic. The letter states in part, “It has been nearly three years since the federal government has declared a national...
ksl.com
After cousin's death, Utah's lieutenant governor says state must take action on domestic violence
SANDY — Cemetery visits conjure up grief and frustration for the Mayne family. "It's nice to visit here, but it kind of feels bad to go home, like we're leaving her here," said Amos Mayne. The family struggles to understand how their daughter and sister died from domestic violence,...
Legislature takes mini alcohol bottle decision from DABS Commission
SALT LAKE CITY — The decision on whether or not Utah will remain the only state in the union to forbid the sale of mini alcohol bottles has stalled yet […]
ksl.com
'Let us in': Homeless advocates knock at Utah Legislature's door for more funding for families
SALT LAKE CITY — Homeless advocates rallied at the Utah Capitol on Monday to call on the Utah Legislature to approve the proposed $150 million for housing initiatives in Gov. Spencer Cox's 2024 fiscal budget. Officials from Crossroads Urban Center and its advocacy group Powerful Moms Who Care pointed...
ABC 4
Romney convinced he could win re-election — if he decides to run again
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has no doubts about winning re-election to his seat if he decides to run again in 2024. In an interview with Politico published this morning, Romney, 75, isn’t yet saying whether or not he’ll seek another term, but if he does, he has high confidence he would retain his seat.
A coal mine is on fire in Utah leaving a small town at risk
In late September, an underground coal mine just outside the town of East Carbon in rural Utah caught fire. More than two months later, it’s still burning. Now, the once-bustling mine called Lila Canyon faces permanent shuttering, which would leave its over 230 workers idled and result in gaps in raw materials for statewide energy production. The coal mine is one of the busiest in the state and produces about 28% of Utah’s coal.
cachevalleydaily.com
Utah State students propose, debate a hypothetical new U.S. Constitution
LOGAN — Students at Utah State University displayed more courage than caution when faced with the hypothetical challenge of drafting a new constitution for the United States of America this past semester. The new constitution proposed by USU students enrolled in Constitutional Design (Political Science 4800) and a Senior...
kjzz.com
Utah man who bilked victims out of millions gets to leave federal prison early
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four days before Christmas, Curtis DeYoung, who was given a ten-year prison term for defrauding thousands of clients who trusted him with their retirement savings totaling more than $25 million, will be released early from a federal prison and sent back to Utah to complete the remainder of his sentence there.
Governor calls to raise Utah foster care stipends, which haven’t increased since 2018
Gov. Spencer Cox wants lawmakers to raise daily stipends foster parents receive by 50%, which in the past have helped defray expenses but don’t fully cover costs of care.
Bill would make it illegal to pass snowplows in Utah
Utah drivers who pass snowplows doing their job may soon get more than a dirty look and a few choice words.
The future of Utah property taxes: What the Legislature is weighing ahead of 2023
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has called for $1 billion in tax relief primarily through one-time cuts in property tax and income rebates. Utah legislators say they will address changes to property taxes in 2023, though many adjustments might be small.
cachevalleydaily.com
New director appointed to the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation
SALT LAKE CITY – Pitt Grewe, the first director of the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation and Cache Valley native, left the agency in October to work in the private sector, said Kim Wells, public information officer. The Utah Department of Natural Resources and the Executive Director Joel Ferry...
kuer.org
Utah’s rural housing gets a boost from USDA grant, but Cox wants more
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing money to rehabilitate housing in rural Utah. The $100,000 is part of the USDA’s Rural Development Housing Preservation Grant program. It will go toward expanding access to housing repairs for rural, low-income Utahns through Orem-based Mountain Country Home Solutions and the Uintah Basin Association of Governments.
UCRC Pilot Program to pay water users for helping to conserve Colorado River
UTAH — The dwindling water levels at Lake Powell and Lake Mead has been a well-televised issue from the drought being experienced in many areas of the Western U.S. Governing […]
ksl.com
New Utah law brings confusion, contention for some divorced parents this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY — The holiday season is a time when being with family is important, and for divorced parents with young children, it can be heartbreaking to split time with their children with a former spouse. "I'm not going to say that I don't get super sad," Liz...
kpcw.org
Wasatch Back: Many jobs, not enough workers
The Utah jobs report shows many jobs are available in the Wasatch Back and not enough workers to fill the openings. Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
Comments / 0