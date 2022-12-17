Read full article on original website
Timothy Ellsworth Leasure – Cache Valley Daily
December 2, 1961 – December 16, 2022 (age 58) Timothy Ellsworth Leasure passed away on Friday December 16, 2022 at Ogden Regional Medical Center in Washington Terrace, Utah. He was born On December 2, 1964 in Kirkland, Washington to Shirley and John Leasure. For most of his life, he lived in Canton, Ohio.
Betty Ann Sietsema Hanson – Cache Valley Daily
August 24, 1932 – December 17, 2022 (age 90) The family of Betty Ann Sietsema Hanson is sad to announce her death on 17 December 2022. She was born on 24 August 1932 in Muskegon, Michigan to Alfred Sietsema and Nellmarie Beck. She has an older brother, Robert Allen Sietsema and a younger brother, Joel David Sietsema. Betty spent all of her childhood in Muskegon where she attended Elementary school and High School. She was very athletic and artistic and was asked to paint a large mural on one wall of her high school.
Orval Cole Sorensen – Cache Valley Daily
May 2, 1929 – December 16, 2022 (age 93) Orval Cole Sorensen, 93, passed away peacefully Friday December 16, 2022 at the Villas at Baer Creek in Kaysville, Utah where he resided with his wife, Kathleen. Orval was born May 2, 1929 in Logan, Utah to Charles and Lettie Sorensen. He attended Logan High School. Continuing his education, he earned Bachelor and Master degrees from Utah State Agricultural College in Physics.
Charles Ray Averett Jr. – Cache Valley Daily
April 1, 1928 ~ December 18, 2022 (age 94) Charles Ray Averett Jr. passed away on December 18, 2022 in Brigham City, Utah from complications from injuries from a fall. He was born April 1, 1928 at the home of his grandparents Wilcock in Cowley, Wyoming, to Leona Wilcock and Charles Ray Averett. His father died when he was 8 months of age. His mother remarried Lloyd George Fowler, Sr when he was four years old. The family lived on the farm east of Cowley until he was 12 when the family moved into town. He attended the Cowley schools for 11 years when his parents moved to Denver, Colorado. He graduated from Denver West High School and attended the University of Denver for one year. Charles served an LDS mission in Hawaii, and in the US Navy during the Korean conflict.
Dale Bryan Cox – Cache Valley Daily
June 6, 1955 – December 14, 2022 (age 67) Dale Bryan Cox, 67, of Smithfield, Utah passed away peacefully in Peachtree City, Georgia on December 14, 2022 of pneumonia. He had been fighting cancer of the parotid gland for over two years. He was a member of the Peachtree City, Georgia Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints but had formerly been in the Smithfield 7th Ward, Smithfield, Utah where his services will be held at a later date.
MaryAnn Williamson Crockett – Cache Valley Daily
December 20, 1950 – December 19, 2022 (age 71) MaryAnn Williamson Crockett, age 71 of Providence, Utah, was called home on December 19, 2022 of natural causes. MaryAnn was born on December 20, 1950 to John and Eleanor Williamson in American Fork, Utah. MaryAnn attended schools in Utah and later in Georgia.
Samuel Lynn Richards – Cache Valley Daily
Samuel Lynn Richards, 91, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2022, of natural causes at Beehive Assisted Living in Perry, UT. Lynn was born to Samuel and Maggie Leatha Wilding Richards on May 17, 1931, in Garland, Utah. He was raised and lived in Brigham City until 1963 when he moved his family to Mantua, Utah.
Logan City approves plans for new Raising Cane’s restaurant – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – The Logan City Planning Commission has given approval for the new Raising Cane’s restaurant on the site of the recently-closed Sizzler restaurant. Raising Cane’s is known for their fresh chicken tenders, premium cut fries, homemade coleslaw, thick butter Texas Toast and fresh squeezed lemonade. The...
LaMar James Ashby – Cache Valley Daily
August 22, 1929 – December 17, 2022 (age 93) Our beloved Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, and Great-Great Grandfather, LaMar James Ashby, passed away on December 17, 2022. He was 93 years old. LaMar was born on August 22, 1929 to Ralph T. Ashby and Emily Elizabeth Wood. LaMar grew up...
Four Utah Crumbl Cookies franchises in violation of child labor laws
UTAH – The U.S. Department of Labor has conducted a federal investigation on the violation of child labor laws by Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based franchise network of cookie bakeries. The […]
Jeremy Richard Peterson – Cache Valley Daily
December 14, 1977 – December 17, 2022 (age 45) Jeremy Richard Peterson of Logan, UT, passed away at home on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the age of 45. He was born on December 14, 1977, to Richard and Deanna Curtis Peterson. He grew up in Smithfield, UT, along with his younger brother, Ryan.
Logan man sentenced for gun incident outside logan high school – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 37-year-old Logan man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to threatening a teenage girl with a gun, when the teen had attempted to steal a family member’s bike. The incident occurred outside Logan High School last year and resulted in the campus being placed on a temporary lockdown.
United Way looking for senior volunteers to help individuals battle anxiety and depression – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — This January, United Way of Cache Valley is seeking volunteers 55 and older for training and volunteer time to help others overcome anxiety, depression, even suicide ideation. On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Tina Brundage, community resource and program director, told us more about the...
Edwin Woody Johnson – Cache Valley Daily
February 26, 1979 – December 17, 2022 (age 43) Edwin Woody Johnson, 43 of Preston, passed away Saturday December 17, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born February 26, 1979 in Fort Defiance, Arizona, the son of Edward Woody and Justina Arlene Perry Johnson. He was raised in Arizona and then joined the Kicking Horse Job Corps where he received his certification in carpentry. He went on to work for several years in Las Vegas in the construction industry, later moving to Preston, were he worked as a welder, and at Pepperidge Farms. He enjoyed Sunday drives, Hiking and camping.
Logan Canyon closed above Beaver Mountain as avalanche threats rise
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — As winter weather conditions worsen across Northern Utah Wednesday and Thursday, officials have closed off Logan Canyon above Beaver Mountain. That news comes as the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) in Logan issued an avalanche warning this morning. “Heavy snow and extensive drifting will create HIGH...
Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
James George Smith – Cache Valley Daily
August 16, 1928 – December 8, 2022 (age 94) James George Smith, 94, passed away in Chandler Arizona on December 8, 2022. James was born on August 16, 1928 in Logan, UT to Games George Smith Jr. & Ada Irene Nichols. James married Lola Smith. An indoor graveside service...
UDOT crews struggle to keep Logan Canyon clear during artic storm
LOGAN, Utah — Snow drifts up to five feet deep and overall low visibility are blamed for closures in Logan Canyon for most of Wednesday. Crews from the Utah Department of Transportation and State Troopers worked in challenging conditions to keep the area safe. UDOT crews were able to...
Crews respond to vehicle, house fires in Weber County
Firefighters from Weber Fire District have responded to two separate fires within the county so far on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Lawana Jean Lemon Clark – Cache Valley Daily
Lawana Jean Lemon Clark, 64 of Tatum Texas, passed away at the home of her sister in Stone, Idaho after a several-year courageous battle with multiple cancers. She was born January 12, 1958, in Salt Lake City, Utah the daughter of Royal W. and Janet Madsen Lemon. She grew up in Park City, Utah, and enjoyed hiking, skiing, and swimming at the Mountain Spa in Midway, Utah. She loved the mountains and would visit whenever she was here.
