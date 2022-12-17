Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
Update on approaching winter storm in SE Michigan (Dec. 21, 2023)
NEXT Weather meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey gives an update as Michiganders prepare for a winter storm. Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/detroit/live-updates/next-weather-holiday-winter-storm.
LIVE | Arctic blast, bomb cyclone hits the U.S. but a warm-up is on the way – Watching Winter Live
WATCHING WINTER LIVE — A deep plunge of arctic air will send most of the country into below freezing, if not below zero territory in the next two days. However, a warm-up is in the extended forecast. Join WGN’s Chip Brewster and News Nation meteorologist Gerard Jebaily as they review the most up-to-date data on […]
What is a bomb cyclone? What to know about the weather phenomenon
A powerful winter storm is forecast to pound most of the U.S. with freezing temperatures and heavy snow this week, snarling holiday travel plans and prompting warnings from officials to remain vigilant. For millions of Americans in its path, the storm could intensify: It's possible the storm could grow into a bomb cyclone or bombogenesis.
CBS News
NEXT Weather Alert: Dangerous cold, blizzard conditions before Christmas
MINNEAPOLIS -- Just as many are preparing to travel to see family during the holidays, the National Weather Service warns that potentially dangerous winter weather could make travel "impossible and life-threatening" starting on Thursday. The Twin Cities and a good chunk of Wisconsin are under a winter storm warning through...
Comments / 0