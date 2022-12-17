Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South matmen excel in home opener
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg South wrestling team had a more than solid home opener here Wednesday night inside Rod Oldham Athletic Center as head coach Shaun Smith’s Patriots dominated a quadrangular. Herbert Hoover, which lost 44-33 to Ripley and handed Clay County a 66-18 setback, was first up...
Ritchie County’s Marissa Jeffrey inks with Salem softball
ELLENBORO — Ritchie County’s Marissa Jeffrey made it official last week that she will continue her career as a student-athlete at Salem University for head softball coach Steve Potts. The middle infielder is set to earn her third letter for the Rebels of head coach Dave Mossor, who...
Chordables return for 60th reunion
PARKERSBURG — Four friends in a quartet 60 years ago at Parkersburg High School held a reunion this week. Roger Blackburn of St. Louis, Larry McKinley of Great Falls, Va., and Bill Warfield and David Kesselring of Parkersburg were the Chordables, a quartet that once played numerous gigs with local civic groups, clubs and other organizations in the area.
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club elects 2023 officers
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club has elected officers for 2023. Jonathan Insley, of Marietta, was elected president and Joel Kachel, of Woodsfield, was elected vice-president. Ed Baranoski, of Parkersburg, was elected treasurer and Mark Suek, of Vienna, was elected secretary. The four officers will be joined...
Coming Attractions: Entertainment and more in the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG — Artsbridge has announced events and programs for this week:. * Allied Artists of West Virginia at Parkersburg Art Center. * Small Packages Art Display at Parkersburg Art Center. * Free Play at the Library! 9 a.m.-7 p.m. * WesBanco Art Display 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at WesBanco. *...
Dale E. Flinn
Dale E. Flinn, 90, of Parkersburg, left this world to meet his heavenly father on Dec. 13, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. He was born March 11, 1932, in Parkersburg, WV, and later moved to Moorefield, WV where he graduated high school. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Emma Jean Bensenhaver, just moments before their high school graduation on May 17, 1951. A few years later, he moved his family back to Parkersburg, with the dream of being a professional photographer. He opened Flinn Studio and successfully operated the studio for 65 years taking weddings, portraits, commercial shoots, and everything in between. He was a prominent fixture in the community and loved by everyone who met him. He was a loving, devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 71 years Emma Jean Flinn and two children, Stephen Douglas Flinn of Florida and Teresa Dale Johnson of Vienna; grandchildren Andy Johnson of Vienna, Kristina Johnson of Los Angeles, Rick Johnson of Parkersburg, Nikki Rintz of Portland, and Zack Flinn of Jacksonville; one great-grandchild, Winnie Flinn of Jacksonville, 4 months old, as well as several adopted grandchildren. Dale has donated his body to WVU and there will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Wayside United Methodist Church, Vienna where Dale was a proud member for 62 years.
Shooting lets Patriot girls down, Cadets control low-scoring affair
BEVERLY — Strength in numbers didn’t pan out for the Parkersburg South girls basketball team. With no junior varsity contest scheduled for Monday’s visit to Fort Frye High School, the Patriot coaching staff decided to bring its usual representation anyway and dressed 17 players for the varsity game.
Carlyon Marie McGraw
Carlyon Marie McGraw, 75, of Clay, W.Va., passed away Dec. 18, 2022, at Harper Mills Nursing Home in Beckley, W.Va. Graveside service, noon Friday, Otto Cemetery, Roane County with Pastor Danny Whited officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.
Camden Clark Medical Center donates $5K for Parkersburg Art Center admissions
PARKERSBURG — A donation from WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center will enable free admissions to the Parkersburg Art Center for a year. The hospital presented the Art Center with $5,000 Wednesday morning, a sponsorship allowing free gallery admission to the facility until December 2023. The gift was welcomed...
Kevin Britton
Kevin Shawn Britton, 56, of Washington, WV, Hopewell community and devoted member of the Hopewell Church of Christ, passed away December 19, 2022, at Selby General Hospital in Marietta, OH, following an extended illness. He was born November 27, 1966, in Tucson, AZ, a son of the late David Montgomery and Joyce Burgess Britton.
Cecil Flanagan
Cecil Ray Flanagan, 93, of Parkersburg, passed away December 17, 2022. He was born in Cairo, WV, August 15, 1929, a son of the late Herbert L. Flanagan and Mable (Windom) Flanagan. Cecil retired from Kaiser Aluminum with 32 years of service, and was a Korean war veteran. He enjoyed...
Angela Sams
Angela Renee (Stephens) Sams, 59, of Parkersburg, passed away Dec. 16, 2022. Memorial service, 4 p.m. Friday, Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Adam Myers officiating. Visitation, one hour prior to service. Condolences may be sent to www.leavittfuneralhome.com.
Artsbridge greets winter with Art After Dark
PARKERSBURG — Artsbridge is offering Art After Dark today to help people learn how to get through the dark days of winter by using art. Art After Dark will be held 6 to 10 p.m. at Artsbridge at 925 Market St. Extra parking is available in the alley across...
Teresa Ann Etter
Teresa Ann Etter, 68, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Dec. 15, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Wood County BOE recognizes teachers, service personnel
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Schools Board of Education held its regular meeting Tuesday night at Kanawha Elementary School, instead of the board office in Parkersburg. The board heard presentation from Superintendent Christie Willis about the transportation report; Matt Null, principal of Kanawha Elementary, about the academic plan for Kanawha Elementary; a presentation of attendance and chronic absenteeism by Chris Rutherford, attendance director; Julie Bertram, coordinator of nursing; and a video preview of the See Something Send Something app by technology integration specialists Eric Murphy and Jimmy Stewart.
Emerson Elementary K-Kids Club raises money for Humane Society of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — The K-Kids Club (Kiwanis) of Emerson Elementary got a visit from Josie, a pound dog, and the Humane Society of Parkersburg as they got into the giving spirit this month and helped raise $1,426.01 for the shelter. “We have a meeting for every month, we do something...
City Park hosts candlelight vigil for missing Vienna woman
PARKERSBURG — Christmas Eve is Gretchen Fleming’s 28th birthday. “What a Christmas miracle to see her come home, even that day or before,” Vienna Baptist Church Pastor Dwight Brohard said during a candlelight vigil Monday evening at City Park. Fleming, of Vienna, was reported missing by her...
Smoot Theatre to host annual Schrader Ballet show on Dec. 29
PARKERSBURG — Enthusiastic at 90-years-old, the show must go on for Velma Schrader. Schrader, the director of the Schrader Youth Ballet, has prepared her students and others for their annual holiday show, “Magical Holiday Moments” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29 at the Smoot Theatre in downtown Parkersburg.
Gregory Horner
Gregory Alan Horner, 40, of Vienna, passed away Dec. 12, 2022, at his residence. Memorial service, 3 p.m. Wednesday Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg with Pastor Gordy Deere officiating. Visitation, one hour prior to service Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to the family @ www.leavittfuneralhome.com.
Merritt Pauline Leeson Saunders
Merritt Pauline Leeson Saunders, 96, of Vienna, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her residence. Funeral, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Burial, Pleasants Memorial Estates, Belmont. Visitation, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
