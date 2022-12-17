Read full article on original website
Related
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Christmas week blizzard to become 'paralyzing' bomb cyclone, snarl travelers in life-threatening conditions
A dangerous blizzard will become a bomb cyclone as it wallops the Midwest and Great Lakes through Friday, with damaging winds also spreading toward the East Coast and creating a travel nightmare for millions ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend.
Philippines orders strengthened military presence after 'Chinese activities' near islands
MANILA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Philippines' defence ministry on Thursday ordered the military to strengthen its presence in the South China Sea after monitoring "Chinese activities" in disputed waters close to a strategic Philippine-held island.
WBAL Radio
China sends 39 warplanes, 3 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s military sent 39 planes and three ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the island, Taiwan's defense ministry said Thursday. China’s military harassment of self-ruled Taiwan, which it claims is its own territory, has intensified in recent years, and...
Real coffee, but a fake ‘Starbucks’ in piracy-ridden Iraq
Everything from the signboard outside down to the napkins bears the official emblem of the top international coffee chain. But in Baghdad, looks are deceiving: The “Starbucks” in the Iraqi capital is unlicensed.
How 2022 shocked, rocked and rolled global markets
LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Trillions of dollars wiped off world stocks, bond market tantrums, whip-sawing currency and commodities and the collapse of a few crypto empires - 2022 has been perhaps the most turbulent year investors have ever seen, and for good reason.
Rising rates are weighing on the housing market - and macro headwinds could keep the sector depressed in 2023.
Good morning. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. It's good to be with you for the second-to-last Friday eve of 2022. This year, we've watched (and felt) inflation hit historic highs, and seen the US central bank fight rising prices with very aggressive monetary policy. The jury's still out on whether...
Turkey, Saudi Arabia decry Taliban university ban for women
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Turkey and Saudi Arabia became the latest Muslim-majority countries to condemn a decision by Taliban authorities to bar women from universities, while about two dozen women staged a protest in the streets of Kabul on Thursday. In another sign of domestic opposition, several Afghan cricketers...
The whack-a-mole economy: U.S. manufacturers struggle with unpredictable supplies
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Glen Calder expected a shipment of gearbox reducers needed to build a particular model of his company's paving machines last week. But when he called on Thursday to check the status of the order, he learned the shipment - coming from Italy - is now delayed three months.
WBAL Radio
Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to extradition, clearing path for transport to US
(NEW YORK) -- Sam Bankman-Fried agreed to extradition in a Bahamian court on Wednesday, clearing the way for his transport to the U.S. to face federal charges. The disgraced former CEO is expected to be put on a U.S. government plane for a flight to New York. "I hereby consent...
The 30 Most Anticipated Luxury Hotel Openings of 2023
The upcoming year’s hotel and resort openings are shaping up to be the most exciting in years, as many properties that experienced years-long pandemic delays are finally able to open their doors to travelers and many top hospitality brands are expanding portfolios in brand-new locations. From ultra-chic boutique hotels in bustling cities to landmark properties in remote wildlife sanctuaries from legacy names, there’s a whole lot of luxury travel to be excited about in 2023.
WBAL Radio
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried signs extradition papers, will return to US for charges
(NEW YORK) -- FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has now signed extradition papers in the Bahamas, where he lived in a multimillion-dollar mansion, after waffling on the decision since his initial court appearance last week. The disgraced former CEO signed the papers to waive an extradition hearing from the Bahamas and...
WBAL Radio
UK govt refuses to give way on pay as nurses, medics strike
LONDON (AP) — The British government said Tuesday it will not offer more money to nurses and ambulance crews to end strikes that are piling pressure on an already overstretched health system. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative administration is under pressure to increase its pay offer to health care...
WBAL Radio
US to send $1.8 billion in aid, Patriot battery, to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will send $1.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine in a massive package that will for the first time include a Patriot missile battery and precision guided bombs for their fighter jets, U.S. officials said Tuesday, as the Biden administration prepares to welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington.
WBAL Radio
Airlines already making flight changes ahead of big Christmas storm
The timing of a big winter storm poised to move across the country Thursday into Friday is unsettling for some as busy holiday travel ramps up. SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS | RADAR | HOURLY FORECAST. It's supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but for people traveling...
WBAL Radio
Eni, Total announce sizeable new gas discovery off Cyprus
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A consortium made up of energy companies Eni of Italy and France’s Total is expediting plans to develop natural gas deposits off Cyprus following the discovery of a third field containing 2-3 trillion cubic feet of the hydrocarbon inside the same licensed exploration area, the Cypriot energy ministry said Wednesday.
WBAL Radio
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes witness stand in FTC case
SAN JOSE, California (AP) — Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook's parent company Meta, took the witness stand Tuesday in a trial over U.S. antitrust regulators' effort to stop the tech giant from buying a virtual reality startup called Within Unlimited. At issue is whether Meta’s acquisition of the...
Comments / 0