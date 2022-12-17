ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBAL Radio

China sends 39 warplanes, 3 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s military sent 39 planes and three ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the island, Taiwan's defense ministry said Thursday. China’s military harassment of self-ruled Taiwan, which it claims is its own territory, has intensified in recent years, and...
Reuters

How 2022 shocked, rocked and rolled global markets

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Trillions of dollars wiped off world stocks, bond market tantrums, whip-sawing currency and commodities and the collapse of a few crypto empires - 2022 has been perhaps the most turbulent year investors have ever seen, and for good reason.
The Associated Press

Turkey, Saudi Arabia decry Taliban university ban for women

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Turkey and Saudi Arabia became the latest Muslim-majority countries to condemn a decision by Taliban authorities to bar women from universities, while about two dozen women staged a protest in the streets of Kabul on Thursday. In another sign of domestic opposition, several Afghan cricketers...
WBAL Radio

Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to extradition, clearing path for transport to US

(NEW YORK) -- Sam Bankman-Fried agreed to extradition in a Bahamian court on Wednesday, clearing the way for his transport to the U.S. to face federal charges. The disgraced former CEO is expected to be put on a U.S. government plane for a flight to New York. "I hereby consent...
InsideHook

The 30 Most Anticipated Luxury Hotel Openings of 2023

The upcoming year’s hotel and resort openings are shaping up to be the most exciting in years, as many properties that experienced years-long pandemic delays are finally able to open their doors to travelers and many top hospitality brands are expanding portfolios in brand-new locations. From ultra-chic boutique hotels in bustling cities to landmark properties in remote wildlife sanctuaries from legacy names, there’s a whole lot of luxury travel to be excited about in 2023.
WBAL Radio

WBAL Radio

UK govt refuses to give way on pay as nurses, medics strike

LONDON (AP) — The British government said Tuesday it will not offer more money to nurses and ambulance crews to end strikes that are piling pressure on an already overstretched health system. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative administration is under pressure to increase its pay offer to health care...
WBAL Radio

US to send $1.8 billion in aid, Patriot battery, to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will send $1.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine in a massive package that will for the first time include a Patriot missile battery and precision guided bombs for their fighter jets, U.S. officials said Tuesday, as the Biden administration prepares to welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington.
WBAL Radio

Airlines already making flight changes ahead of big Christmas storm

The timing of a big winter storm poised to move across the country Thursday into Friday is unsettling for some as busy holiday travel ramps up. SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS | RADAR | HOURLY FORECAST. It's supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but for people traveling...
WBAL Radio

Eni, Total announce sizeable new gas discovery off Cyprus

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A consortium made up of energy companies Eni of Italy and France’s Total is expediting plans to develop natural gas deposits off Cyprus following the discovery of a third field containing 2-3 trillion cubic feet of the hydrocarbon inside the same licensed exploration area, the Cypriot energy ministry said Wednesday.
WBAL Radio

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes witness stand in FTC case

SAN JOSE, California (AP) — Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook's parent company Meta, took the witness stand Tuesday in a trial over U.S. antitrust regulators' effort to stop the tech giant from buying a virtual reality startup called Within Unlimited. At issue is whether Meta’s acquisition of the...
