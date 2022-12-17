ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montague County, TX

Office Depot employee charged with embezzlement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls Office Depot employee is accused of embezzling more than $3,000 from registers that he said was used for his sister’s sobriety rehabilitation.Danny Castillo Jr., 30, is charged with theft over $2,500. Police said they were notified of an internal theft investigation at the store in October. The […]
Second alleged check forgery suspect indicted

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A second suspect is now indicted in an alleged forging and identification theft operation in a Wichita Falls apartment. James Robert Dickerson is indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity-fraud and ID theft. John Wade Williams was indicted on the charge in July. Special investigators with the Texas Department of Public […]
Bowie City Council names new city attorney

The Bowie City Council selected a new city attorney this week and named a company to provide professional service on grant programs. Members of the council met for a 90-minute executive session Monday to interview two applicants including Bowie attorney Clay Riddle and Joseph Gorfida of Nichols Jackson LLP. Councilor...
Government office to close for holidays

Government offices will be closing on various dates for the Christmas and New Year holidays. The City of Bowie offices will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 for Christmas and for New Year’s it will be closed on Jan. 2. The City of Nocona offices will be closed...
John David Hancock

NOCONA – John David Hancock, 64, passed away on Dec. 15, 2022 in Wichita Falls. A celebration of life memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 23 at Scott-Morris Funeral Home in Nocona. James Messer will officiate. He and his identical twin brother, Joe were born in...
Crime of the week: Burglary at Lone Star Dollar Saver #7

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers and the Wichita Falls Police Department need help finding who burglarized Lone Star Dollar Saver #7. It happened on Sunday, November 27, at 3602 Sheppard Access Road. Police said someone broke in and stole scratch-off tickets, a digital video recorder system, and the cash register machine. If you have […]
Man claiming to be Lucifer arrested for arson

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man claiming to be the devil was arrested for arson after he allegedly set his apartment on fire. According to the probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 16, 2022, the Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to a structure fire in the 2300 block of 10th Street. They found a mattress […]
3 children ages 3 and under found alone in apartment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is arrested after deputies say they found her three children ages 3 and younger alone in their apartment Sunday. Jasmica Hutchinson faces three counts of child endangerment and abandonment. Wichita County deputies were notified by a maintenance worker at Indian Falls Apartments on Barnett Road that while […]
Mary Louise Anderson

NOCONA – Mary Louise Anderson, 97, died on Dec. 17, 2022. A private family service will take place at a later date. Anderson was born on Dec. 2, 1925 in Pocahontas, AR to Roy and Erna Glasco. She married Robert T. “Andy” Anderson on Dec. 9, 1944. Together they lived the majority of their married life in North Carolina, Georgia, Texas and Florida. She moved to Carrollton to be with her children in 2017. She was active while living in Sun City Center, FL, where she played golf and performed in their dance group, The Follies.
$10K Reward Offered for Local Bank Robber

FBI Dallas is asking for the public’s assistance as they work to identify the person responsible for a bank robbery in Denton. The Wells Fargo Bank of Denton is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that will help lead to the identification of the suspect in the November 10 bank robbery. The FBI has no involvement in the administration of this reward or any of its governing terms or conditions.
Man pleads guilty in Burk home invasion

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 19-year-old Burkburnett man pleaded guilty in a home invasion case last April and gets probation. Conner Brewer was placed on 5 years probation by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight on December 16, 2022, for burglary with intent to commit another felony.Burkburnett police said he went to a couple’s home with […]
